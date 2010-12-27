Image 1 of 26 The Philadelphia Classic podium (l-r): Peter Sagan (Liguigas-Doimo), Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Alexander Kristoff (BMC). (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 26 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) before the start. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 3 of 26 It's almost time for the gun in Launceston. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 4 of 26 Riders await the start... (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 5 of 26 Koen De Kort (Skil-Shimano). (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 6 of 26 Wesley Sulzberger (FdJ) amongst the leaders. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 7 of 26 (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 8 of 26 Launceston was the last outing for the current Jayco-Skins setup. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 9 of 26 Alex Carver rides near the front of the field. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 10 of 26 As is often the case in Launceston, the pace was high from the gun. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 11 of 26 Travis Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) watches what's happening up ahead. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 12 of 26 Alex Carver (Jayco-Skins). (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 13 of 26 Stu Shaw (Drapac) has a look around before the start. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 14 of 26 Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano) looking in a reflective mood. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 15 of 26 Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) sits on Bernie Sulzberger's wheel. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 16 of 26 Graeme Brown (Rabobank). (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 17 of 26 Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia). (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 18 of 26 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) was one of the big names to watch. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 19 of 26 (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 20 of 26 Bernie Sulzburger is one of Launceston's favourite cycling sons and readies for the criterium. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 21 of 26 Local lad Bernard Sulzberger lined up in Launceston. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 22 of 26 Saxo Bank rider Richie Porte has a chat on the startline. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 24 of 26 Jayco-Skins' Alex Carver looks relaxed before the start. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 25 of 26 Travis Meyer (inset) and Leigh Howard before the start. (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice) Image 26 of 26 Alex Carver (Jayco-Skins). (Image credit: Benjamin Fitzmaurice)

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) won the 2010 Launceston Classic criterium after a terrific lead-out from teammate Leigh Howard. It was his third Classic win, with Howard finished second and Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rounding out the podium in front of thousands of fans.

“The race was tough and it’s excellent to get another win in front of my family and friends," said Goss. Leigh [Howard] did a brilliant lead-out today and it was thanks to him we could walk away with victory."

From the outset the pace was brutal, with some riders unable to keep up and dropping out of the race. It wasn’t until the 15th minute of the 75-minute race that a breakaway got clear but it proved to be the decisive move.

David Pell (Drapac), Howard and Goss (HTC-Columbia), Travis Meyer (Garmin-Transitions), Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) and the Genesys Wealth Advisers trio of Jason Rigg, Ben Grenda and Will Clarke all flexed their muscles at the head of the race.

The lead group claimed a maximum advantage of one minute and six seconds and held that advantage for the rest of the race. The peloton were pulled out at the seventy minute mark allowing the eight remaining riders to race the final five minutes plus two laps on their own.

David Pell was the first to make a move but that was countered by Leigh Howard. Travis Meyer was the next to make a move and with two laps to go, Grenda, Goss, Meyer and Sulzberger had a mini break on their rivals.

Meyer continued to animate the race but was unable to break clear. Due to the cat and mouse tactics of the leading four, the other quartet caught them with half a lap to go. Howard then went to the front of the group to lead Goss to the line.

“It was a tactical race in the last five minutes,” Howard said. “There was no real plan. We just made sure that we got the lead-out right and we did. It was a great win by Goss."

Defending champion Will Clarke was happy with his third place but would have liked to have claimed another victory. “A win would have been great but it was always going to be tough beating those two. It was a great win by Goss and I’m pleased with my result,” Clarke explained.

Earlier in the day, the under 17 men and elite women kicked off the night, with Belinda Goss claiming her second consecutive women’s crown ahead of Annette Edmonson and Emma Lawson. West Australian Theo Yates was the under 17 champion, beating Nathan Hinkley and Jack Hickey.