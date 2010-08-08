Australian Norris wins in Langkawi
Bandi, Rozli Mohd round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|2:01:10
|2
|Sueito Bandi (Ina)
|3
|Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas)
|4
|Dadi Nurcahyadi (Ina)
|5
|Masae Thawatchai (Tha)
|6
|Chandra Rafsanzani (Ina)
|7
|Norshahriel Hiazat Ahmad Nazali (Mas)
|8
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha)
|9
|Nicklos Minol (Mas)
|10
|Natawat Supachiwakun (Tha)
|11
|Shahrin Amir (Mas)
|12
|Phan Hoang Hung (Vie)
|13
|Faris Abdul Razak Md (Mas)
|15
|Yudi Suprastyo (Ina)
|16
|Abu Bakar Mohammed Khuzairi (Mas)
|17
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas)
|18
|Mohammed Shafari Abd Malik (Mas)
|19
|Mohamad Allie Hemly (Mas)
|20
|Muhamad Rafizaun Abd Azizi (Bru)
|21
|Mudh Raihan Abd Aziz (Bru)
|22
|Saikun Saikun (Ina)
