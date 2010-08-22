Trending

Goss outsprints Farrar in Plouay

Second consecutive win for Australia at GP Ouest France

Image 1 of 32

Mykhaylo Khalilov (Katusha) worked very hard on the front

Mykhaylo Khalilov (Katusha) worked very hard on the front
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 32

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox) and Sebastien Chavanel (FDJ) at the GP Ouest France

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox) and Sebastien Chavanel (FDJ) at the GP Ouest France
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) after the race

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) after the race
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 32

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ)

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 32

The bunch hurtles past the start-finish line

The bunch hurtles past the start-finish line
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 32

The bunch coming under the finish line

The bunch coming under the finish line
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 32

Mickael Delage and Mathieu Drujon during the GP Ouest France

Mickael Delage and Mathieu Drujon during the GP Ouest France
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 32

Mykhaylo Khalilov (Katusha) driving on the front of the peloton

Mykhaylo Khalilov (Katusha) driving on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 32

Belarus national champion Aleksandr Kushynski (Liquigas-Doimo) at the GP Ouest France

Belarus national champion Aleksandr Kushynski (Liquigas-Doimo) at the GP Ouest France
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 32

Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) cross the start-finish line

Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) and Anthony Charteau (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) cross the start-finish line
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 32

Anthony Charteau (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) in action at the GP Ouest France

Anthony Charteau (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) in action at the GP Ouest France
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 32

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) celebrates on the podium

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 32

A smiling Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes his last GP Ouest France

A smiling Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes his last GP Ouest France
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 32

The bunch rolls out at the start of the race

The bunch rolls out at the start of the race
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 32

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Jeremie Gaillard at the front of the peloton

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Jeremie Gaillard at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 16 of 32

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) accepts the plaudits after the race

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) accepts the plaudits after the race
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 17 of 32

HTC-Columbia rode perfectly in support of Matthew Goss

HTC-Columbia rode perfectly in support of Matthew Goss
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 18 of 32

The passionate Breton crowd was not best pleased with the sedate early pace

The passionate Breton crowd was not best pleased with the sedate early pace
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 19 of 32

The pace wound up in the closing stages

The pace wound up in the closing stages
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 20 of 32

Lazlo Bodrogi (Katusha) in action at the GP Ouest France

Lazlo Bodrogi (Katusha) in action at the GP Ouest France
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 21 of 32

The peloton on the last lap of the race

The peloton on the last lap of the race
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 22 of 32

The break that animated the day's racing

The break that animated the day's racing
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 23 of 32

Cofidis were active in keeping the race together

Cofidis were active in keeping the race together
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 24 of 32

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) is the second Australian winner of the GP Ouest France in as many years

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) is the second Australian winner of the GP Ouest France in as many years
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 25 of 32

Sylvain Calzati (Sky) and Cyril Dessel (Ag2r) on the front

Sylvain Calzati (Sky) and Cyril Dessel (Ag2r) on the front
(Image credit: Sportbreizh.com)
Image 26 of 32

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) crosses the line in Plouay

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) crosses the line in Plouay
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 27 of 32

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 28 of 32

The view from above. The passionate Breton fans watch Goss' sprint win

The view from above. The passionate Breton fans watch Goss' sprint win
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 29 of 32

The climb of the Ty Marrec is a perennial feature of the route.

The climb of the Ty Marrec is a perennial feature of the route.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 30 of 32

The peloton at the GP Ouest France in Plouay

The peloton at the GP Ouest France in Plouay
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 31 of 32

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) took a fine win in Plouay

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) took a fine win in Plouay
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 32 of 32

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) on the podium

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Australia’s Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) claimed his first ProTour win as he succeeded his compatriot Simon Gerrans as the winner of the GP Ouest-France. He outsprinted Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) on the finishing line in Plouay and sent an interesting message to the selectors of the Australian team for the world championship to be held in Victoria six weeks from now.

“Today I’ve proven I can race on this kind of circuit,” Goss told Cyclingnews straight after the finish. “This was a very hard race on a typical world championship circuit. It’s good for my confidence. It’s nice to win after that distance on a hard course.”

The organisers of the GP Plouay got permission from the UCI to add one more lap to the event and make it 248 kilometres long but it didn’t prevent the race from ending in another bunch sprint after a standard boring scenario for a ProTour race.

The second attack that came soon after the start was made up of six riders: Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ), Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions), Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Mickaël Delage (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano), and they were quickly joined by Mathieu Drujon (Caisse d’Epargne) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel). The eight-men breakaway got a maximum lead of 13.40 and the bunch was booed by the Breton public for not riding aggressively, although the event is longer as popular as it was before Plouay hosted the world championship ten years ago.

HTC-Columbia was probably the most active team when the time came to close the gap. “We did a bit of work early on,” Goss commented. “It was worth it.” Mangel was the only one of the breakaway riders to survive in the lead as a counter-attack caught them at the beginning of the final lap. Francesco Gavazzi and Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Greg van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Haimar Zubeldia (Euskaltel), Bjorn Leukemans and Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil) were the other riders to insist at the front. While they were caught by the bunch with six kilometres to go, Mangel stayed clear for one more kilometre.

Davide Appollonio (Cervélo) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions), who recently won the last stage of the Tour du Limousin and the Tre Valle Varesine respectively, were the last men to attack before the final bunch sprint. “The hardest thing for me was to wait and not attack,” said Offredo who had been told that it would be useless to lose energy prior to the bunch sprint as he did one week ago in Hamburg. “I had seen in the final kilometres that a couple of sprinters were missing so I was hoping for a top ten but maybe not the top three,” the young Frenchman told Cyclingnews. “At the end I felt I was even able to pass Farrar.” The FDJ rider was happy to finish third.

Farrar admitted he was “a little bit disappointed with the second place”. “It would have been amazing to win two classics in a row,” said the American who stormed to victory in Hamburg one week ago. “The course here was on the limit for me. It was hard but I managed to survive. Matt Wilson and Murillo Fisher killed themselves for me. I was nervous and I went too early but Goss did a perfect sprint.”

At the start of the ProTour event, the Australian was worried because he had been sick after the Tour of Denmark where he got into the winning mood again after his great successes at the Giro d’Italia (stage 9) and Philadelphia. “The cold went to my chest and I had a cough,” he revealed. At the end, he improved his status inside the national team in the making for the World’s. As Robbie McEwen revealed that he won’t make the final cut, Australia seems to have some reason for opting for younger sprinters.

Interestingly, only two pro races are held in the province of Morbihan in Brittany, and Goss won in Plouay after fellow Australian Wesley Sulzberger claimed the GP Plumelec in May. “We have the province wrapped up,” Sulzberger quipped afterwards.

Plouay and the region of Brittany will bid for hosting the world championship again with 2014 the possible date.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6:37:53
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
3Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
12Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
17Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
21Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
28Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
30Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
31Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
37Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
40Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
41Gorazd Strangelj (Slo) Astana
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
45Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
46Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
48Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
49Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
51Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
52Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
54Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
56Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
57Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
58Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
59Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
61Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
62Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:00:09
65Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:00:57
66André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
68Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
70Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
71Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
72Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
73Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
75Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
78Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
79Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
80Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
82Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
83Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
84Frederick Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano1:24:00
85Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:40
86Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
87Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
88Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
89Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
90Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
91Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
92Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
93Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
94Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
96Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
97Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
98Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
99Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
100Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
102Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
103Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
107Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
108Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
110Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
111Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
112Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
113Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
115Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
117Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
118Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
120Jérome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:13
121Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
122Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:44
123Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:08
124Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:27
125Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:03:51
126Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:03
127Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
130Javier Fran Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:05:19
132Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
133Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
134Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:24
135Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
136Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
137Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:07:40
138Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:08
139Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:08:35
141Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
142Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
144Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
145Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
146Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
147Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:41
148Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
149Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
150Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
151Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
153Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
156Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
157Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:15:06
DNFSylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Katusha
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAmets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFLuke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
DNFAdam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFMauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
DNFThomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
DNFNoe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFDavid Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJonathan Bellis (GBr) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFDaniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFChris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJoaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFDavid Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFFeng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano

Latest on Cyclingnews