Sager wins cross country
Rinehart victorious in women's race
Mother Nature delivered a perfect weekend of weather, and Maplelag Resort delivered on near perfect racing as stage race titles went to Jason Sager (Team Jamis) of Ogden, Utah, and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) of Duluth, Minnesota after two days of racing over three events - the time trial, short track and cross country - during the Laddies Loppet Mountain Bike Stage race, part of the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Calendar series.
Sunday's cross country was the main event on the weekend which also served as the point getter for the Minnesota Mountain Bike Cross Country Series. Mother Nature delivered another gorgeous day as a record number of "Kids Comp" racers kicked off the racing action with three miles of rolling fun.
In the elite races, Jason Sager (Jamis) wasted no time moving to the front as he and Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag Resort-Paramount) set a blistering pace coming through the first of three laps in about three minutes faster that what race organizers were expecting. Moore rode steady and strong and eventually passed Oftedahl to move up to second and closed the gap down to Sager who held off the charging Moore by 37 seconds.
Oftedahl would hold on to third as Saturday's short track winner, Doug Swanson, rode steady and strong to move up to fourth. Singletrack specialist Scott Kylander-Johnson, having one of his best seasons ever, rounded out the top five. Top junior rider on the day was Jake Richards (Maplelag Resort-Paramount) who stuck on with Swanson's wheel as long as he could before popping on the last lap to slide back to ninth.
With Sara Kylander-Johnson taking the first two events, the Duluth rider and mother of a baby girl, pretty much had the overall wrapped up barring a major disaster. This didn't stop Jenna Rinehart (Specialized), however, from putting everything out there and scorching to an impressive win and riding a pace which would of put her in the top 20 among the men. Kylander-Johnson held on to second as Rebecca Sauber (LCR Ergon) rode to another third place finish with Jen Fisher and Corey Coogan-Cisek rounding out the top five, respectively.
After the three events, Sager took the overall among the men with Moore, Swanson, Bergman and Oftedahl rounding out the podium. Kylander-Johnson scored the bubbly for the overall with Rinehart, Sauber, Fisher and Cisek completing the top five.
Race notes
Notable riders to miss this years race include TJ Woodruff of Tucson, Arizona. who had collected the stage race title the previous three years, and Jack Hinkens of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Woodruff currently is in France for all of September and October as part of a research study being conducted on the 'live high, train low' altitude principle. Hinkens, who had collected two wins on the Minnesota circuit in cross country racing action, was competing at the World Championships where he recorded a 45th finish in the U23 and third American.
Minnesota Pro Kyia Anderson, who recently retired from racing this year, led a skills clinic with her husband Kris in between Saturday's event helping riders with technical skills on the infamous lakeside drops.
With Maplelag located just three hours from the Canadian border, a nice size group of Canucks made the trip south with a large contingent of "Kids Comp" racers.
ESPN X Games Sno Cross Champion, Tucker Hibbert, made an appearance on race day posting a top 20 finish in the Comp class.
Maplelag Resort was celebrating 20 years of promoting mountain bike races. The course presents itself as one of the most technical courses in the Midwest including tight and twisty singletrack and the infamous lakeside drops near Little Sugarbush lake. The majority of racers stay at the resort that was filled entirely by mountain bike racers that met at meal times for all you can eat family-style meals with five bottomless cookie jars to boot, keeping the racers fueled.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Sager (Team Jamis)
|1:38:28
|2
|Brendan Moore (Trek)
|0:00:38
|3
|Doug Swanson (Grandstay)
|0:03:36
|4
|Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek)
|0:05:03
|5
|Ben Moore
|0:08:56
|6
|Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop)
|0:09:34
|7
|Chris Fisher (Velorochester)
|0:14:32
|8
|Heath Weisbrod (Larson Cycle Racing (LCR))
|0:16:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenna Rinehart (Specialized)
|1:13:42
|2
|Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek COOP)
|0:03:04
|3
|Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon)
|0:08:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Richards (Maplelag-Paramount)
|1:48:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oftedahl (hollywood/silver cycling)
|1:40:37
|2
|Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/paramount sports)
|0:07:03
|3
|Raymond Nickles (lCR)
|0:27:40
|DNF
|Pat Lemiux
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolai Anikin (conti)
|1:51:54
|2
|Adam Bergman
|0:00:24
|3
|Devin Curran (Spot Hollywood twin 6)
|0:01:17
|4
|Jay Henderson (Hollywood Cycles/ Silver Cycli)
|0:04:06
|5
|Matt Muyres
|0:05:24
|6
|Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:06:36
|7
|Jason Scherman (WANNABEE RACING)
|0:09:25
|8
|Eric Lebow (Maplelag)
|0:11:08
|9
|Nathan Hackensack
|0:11:17
|10
|Clayton McLagan (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:13:14
|11
|Rich Omdahl (LCR)
|0:13:23
|12
|Tim Stone (Kenwood)
|0:15:30
|13
|Joe Surla (Wannabee Racing)
|0:16:15
|14
|Kevin Flanders (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:37:21
|DNF
|Brandt Elson (hollywood/ silver cycling)
|DNF
|Joshua Tesch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Ishaug (Freewheel Bike)
|1:48:55
|2
|Larry Sauber (LCR)
|0:08:10
|3
|Jan Rybar
|0:11:01
|4
|Wallace Alexander (Kenwood Racing)
|0:13:49
|5
|Thomas Thornquest (Kenwood Racing)
|0:14:25
|6
|Eric Guse (flat city cycling club penn cy)
|0:15:27
|DNF
|Eddie Karow (LCR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Fisher
|1:27:10
|2
|Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag)
|0:09:30
|3
|Anna Schappert
|0:56:41
|DNF
|Julie Vardaman (Zoom Performance)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Hieb (Marcia Hieb)
|0:53:00
|2
|Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:12:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shea Franken (Bicycle Sports)
|0:52:11
|2
|Matthew Olson (Kimberly Olson)
|0:04:02
|3
|Reece Oleson (wannabee racing)
|0:04:26
|4
|Duncan Weisbrod (LCR (larson cycle racing))
|0:08:48
|5
|Thomas Baldini (Peter Baldini)
|0:14:36
|DNF
|Andris Delins (Sanita Kalnite)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)
|1:03:31
|2
|Kyle Greene
|0:04:19
|3
|Alex Price
|0:08:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Bauer (Llama Rama)
|0:54:32
|2
|Drew Bentley
|0:12:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Jensen (Vicki Jensen)
|0:53:44
|2
|Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing)
|0:05:16
|3
|Brent Miller
|0:05:33
|4
|Jesse Hagglund (summit racing)
|0:06:30
|5
|Jeff Beck
|0:16:19
|6
|John Wickham (Julie Wickham)
|0:18:04
|7
|Thad Schalz
|0:23:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Foslien (Kjerstie Wiltze)
|1:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacque Poquette
|0:57:53
|2
|Robert Kohl
|0:00:50
|3
|Chad Weisgram
|0:02:04
|4
|Chris Okane
|0:02:13
|5
|Tony Schmitz (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:02:56
|6
|Nick Pettis (Wannabee Racing)
|0:03:09
|7
|Nathan Olson (Kimberly Olson)
|0:03:13
|8
|Matthew Johnson (Freewheel Bike)
|0:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Lund (Hollywood/SilverCycling)
|0:53:51
|2
|Wade Bergner
|0:00:18
|3
|Todd Nesvold (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:03:09
|4
|Randy Smothers (Bicycle Sports)
|0:03:09
|5
|Joel Herk
|0:04:16
|6
|Jim Newton (Squadra ACF)
|0:06:14
|7
|Chris Donato
|0:12:24
|8
|Scot Hendricks (LCR (Larson Cycle Racing))
|0:17:39
|9
|Rich Poehl
|0:25:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Ellefson
|0:58:49
|2
|Philip Roadley
|0:00:38
|3
|Garry Bistyar
|0:04:15
|4
|James Goblirsch (joye goblirsch)
|0:04:50
|5
|Bruce Brown (BikeIowa.com)
|0:05:56
|6
|Mike Franken
|0:08:12
|7
|Kevin Knutson (Peace Coffee)
|0:19:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Trembley
|1:00:29
|2
|Tim Hieb (Marcia Hieb)
|0:00:04
|3
|Kevin Miller
|0:01:52
|4
|Ken Grantler
|0:02:34
|5
|Michael Cisek (Freewheel Bikes)
|0:02:50
|6
|Norm Busse
|0:03:21
|7
|Jerry Washatka
|0:05:49
|8
|Thomas Gujer
|0:06:35
|9
|Gary Sjoquist
|0:09:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denny Barry (Maplelag Paramont)
|1:11:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)
|1:06:33
|2
|Jordan Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:03:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kjerstie Wiltzen (Mark Foslien)
|1:09:33
|2
|Bianca Bergman
|0:08:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Johnson
|1:03:36
|2
|Kristy Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycling)
|0:10:45
|3
|Danielle Ness Coffield
|0:14:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janna M Krawczyk (P.O.S.)
|1:02:59
|2
|Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:07:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Brazil (Milltown Cycles)
|1:04:04
|2
|Julie Gujer
|0:05:30
|3
|Connie Sjoquist
|0:11:17
|4
|Anne L Ellefson
|0:12:12
|5
|Darcy Busse (Norm)
|0:15:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Ness
|1:03:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Morrison
|1:04:11
|2
|Todd Hale
|0:00:28
|3
|Kelly Bakke (peace coffe)
|0:03:41
|4
|Michael Soderburg
|0:08:28
|5
|Scott Meulebroeck (Bent Crank Racing)
|0:08:46
|6
|Keith Oleson (wannabee racing)
|0:09:33
|7
|Gary Smith (Peace Coffee)
|0:14:02
|8
|Glenn Margolf (Wannabeee Racing)
|0:16:15
|9
|Dan Price
|0:19:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Nancekivell (Behind Bars/LGR)
|0:56:13
|DNF
|Matt Settergren
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Schmidt
|1:00:39
|2
|Todd Bauer (Hollywood Cycles)
|0:01:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Wenzel (Maplelag/Paramount)
|1:21:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Riley (SPH/ WheelhouseCycles)
|1:20:07
|2
|Joe Lewis
|0:01:50
|3
|Andrew McShane
|0:36:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Dirk (Maplelag/Paramount)
|1:17:14
|2
|Tucker Hibbert (T-Train)
|0:05:45
|3
|Brooks Monahan
|0:06:14
|4
|Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF)
|0:09:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Broten
|1:19:13
|2
|Nathan Kremer (Southwest Express)
|0:01:20
|3
|Keith Moors
|0:02:54
|4
|Tim Williams (Wannabee Racing)
|0:05:14
|5
|Jason Vinar (Silver Cycling)
|0:06:15
|6
|Greg Ames
|0:06:41
|7
|John Oman (WannaBee Racing)
|0:08:57
|8
|Evan Pengelly
|0:11:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Burg (Freewheel Bike)
|1:17:38
|2
|Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:01:40
|3
|Derek Broten
|0:02:20
|4
|Jason MacDonald
|0:06:44
|5
|Evan Lawrence (Team 53x11 Coffee)
|0:21:11
|6
|Adam Emanoff (Bent Crank Racing)
|0:30:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Sandberg (Penn Cycle)
|1:15:09
|2
|Piotr Bednarski (Freewheel)
|0:00:47
|3
|Rick Erickson (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:04:58
|4
|Lonie Sauber (LCR)
|0:05:05
|5
|Paul Krawczyk
|0:09:18
|6
|Bill Dossett (freewheel)
|0:09:22
|7
|Matthew Engen (Maplelag/Paramount/Cheep Team)
|0:14:33
|8
|Kent Karjala (Kenwood Racing)
|0:17:40
|9
|Thomas Hanegraaf (Sharon)
|0:18:25
|10
|Dennis Porter
|0:31:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pete Schow
|1:20:51
|2
|Steve Wenzel (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:01:37
|3
|Ray Osowski (LCR)
|0:06:21
|4
|David Mainguy (freewheel bike mtb)
|0:43:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bill Benson
|1:24:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Ochs (Southwest Express)
|1:20:06
|2
|Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)
|0:05:17
|3
|Martin Rudnick (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|0:14:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Richards
|0:18:50
|2
|Leo Bergner
|0:03:06
|3
|Garrett Horshager
|0:04:58
|4
|Rowan Penner
|0:05:00
|5
|Jack Smothers (Bicycle Sports)
|0:05:30
|6
|Stas Bednarski
|0:06:31
|7
|Cole Johnson (Freewheel Bike)
|0:07:38
|8
|Wyatt Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:08:01
|9
|Ryan Guse
|0:08:51
|10
|Ripley Garden
|0:20:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calvin Sandberg (Penn CycleYES)
|0:16:32
|2
|Caden Sigerud
|0:00:07
|3
|Jack Zonneveld
|0:03:04
|4
|Casey Porter
|0:04:19
|5
|Spencer Weisgram
|0:04:24
|6
|Isaac Hale
|0:04:25
|7
|Logan Roadley
|0:05:00
|8
|Henry Hall
|0:05:23
|9
|Alex Bistyak
|0:05:46
|10
|Devon Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|0:05:51
|11
|Jack Johnson (Freewheel Bike)
|0:07:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geza Bistyak
|0:16:38
|2
|Kieran Penner
|0:00:09
|3
|Liam Franken (Rhonda Franken)
|0:00:16
|4
|Jonathan Busse
|0:02:01
|5
|Cobie Vagts
|0:02:43
|6
|Grant Horsager
|0:03:36
|7
|Jasper Roadley
|0:03:39
|8
|Reagan Garden
|0:04:51
|9
|Wyatt Furois
|0:07:06
|10
|Jack Richards
|0:22:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Mettler (Minnesota Cycling Team)
|0:23:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Penner
|0:22:39
|2
|Kasia Bednarski
|0:05:44
|3
|Kaitlyn Bakke (peace coffe)
|0:06:37
|4
|Trind Mesvold (Peace Coffee)
|0:13:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison O'Kane
|0:23:23
|2
|Grace Steinhagen
|0:00:34
|3
|Brianna McLagan
|0:06:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Elson (hollywood/ silver cycling)
|0:47:12
|2
|Zachary Smith (Peace Coffee)
|0:05:18
|3
|Leo Weisbrod
|0:22:32
|4
|Max Smothers (Bicycle Sports)
|0:25:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach Newton (Squandra ACFYES)
|0:42:36
|2
|Sam Goblirsch (joye goblirsch)
|0:04:32
|3
|Ian Price (Dan Price)
|0:07:28
|4
|Ryan Schow
|0:15:02
|5
|Jesse Busse
|0:29:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Brekke (Maplelag)
|0:46:00
|2
|Alec Driscoll
|0:07:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Kyser
|0:40:54
|2
|Frank Stanton (Michael or mary)
|0:06:50
|3
|Jorge Odio (Bike and Fitness)
|0:07:52
|4
|Nick Wilson (Larson Cycle Racing)
|0:09:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Donlan (Jessica Donlan)
|0:42:43
|2
|John Reinan
|0:02:28
|3
|Tyler Ylonen
|0:15:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Sigerud
|0:42:19
|2
|Garrett Tews
|0:07:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Cieluch
|0:48:16
|2
|Janis Delins (Sanita Kalnite)
|0:00:01
|3
|Brian Penner
|0:00:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Anderson
|0:43:07
|2
|Mark Weglinski (Rita Weglinski)
|0:10:28
|3
|Kent Furois
|0:15:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerry Taylor
|0:49:41
|2
|Scott Guhl (Bicycle Sports)
|0:01:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Patridge
|0:50:25
|2
|Dave Riley
|0:12:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Horner (Maplelag/Paramount)
|1:05:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mandi Hibbert (T-Train)
|1:13:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Williams (Wannabee Racing)
|0:52:08
|2
|Amy Ochs (Southwest Express)
|0:00:46
|3
|Sarah Oleson (Wannabee Racing)
|0:03:58
|4
|Nicola Bistyak
|0:06:03
|5
|Lynn Tews
|0:09:32
|6
|Kimberly Olson
|0:12:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Patridge
|0:53:24
|2
|Amy Weisbrod
|0:00:16
|3
|Pamela Lanhart
|0:09:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Guse
|0:49:02
|2
|Jammie Hummel (Peace Coffee)
|0:06:54
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Sager
|2
|Brendan Moore
|3
|Doug Swanson
|4
|Adam Bergman
|5
|Sam Oftedahl
|6
|Scott
|7
|Cam Kirkpatrick
|8
|Eric Oftedahl
|9
|Ben Moore
|10
|Jake Richards
|11
|Chris Fisher
|12
|Matt Muyres
|13
|Jay Henderson
|14
|Heath Weisbrod
|15
|Devin Curran
|16
|Wallace Alexander
|17
|Thomas Thornquest
|18
|Jan Rybar
|19
|Jason Scherman
|20
|Tim Stone
|21
|Clayton McLagan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sara Kylander-Johnso
|2
|Jenna Rinehart
|3
|Rebecca Sauber
|4
|Corey Coogan Cisek
|5
|Jennifer Fisher
|6
|Anna Schappert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Piotr Bednarski
|2
|Rick Ochs
|3
|Joe Lewis
|4
|Matthew Horner
|5
|Nathan Kremer
|6
|Rick Erickson
|7
|Lonie Sauber
|8
|Matt Riley
|9
|Steve Wenzel
|10
|John Oman
|11
|Paul Krawczyk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shea Franken
|2
|Wade Bergner
|3
|Chad Weisgram
|4
|Randy Smothers
|5
|Reece Oleson
|6
|Jim Newton
|7
|Todd Trembley
|8
|Matthew Johnson
|9
|Philip Roadley
|10
|Brent Miller
|11
|Garry Bistyar
|12
|Tony Schmitz
|13
|Duncan Weisbrod
|14
|James Goblirsch
|15
|Chris Donato
|16
|Mike Franken
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rachael Jensen
|2
|Janna M Krawczyk
|3
|Kris Brazil
|4
|Julie Gujer
|5
|Kristy Henderson
|6
|Jordan Horner
|7
|Bianca Bergman
|8
|Andrea Horner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Zach Newton
|2
|Ethan Brekke
|3
|Sam Goblirsch
|4
|Frank Stanton
|5
|Brian Penner
|6
|Jesse Busse
|7
|Max Smothers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amy Ochs
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geza Bistyak
|2
|Calvin Sandberg
|3
|Kieran Penner
|4
|Liam Franken
|5
|Cobie Vagts
|6
|Spencer Weisgram
|7
|Logan Roadley
|8
|Alex Bistyak
|9
|Leo Bergner
|10
|Rowan Penner
|11
|Jack Johnson
|12
|Wyatt Horner
|13
|Cole Johnson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Penner
