Australian Norris wins in Langkawi

Bandi, Rozli Mohd round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus)2:01:10
2Sueito Bandi (Ina)
3Hafiz Rozli Mohd (Mas)
4Dadi Nurcahyadi (Ina)
5Masae Thawatchai (Tha)
6Chandra Rafsanzani (Ina)
7Norshahriel Hiazat Ahmad Nazali (Mas)
8Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha)
9Nicklos Minol (Mas)
10Natawat Supachiwakun (Tha)
11Shahrin Amir (Mas)
12Phan Hoang Hung (Vie)
13Faris Abdul Razak Md (Mas)
15Yudi Suprastyo (Ina)
16Abu Bakar Mohammed Khuzairi (Mas)
17Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas)
18Mohammed Shafari Abd Malik (Mas)
19Mohamad Allie Hemly (Mas)
20Muhamad Rafizaun Abd Azizi (Bru)
21Mudh Raihan Abd Aziz (Bru)
22Saikun Saikun (Ina)

