Image 1 of 26

Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek-Co-op) giving chase

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 2 of 26

Swanson pinning the lakeside drops

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 3 of 26

Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/Paramont) coming out of the woods

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 4 of 26

Adam Bergman cruising on the singletrack

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 5 of 26

Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) out in front early and staying there

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 6 of 26

Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon) riding consistent all weekend

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 7 of 26

Always smiling Jen Fisher (Rochester Velo)

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 8 of 26

Pushing through the deep woods singletrack

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 9 of 26

Doug Swanson nails the singletrack

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 10 of 26

Richards railing on his home course

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 11 of 26

Jason Sager leading the way on the lakeside singletrack

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 12 of 26

Brendan Moore chasing

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 13 of 26

Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag/Paramount) on the first infamous lakeside drop

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 14 of 26

Junior rider Jake Richards latching on to Swanson

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 15 of 26

Sam Oftedahl cruising on the ski trail

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 16 of 26

Recently retired MN Pro Kyia Anderson leading a skills clinic in between races

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 17 of 26

Homemade double fudge brownies ready to hit the tables for the hungry racers

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 18 of 26

Fresh homemade bread out of the ovens

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 19 of 26

Dining room full of hungry racers

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 20 of 26

Elite women's podium having fun with the bubbly

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 21 of 26

Pat Lemieux in the mix early before pulling out last lap

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 22 of 26

Cross country winner Rinehart hammers up from the lakeside to the win

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 23 of 26

Corey Coogan-Cisek (Maplelag/Paramount) negotiates the singletrack

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 24 of 26

Rolling the lakeside

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 25 of 26

X games start: Tucker Hibbert dropping in lakeside

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Image 26 of 26

Scott Kylander Johnson (Trek-Co-op) looking ahead on lakeside singletrack

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)

Mother Nature delivered a perfect weekend of weather, and Maplelag Resort delivered on near perfect racing as stage race titles went to Jason Sager (Team Jamis) of Ogden, Utah, and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) of Duluth, Minnesota after two days of racing over three events - the time trial, short track and cross country - during the Laddies Loppet Mountain Bike Stage race, part of the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Calendar series.

Sunday's cross country was the main event on the weekend which also served as the point getter for the Minnesota Mountain Bike Cross Country Series. Mother Nature delivered another gorgeous day as a record number of "Kids Comp" racers kicked off the racing action with three miles of rolling fun.

In the elite races, Jason Sager (Jamis) wasted no time moving to the front as he and Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag Resort-Paramount) set a blistering pace coming through the first of three laps in about three minutes faster that what race organizers were expecting. Moore rode steady and strong and eventually passed Oftedahl to move up to second and closed the gap down to Sager who held off the charging Moore by 37 seconds.

Oftedahl would hold on to third as Saturday's short track winner, Doug Swanson, rode steady and strong to move up to fourth. Singletrack specialist Scott Kylander-Johnson, having one of his best seasons ever, rounded out the top five. Top junior rider on the day was Jake Richards (Maplelag Resort-Paramount) who stuck on with Swanson's wheel as long as he could before popping on the last lap to slide back to ninth.

With Sara Kylander-Johnson taking the first two events, the Duluth rider and mother of a baby girl, pretty much had the overall wrapped up barring a major disaster. This didn't stop Jenna Rinehart (Specialized), however, from putting everything out there and scorching to an impressive win and riding a pace which would of put her in the top 20 among the men. Kylander-Johnson held on to second as Rebecca Sauber (LCR Ergon) rode to another third place finish with Jen Fisher and Corey Coogan-Cisek rounding out the top five, respectively.

After the three events, Sager took the overall among the men with Moore, Swanson, Bergman and Oftedahl rounding out the podium. Kylander-Johnson scored the bubbly for the overall with Rinehart, Sauber, Fisher and Cisek completing the top five.

Race notes

Notable riders to miss this years race include TJ Woodruff of Tucson, Arizona. who had collected the stage race title the previous three years, and Jack Hinkens of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Woodruff currently is in France for all of September and October as part of a research study being conducted on the 'live high, train low' altitude principle. Hinkens, who had collected two wins on the Minnesota circuit in cross country racing action, was competing at the World Championships where he recorded a 45th finish in the U23 and third American.

Minnesota Pro Kyia Anderson, who recently retired from racing this year, led a skills clinic with her husband Kris in between Saturday's event helping riders with technical skills on the infamous lakeside drops.

With Maplelag located just three hours from the Canadian border, a nice size group of Canucks made the trip south with a large contingent of "Kids Comp" racers.

ESPN X Games Sno Cross Champion, Tucker Hibbert, made an appearance on race day posting a top 20 finish in the Comp class.

Maplelag Resort was celebrating 20 years of promoting mountain bike races. The course presents itself as one of the most technical courses in the Midwest including tight and twisty singletrack and the infamous lakeside drops near Little Sugarbush lake. The majority of racers stay at the resort that was filled entirely by mountain bike racers that met at meal times for all you can eat family-style meals with five bottomless cookie jars to boot, keeping the racers fueled.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Sager (Team Jamis)1:38:28
2Brendan Moore (Trek)0:00:38
3Doug Swanson (Grandstay)0:03:36
4Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek)0:05:03
5Ben Moore0:08:56
6Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop)0:09:34
7Chris Fisher (Velorochester)0:14:32
8Heath Weisbrod (Larson Cycle Racing (LCR))0:16:47

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenna Rinehart (Specialized)1:13:42
2Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek COOP)0:03:04
3Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon)0:08:36

Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Richards (Maplelag-Paramount)1:48:55

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oftedahl (hollywood/silver cycling)1:40:37
2Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/paramount sports)0:07:03
3Raymond Nickles (lCR)0:27:40
DNFPat Lemiux

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolai Anikin (conti)1:51:54
2Adam Bergman0:00:24
3Devin Curran (Spot Hollywood twin 6)0:01:17
4Jay Henderson (Hollywood Cycles/ Silver Cycli)0:04:06
5Matt Muyres0:05:24
6Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing)0:06:36
7Jason Scherman (WANNABEE RACING)0:09:25
8Eric Lebow (Maplelag)0:11:08
9Nathan Hackensack0:11:17
10Clayton McLagan (Peace Coffee Racing)0:13:14
11Rich Omdahl (LCR)0:13:23
12Tim Stone (Kenwood)0:15:30
13Joe Surla (Wannabee Racing)0:16:15
14Kevin Flanders (Peace Coffee Racing)0:37:21
DNFBrandt Elson (hollywood/ silver cycling)
DNFJoshua Tesch

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Ishaug (Freewheel Bike)1:48:55
2Larry Sauber (LCR)0:08:10
3Jan Rybar0:11:01
4Wallace Alexander (Kenwood Racing)0:13:49
5Thomas Thornquest (Kenwood Racing)0:14:25
6Eric Guse (flat city cycling club penn cy)0:15:27
DNFEddie Karow (LCR)

Cat. 1 Women 19-35
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Fisher1:27:10
2Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag)0:09:30
3Anna Schappert0:56:41
DNFJulie Vardaman (Zoom Performance)

Cat. 2 Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Hieb (Marcia Hieb)0:53:00
2Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen)0:12:17

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shea Franken (Bicycle Sports)0:52:11
2Matthew Olson (Kimberly Olson)0:04:02
3Reece Oleson (wannabee racing)0:04:26
4Duncan Weisbrod (LCR (larson cycle racing))0:08:48
5Thomas Baldini (Peter Baldini)0:14:36
DNFAndris Delins (Sanita Kalnite)

Cat. 2 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)1:03:31
2Kyle Greene0:04:19
3Alex Price0:08:17

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Bauer (Llama Rama)0:54:32
2Drew Bentley0:12:09

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Jensen (Vicki Jensen)0:53:44
2Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing)0:05:16
3Brent Miller0:05:33
4Jesse Hagglund (summit racing)0:06:30
5Jeff Beck0:16:19
6John Wickham (Julie Wickham)0:18:04
7Thad Schalz0:23:04

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Foslien (Kjerstie Wiltze)1:00:24

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacque Poquette0:57:53
2Robert Kohl0:00:50
3Chad Weisgram0:02:04
4Chris Okane0:02:13
5Tony Schmitz (Maplelag/Paramount)0:02:56
6Nick Pettis (Wannabee Racing)0:03:09
7Nathan Olson (Kimberly Olson)0:03:13
8Matthew Johnson (Freewheel Bike)0:04:51

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lund (Hollywood/SilverCycling)0:53:51
2Wade Bergner0:00:18
3Todd Nesvold (Peace Coffee Racing)0:03:09
4Randy Smothers (Bicycle Sports)0:03:09
5Joel Herk0:04:16
6Jim Newton (Squadra ACF)0:06:14
7Chris Donato0:12:24
8Scot Hendricks (LCR (Larson Cycle Racing))0:17:39
9Rich Poehl0:25:38

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Ellefson0:58:49
2Philip Roadley0:00:38
3Garry Bistyar0:04:15
4James Goblirsch (joye goblirsch)0:04:50
5Bruce Brown (BikeIowa.com)0:05:56
6Mike Franken0:08:12
7Kevin Knutson (Peace Coffee)0:19:42

Cat. 2 Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Trembley1:00:29
2Tim Hieb (Marcia Hieb)0:00:04
3Kevin Miller0:01:52
4Ken Grantler0:02:34
5Michael Cisek (Freewheel Bikes)0:02:50
6Norm Busse0:03:21
7Jerry Washatka0:05:49
8Thomas Gujer0:06:35
9Gary Sjoquist0:09:36

Cat. 2 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denny Barry (Maplelag Paramont)1:11:17

Cat. 2 Women 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)1:06:33
2Jordan Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:03:37

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kjerstie Wiltzen (Mark Foslien)1:09:33
2Bianca Bergman0:08:43

Cat. 2 Women 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Johnson1:03:36
2Kristy Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycling)0:10:45
3Danielle Ness Coffield0:14:53

Cat. 2 Women 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janna M Krawczyk (P.O.S.)1:02:59
2Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:07:12

Cat. 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Brazil (Milltown Cycles)1:04:04
2Julie Gujer0:05:30
3Connie Sjoquist0:11:17
4Anne L Ellefson0:12:12
5Darcy Busse (Norm)0:15:16

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 34 & UNDER
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Ness1:03:03

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Morrison1:04:11
2Todd Hale0:00:28
3Kelly Bakke (peace coffe)0:03:41
4Michael Soderburg0:08:28
5Scott Meulebroeck (Bent Crank Racing)0:08:46
6Keith Oleson (wannabee racing)0:09:33
7Gary Smith (Peace Coffee)0:14:02
8Glenn Margolf (Wannabeee Racing)0:16:15
9Dan Price0:19:37

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Nancekivell (Behind Bars/LGR)0:56:13
DNFMatt Settergren

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Schmidt1:00:39
2Todd Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)0:01:06

Cat.2 Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Wenzel (Maplelag/Paramount)1:21:58

Cat. 2 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Riley (SPH/ WheelhouseCycles)1:20:07
2Joe Lewis0:01:50
3Andrew McShane0:36:07

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Dirk (Maplelag/Paramount)1:17:14
2Tucker Hibbert (T-Train)0:05:45
3Brooks Monahan0:06:14
4Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)0:09:39

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Broten1:19:13
2Nathan Kremer (Southwest Express)0:01:20
3Keith Moors0:02:54
4Tim Williams (Wannabee Racing)0:05:14
5Jason Vinar (Silver Cycling)0:06:15
6Greg Ames0:06:41
7John Oman (WannaBee Racing)0:08:57
8Evan Pengelly0:11:03

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Burg (Freewheel Bike)1:17:38
2Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:01:40
3Derek Broten0:02:20
4Jason MacDonald0:06:44
5Evan Lawrence (Team 53x11 Coffee)0:21:11
6Adam Emanoff (Bent Crank Racing)0:30:59

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Sandberg (Penn Cycle)1:15:09
2Piotr Bednarski (Freewheel)0:00:47
3Rick Erickson (Peace Coffee Racing)0:04:58
4Lonie Sauber (LCR)0:05:05
5Paul Krawczyk0:09:18
6Bill Dossett (freewheel)0:09:22
7Matthew Engen (Maplelag/Paramount/Cheep Team)0:14:33
8Kent Karjala (Kenwood Racing)0:17:40
9Thomas Hanegraaf (Sharon)0:18:25
10Dennis Porter0:31:28

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pete Schow1:20:51
2Steve Wenzel (Maplelag/Paramount)0:01:37
3Ray Osowski (LCR)0:06:21
4David Mainguy (freewheel bike mtb)0:43:56

Cat.2 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Benson1:24:52

Cat. 2 Men Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Ochs (Southwest Express)1:20:06
2Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)0:05:17
3Martin Rudnick (Behind-Bars/LGR)0:14:16

Junior men 8 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Richards0:18:50
2Leo Bergner0:03:06
3Garrett Horshager0:04:58
4Rowan Penner0:05:00
5Jack Smothers (Bicycle Sports)0:05:30
6Stas Bednarski0:06:31
7Cole Johnson (Freewheel Bike)0:07:38
8Wyatt Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:08:01
9Ryan Guse0:08:51
10Ripley Garden0:20:16

Junior men 9-10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Sandberg (Penn CycleYES)0:16:32
2Caden Sigerud0:00:07
3Jack Zonneveld0:03:04
4Casey Porter0:04:19
5Spencer Weisgram0:04:24
6Isaac Hale0:04:25
7Logan Roadley0:05:00
8Henry Hall0:05:23
9Alex Bistyak0:05:46
10Devon Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)0:05:51
11Jack Johnson (Freewheel Bike)0:07:50

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geza Bistyak0:16:38
2Kieran Penner0:00:09
3Liam Franken (Rhonda Franken)0:00:16
4Jonathan Busse0:02:01
5Cobie Vagts0:02:43
6Grant Horsager0:03:36
7Jasper Roadley0:03:39
8Reagan Garden0:04:51
9Wyatt Furois0:07:06
10Jack Richards0:22:25

Junior women 8 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Mettler (Minnesota Cycling Team)0:23:54

Junior women 9-10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Penner0:22:39
2Kasia Bednarski0:05:44
3Kaitlyn Bakke (peace coffe)0:06:37
4Trind Mesvold (Peace Coffee)0:13:12

Junior women 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison O'Kane0:23:23
2Grace Steinhagen0:00:34
3Brianna McLagan0:06:07

Cat. 3 Junior men 10-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Elson (hollywood/ silver cycling)0:47:12
2Zachary Smith (Peace Coffee)0:05:18
3Leo Weisbrod0:22:32
4Max Smothers (Bicycle Sports)0:25:20

Cat. 3 Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Newton (Squandra ACFYES)0:42:36
2Sam Goblirsch (joye goblirsch)0:04:32
3Ian Price (Dan Price)0:07:28
4Ryan Schow0:15:02
5Jesse Busse0:29:53

Cat. 3 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Brekke (Maplelag)0:46:00
2Alec Driscoll0:07:41

Cat. 3 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Kyser0:40:54
2Frank Stanton (Michael or mary)0:06:50
3Jorge Odio (Bike and Fitness)0:07:52
4Nick Wilson (Larson Cycle Racing)0:09:19

Cat. 3 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Donlan (Jessica Donlan)0:42:43
2John Reinan0:02:28
3Tyler Ylonen0:15:42

Cat. 3 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Sigerud0:42:19
2Garrett Tews0:07:08

Cat. 3 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Cieluch0:48:16
2Janis Delins (Sanita Kalnite)0:00:01
3Brian Penner0:00:59

Cat. 3 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Anderson0:43:07
2Mark Weglinski (Rita Weglinski)0:10:28
3Kent Furois0:15:20

Cat. 3 Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerry Taylor0:49:41
2Scott Guhl (Bicycle Sports)0:01:52

Cat. 3 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Patridge0:50:25
2Dave Riley0:12:54

Cat. 3 Junior women 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)1:05:57

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandi Hibbert (T-Train)1:13:38

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Williams (Wannabee Racing)0:52:08
2Amy Ochs (Southwest Express)0:00:46
3Sarah Oleson (Wannabee Racing)0:03:58
4Nicola Bistyak0:06:03
5Lynn Tews0:09:32
6Kimberly Olson0:12:28

Cat. 3 Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Patridge0:53:24
2Amy Weisbrod0:00:16
3Pamela Lanhart0:09:34

Cat. 3 Clydesdale men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Guse0:49:02
2Jammie Hummel (Peace Coffee)0:06:54

Final general classification

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Sager
2Brendan Moore
3Doug Swanson
4Adam Bergman
5Sam Oftedahl
6Scott
7Cam Kirkpatrick
8Eric Oftedahl
9Ben Moore
10Jake Richards
11Chris Fisher
12Matt Muyres
13Jay Henderson
14Heath Weisbrod
15Devin Curran
16Wallace Alexander
17Thomas Thornquest
18Jan Rybar
19Jason Scherman
20Tim Stone
21Clayton McLagan

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sara Kylander-Johnso
2Jenna Rinehart
3Rebecca Sauber
4Corey Coogan Cisek
5Jennifer Fisher
6Anna Schappert

Competition men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Piotr Bednarski
2Rick Ochs
3Joe Lewis
4Matthew Horner
5Nathan Kremer
6Rick Erickson
7Lonie Sauber
8Matt Riley
9Steve Wenzel
10John Oman
11Paul Krawczyk

Sport men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shea Franken
2Wade Bergner
3Chad Weisgram
4Randy Smothers
5Reece Oleson
6Jim Newton
7Todd Trembley
8Matthew Johnson
9Philip Roadley
10Brent Miller
11Garry Bistyar
12Tony Schmitz
13Duncan Weisbrod
14James Goblirsch
15Chris Donato
16Mike Franken

Sport women final general classifictaion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rachael Jensen
2Janna M Krawczyk
3Kris Brazil
4Julie Gujer
5Kristy Henderson
6Jordan Horner
7Bianca Bergman
8Andrea Horner

Citizen men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zach Newton
2Ethan Brekke
3Sam Goblirsch
4Frank Stanton
5Brian Penner
6Jesse Busse
7Max Smothers

Citizen women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amy Ochs

Boys final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geza Bistyak
2Calvin Sandberg
3Kieran Penner
4Liam Franken
5Cobie Vagts
6Spencer Weisgram
7Logan Roadley
8Alex Bistyak
9Leo Bergner
10Rowan Penner
11Jack Johnson
12Wyatt Horner
13Cole Johnson

Girls final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Penner

 

