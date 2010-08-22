Image 1 of 32 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Katusha) worked very hard on the front (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 32 Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox) and Sebastien Chavanel (FDJ) at the GP Ouest France (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) after the race (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 32 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 32 The bunch hurtles past the start-finish line (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 32 The bunch coming under the finish line (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 32 Mickael Delage and Mathieu Drujon during the GP Ouest France (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 32 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Katusha) driving on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 32 Belarus national champion Aleksandr Kushynski (Liquigas-Doimo) at the GP Ouest France (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 10 of 32 Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) cross the start-finish line (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 32 Anthony Charteau (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) in action at the GP Ouest France (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 12 of 32 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 13 of 32 A smiling Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes his last GP Ouest France (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 14 of 32 The bunch rolls out at the start of the race (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 15 of 32 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Jeremie Gaillard at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 16 of 32 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) accepts the plaudits after the race (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 17 of 32 HTC-Columbia rode perfectly in support of Matthew Goss (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 18 of 32 The passionate Breton crowd was not best pleased with the sedate early pace (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 19 of 32 The pace wound up in the closing stages (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 20 of 32 Lazlo Bodrogi (Katusha) in action at the GP Ouest France (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 21 of 32 The peloton on the last lap of the race (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 22 of 32 The break that animated the day's racing (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 23 of 32 Cofidis were active in keeping the race together (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 24 of 32 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) is the second Australian winner of the GP Ouest France in as many years (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 25 of 32 Sylvain Calzati (Sky) and Cyril Dessel (Ag2r) on the front (Image credit: Sportbreizh.com) Image 26 of 32 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) crosses the line in Plouay (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 27 of 32 (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 28 of 32 The view from above. The passionate Breton fans watch Goss' sprint win (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 29 of 32 The climb of the Ty Marrec is a perennial feature of the route. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 30 of 32 The peloton at the GP Ouest France in Plouay (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 31 of 32 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) took a fine win in Plouay (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 32 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Australia’s Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) claimed his first ProTour win as he succeeded his compatriot Simon Gerrans as the winner of the GP Ouest-France. He outsprinted Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) on the finishing line in Plouay and sent an interesting message to the selectors of the Australian team for the world championship to be held in Victoria six weeks from now.

“Today I’ve proven I can race on this kind of circuit,” Goss told Cyclingnews straight after the finish. “This was a very hard race on a typical world championship circuit. It’s good for my confidence. It’s nice to win after that distance on a hard course.”

The organisers of the GP Plouay got permission from the UCI to add one more lap to the event and make it 248 kilometres long but it didn’t prevent the race from ending in another bunch sprint after a standard boring scenario for a ProTour race.

The second attack that came soon after the start was made up of six riders: Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ), Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions), Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Mickaël Delage (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano), and they were quickly joined by Mathieu Drujon (Caisse d’Epargne) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel). The eight-men breakaway got a maximum lead of 13.40 and the bunch was booed by the Breton public for not riding aggressively, although the event is longer as popular as it was before Plouay hosted the world championship ten years ago.

HTC-Columbia was probably the most active team when the time came to close the gap. “We did a bit of work early on,” Goss commented. “It was worth it.” Mangel was the only one of the breakaway riders to survive in the lead as a counter-attack caught them at the beginning of the final lap. Francesco Gavazzi and Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Greg van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Haimar Zubeldia (Euskaltel), Bjorn Leukemans and Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil) were the other riders to insist at the front. While they were caught by the bunch with six kilometres to go, Mangel stayed clear for one more kilometre.

Davide Appollonio (Cervélo) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions), who recently won the last stage of the Tour du Limousin and the Tre Valle Varesine respectively, were the last men to attack before the final bunch sprint. “The hardest thing for me was to wait and not attack,” said Offredo who had been told that it would be useless to lose energy prior to the bunch sprint as he did one week ago in Hamburg. “I had seen in the final kilometres that a couple of sprinters were missing so I was hoping for a top ten but maybe not the top three,” the young Frenchman told Cyclingnews. “At the end I felt I was even able to pass Farrar.” The FDJ rider was happy to finish third.

Farrar admitted he was “a little bit disappointed with the second place”. “It would have been amazing to win two classics in a row,” said the American who stormed to victory in Hamburg one week ago. “The course here was on the limit for me. It was hard but I managed to survive. Matt Wilson and Murillo Fisher killed themselves for me. I was nervous and I went too early but Goss did a perfect sprint.”

At the start of the ProTour event, the Australian was worried because he had been sick after the Tour of Denmark where he got into the winning mood again after his great successes at the Giro d’Italia (stage 9) and Philadelphia. “The cold went to my chest and I had a cough,” he revealed. At the end, he improved his status inside the national team in the making for the World’s. As Robbie McEwen revealed that he won’t make the final cut, Australia seems to have some reason for opting for younger sprinters.

Interestingly, only two pro races are held in the province of Morbihan in Brittany, and Goss won in Plouay after fellow Australian Wesley Sulzberger claimed the GP Plumelec in May. “We have the province wrapped up,” Sulzberger quipped afterwards.

Plouay and the region of Brittany will bid for hosting the world championship again with 2014 the possible date.

