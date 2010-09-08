Image 1 of 26 Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek-Co-op) giving chase (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 2 of 26 Swanson pinning the lakeside drops (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 3 of 26 Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/Paramont) coming out of the woods (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 4 of 26 Adam Bergman cruising on the singletrack (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 5 of 26 Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) out in front early and staying there (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 6 of 26 Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon) riding consistent all weekend (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 7 of 26 Always smiling Jen Fisher (Rochester Velo) (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 8 of 26 Pushing through the deep woods singletrack (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 9 of 26 Doug Swanson nails the singletrack (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 10 of 26 Richards railing on his home course (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 11 of 26 Jason Sager leading the way on the lakeside singletrack (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 12 of 26 Brendan Moore chasing (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 13 of 26 Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag/Paramount) on the first infamous lakeside drop (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 14 of 26 Junior rider Jake Richards latching on to Swanson (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 15 of 26 Sam Oftedahl cruising on the ski trail (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 16 of 26 Recently retired MN Pro Kyia Anderson leading a skills clinic in between races (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 17 of 26 Homemade double fudge brownies ready to hit the tables for the hungry racers (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 18 of 26 Fresh homemade bread out of the ovens (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 19 of 26 Dining room full of hungry racers (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 20 of 26 Elite women's podium having fun with the bubbly (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 21 of 26 Pat Lemieux in the mix early before pulling out last lap (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 22 of 26 Cross country winner Rinehart hammers up from the lakeside to the win (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 23 of 26 Corey Coogan-Cisek (Maplelag/Paramount) negotiates the singletrack (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 24 of 26 Rolling the lakeside (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 25 of 26 X games start: Tucker Hibbert dropping in lakeside (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 26 of 26 Scott Kylander Johnson (Trek-Co-op) looking ahead on lakeside singletrack (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)

Mother Nature delivered a perfect weekend of weather, and Maplelag Resort delivered on near perfect racing as stage race titles went to Jason Sager (Team Jamis) of Ogden, Utah, and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) of Duluth, Minnesota after two days of racing over three events - the time trial, short track and cross country - during the Laddies Loppet Mountain Bike Stage race, part of the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Calendar series.

Sunday's cross country was the main event on the weekend which also served as the point getter for the Minnesota Mountain Bike Cross Country Series. Mother Nature delivered another gorgeous day as a record number of "Kids Comp" racers kicked off the racing action with three miles of rolling fun.

In the elite races, Jason Sager (Jamis) wasted no time moving to the front as he and Sam Oftedahl (Maplelag Resort-Paramount) set a blistering pace coming through the first of three laps in about three minutes faster that what race organizers were expecting. Moore rode steady and strong and eventually passed Oftedahl to move up to second and closed the gap down to Sager who held off the charging Moore by 37 seconds.

Oftedahl would hold on to third as Saturday's short track winner, Doug Swanson, rode steady and strong to move up to fourth. Singletrack specialist Scott Kylander-Johnson, having one of his best seasons ever, rounded out the top five. Top junior rider on the day was Jake Richards (Maplelag Resort-Paramount) who stuck on with Swanson's wheel as long as he could before popping on the last lap to slide back to ninth.

With Sara Kylander-Johnson taking the first two events, the Duluth rider and mother of a baby girl, pretty much had the overall wrapped up barring a major disaster. This didn't stop Jenna Rinehart (Specialized), however, from putting everything out there and scorching to an impressive win and riding a pace which would of put her in the top 20 among the men. Kylander-Johnson held on to second as Rebecca Sauber (LCR Ergon) rode to another third place finish with Jen Fisher and Corey Coogan-Cisek rounding out the top five, respectively.

After the three events, Sager took the overall among the men with Moore, Swanson, Bergman and Oftedahl rounding out the podium. Kylander-Johnson scored the bubbly for the overall with Rinehart, Sauber, Fisher and Cisek completing the top five.

Race notes

Notable riders to miss this years race include TJ Woodruff of Tucson, Arizona. who had collected the stage race title the previous three years, and Jack Hinkens of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Woodruff currently is in France for all of September and October as part of a research study being conducted on the 'live high, train low' altitude principle. Hinkens, who had collected two wins on the Minnesota circuit in cross country racing action, was competing at the World Championships where he recorded a 45th finish in the U23 and third American.

Minnesota Pro Kyia Anderson, who recently retired from racing this year, led a skills clinic with her husband Kris in between Saturday's event helping riders with technical skills on the infamous lakeside drops.

With Maplelag located just three hours from the Canadian border, a nice size group of Canucks made the trip south with a large contingent of "Kids Comp" racers.

ESPN X Games Sno Cross Champion, Tucker Hibbert, made an appearance on race day posting a top 20 finish in the Comp class.

Maplelag Resort was celebrating 20 years of promoting mountain bike races. The course presents itself as one of the most technical courses in the Midwest including tight and twisty singletrack and the infamous lakeside drops near Little Sugarbush lake. The majority of racers stay at the resort that was filled entirely by mountain bike racers that met at meal times for all you can eat family-style meals with five bottomless cookie jars to boot, keeping the racers fueled.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 1:38:28 2 Brendan Moore (Trek) 0:00:38 3 Doug Swanson (Grandstay) 0:03:36 4 Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek) 0:05:03 5 Ben Moore 0:08:56 6 Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop) 0:09:34 7 Chris Fisher (Velorochester) 0:14:32 8 Heath Weisbrod (Larson Cycle Racing (LCR)) 0:16:47

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) 1:13:42 2 Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek COOP) 0:03:04 3 Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon) 0:08:36

Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Richards (Maplelag-Paramount) 1:48:55

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oftedahl (hollywood/silver cycling) 1:40:37 2 Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/paramount sports) 0:07:03 3 Raymond Nickles (lCR) 0:27:40 DNF Pat Lemiux

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolai Anikin (conti) 1:51:54 2 Adam Bergman 0:00:24 3 Devin Curran (Spot Hollywood twin 6) 0:01:17 4 Jay Henderson (Hollywood Cycles/ Silver Cycli) 0:04:06 5 Matt Muyres 0:05:24 6 Matthew Nelson (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:06:36 7 Jason Scherman (WANNABEE RACING) 0:09:25 8 Eric Lebow (Maplelag) 0:11:08 9 Nathan Hackensack 0:11:17 10 Clayton McLagan (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:13:14 11 Rich Omdahl (LCR) 0:13:23 12 Tim Stone (Kenwood) 0:15:30 13 Joe Surla (Wannabee Racing) 0:16:15 14 Kevin Flanders (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:37:21 DNF Brandt Elson (hollywood/ silver cycling) DNF Joshua Tesch

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Ishaug (Freewheel Bike) 1:48:55 2 Larry Sauber (LCR) 0:08:10 3 Jan Rybar 0:11:01 4 Wallace Alexander (Kenwood Racing) 0:13:49 5 Thomas Thornquest (Kenwood Racing) 0:14:25 6 Eric Guse (flat city cycling club penn cy) 0:15:27 DNF Eddie Karow (LCR)

Cat. 1 Women 19-35 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Fisher 1:27:10 2 Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag) 0:09:30 3 Anna Schappert 0:56:41 DNF Julie Vardaman (Zoom Performance)

Cat. 2 Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Hieb (Marcia Hieb) 0:53:00 2 Ethan Furois (Gopher Wheelmen) 0:12:17

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shea Franken (Bicycle Sports) 0:52:11 2 Matthew Olson (Kimberly Olson) 0:04:02 3 Reece Oleson (wannabee racing) 0:04:26 4 Duncan Weisbrod (LCR (larson cycle racing)) 0:08:48 5 Thomas Baldini (Peter Baldini) 0:14:36 DNF Andris Delins (Sanita Kalnite)

Cat. 2 Junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Bauer (Hollywood Cycles) 1:03:31 2 Kyle Greene 0:04:19 3 Alex Price 0:08:17

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Bauer (Llama Rama) 0:54:32 2 Drew Bentley 0:12:09

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Jensen (Vicki Jensen) 0:53:44 2 Rob Lutterman (Wannabee Racing) 0:05:16 3 Brent Miller 0:05:33 4 Jesse Hagglund (summit racing) 0:06:30 5 Jeff Beck 0:16:19 6 John Wickham (Julie Wickham) 0:18:04 7 Thad Schalz 0:23:04

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Foslien (Kjerstie Wiltze) 1:00:24

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacque Poquette 0:57:53 2 Robert Kohl 0:00:50 3 Chad Weisgram 0:02:04 4 Chris Okane 0:02:13 5 Tony Schmitz (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:02:56 6 Nick Pettis (Wannabee Racing) 0:03:09 7 Nathan Olson (Kimberly Olson) 0:03:13 8 Matthew Johnson (Freewheel Bike) 0:04:51

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Lund (Hollywood/SilverCycling) 0:53:51 2 Wade Bergner 0:00:18 3 Todd Nesvold (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:03:09 4 Randy Smothers (Bicycle Sports) 0:03:09 5 Joel Herk 0:04:16 6 Jim Newton (Squadra ACF) 0:06:14 7 Chris Donato 0:12:24 8 Scot Hendricks (LCR (Larson Cycle Racing)) 0:17:39 9 Rich Poehl 0:25:38

Cat. 2 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Ellefson 0:58:49 2 Philip Roadley 0:00:38 3 Garry Bistyar 0:04:15 4 James Goblirsch (joye goblirsch) 0:04:50 5 Bruce Brown (BikeIowa.com) 0:05:56 6 Mike Franken 0:08:12 7 Kevin Knutson (Peace Coffee) 0:19:42

Cat. 2 Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Trembley 1:00:29 2 Tim Hieb (Marcia Hieb) 0:00:04 3 Kevin Miller 0:01:52 4 Ken Grantler 0:02:34 5 Michael Cisek (Freewheel Bikes) 0:02:50 6 Norm Busse 0:03:21 7 Jerry Washatka 0:05:49 8 Thomas Gujer 0:06:35 9 Gary Sjoquist 0:09:36

Cat. 2 Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denny Barry (Maplelag Paramont) 1:11:17

Cat. 2 Women 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder) 1:06:33 2 Jordan Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:03:37

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kjerstie Wiltzen (Mark Foslien) 1:09:33 2 Bianca Bergman 0:08:43

Cat. 2 Women 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Johnson 1:03:36 2 Kristy Henderson (Hollywood / Silver Cycling) 0:10:45 3 Danielle Ness Coffield 0:14:53

Cat. 2 Women 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janna M Krawczyk (P.O.S.) 1:02:59 2 Andrea Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:07:12

Cat. 2 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Brazil (Milltown Cycles) 1:04:04 2 Julie Gujer 0:05:30 3 Connie Sjoquist 0:11:17 4 Anne L Ellefson 0:12:12 5 Darcy Busse (Norm) 0:15:16

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 34 & UNDER # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Ness 1:03:03

Cat. 2 Clydesdale 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Morrison 1:04:11 2 Todd Hale 0:00:28 3 Kelly Bakke (peace coffe) 0:03:41 4 Michael Soderburg 0:08:28 5 Scott Meulebroeck (Bent Crank Racing) 0:08:46 6 Keith Oleson (wannabee racing) 0:09:33 7 Gary Smith (Peace Coffee) 0:14:02 8 Glenn Margolf (Wannabeee Racing) 0:16:15 9 Dan Price 0:19:37

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Nancekivell (Behind Bars/LGR) 0:56:13 DNF Matt Settergren

Cat. 2 Singlespeed men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Schmidt 1:00:39 2 Todd Bauer (Hollywood Cycles) 0:01:06

Cat.2 Junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Wenzel (Maplelag/Paramount) 1:21:58

Cat. 2 Men 19-24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Riley (SPH/ WheelhouseCycles) 1:20:07 2 Joe Lewis 0:01:50 3 Andrew McShane 0:36:07

Cat. 2 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Dirk (Maplelag/Paramount) 1:17:14 2 Tucker Hibbert (T-Train) 0:05:45 3 Brooks Monahan 0:06:14 4 Brendan Bellew (Squadra ACF) 0:09:39

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Broten 1:19:13 2 Nathan Kremer (Southwest Express) 0:01:20 3 Keith Moors 0:02:54 4 Tim Williams (Wannabee Racing) 0:05:14 5 Jason Vinar (Silver Cycling) 0:06:15 6 Greg Ames 0:06:41 7 John Oman (WannaBee Racing) 0:08:57 8 Evan Pengelly 0:11:03

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Burg (Freewheel Bike) 1:17:38 2 Matthew Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:01:40 3 Derek Broten 0:02:20 4 Jason MacDonald 0:06:44 5 Evan Lawrence (Team 53x11 Coffee) 0:21:11 6 Adam Emanoff (Bent Crank Racing) 0:30:59

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Sandberg (Penn Cycle) 1:15:09 2 Piotr Bednarski (Freewheel) 0:00:47 3 Rick Erickson (Peace Coffee Racing) 0:04:58 4 Lonie Sauber (LCR) 0:05:05 5 Paul Krawczyk 0:09:18 6 Bill Dossett (freewheel) 0:09:22 7 Matthew Engen (Maplelag/Paramount/Cheep Team) 0:14:33 8 Kent Karjala (Kenwood Racing) 0:17:40 9 Thomas Hanegraaf (Sharon) 0:18:25 10 Dennis Porter 0:31:28

Cat. 2 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Schow 1:20:51 2 Steve Wenzel (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:01:37 3 Ray Osowski (LCR) 0:06:21 4 David Mainguy (freewheel bike mtb) 0:43:56

Cat.2 Men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Benson 1:24:52

Cat. 2 Men Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Ochs (Southwest Express) 1:20:06 2 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:05:17 3 Martin Rudnick (Behind-Bars/LGR) 0:14:16

Junior men 8 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Richards 0:18:50 2 Leo Bergner 0:03:06 3 Garrett Horshager 0:04:58 4 Rowan Penner 0:05:00 5 Jack Smothers (Bicycle Sports) 0:05:30 6 Stas Bednarski 0:06:31 7 Cole Johnson (Freewheel Bike) 0:07:38 8 Wyatt Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:08:01 9 Ryan Guse 0:08:51 10 Ripley Garden 0:20:16

Junior men 9-10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Sandberg (Penn CycleYES) 0:16:32 2 Caden Sigerud 0:00:07 3 Jack Zonneveld 0:03:04 4 Casey Porter 0:04:19 5 Spencer Weisgram 0:04:24 6 Isaac Hale 0:04:25 7 Logan Roadley 0:05:00 8 Henry Hall 0:05:23 9 Alex Bistyak 0:05:46 10 Devon Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 0:05:51 11 Jack Johnson (Freewheel Bike) 0:07:50

Junior men 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geza Bistyak 0:16:38 2 Kieran Penner 0:00:09 3 Liam Franken (Rhonda Franken) 0:00:16 4 Jonathan Busse 0:02:01 5 Cobie Vagts 0:02:43 6 Grant Horsager 0:03:36 7 Jasper Roadley 0:03:39 8 Reagan Garden 0:04:51 9 Wyatt Furois 0:07:06 10 Jack Richards 0:22:25

Junior women 8 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Mettler (Minnesota Cycling Team) 0:23:54

Junior women 9-10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Penner 0:22:39 2 Kasia Bednarski 0:05:44 3 Kaitlyn Bakke (peace coffe) 0:06:37 4 Trind Mesvold (Peace Coffee) 0:13:12

Junior women 11-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison O'Kane 0:23:23 2 Grace Steinhagen 0:00:34 3 Brianna McLagan 0:06:07

Cat. 3 Junior men 10-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Elson (hollywood/ silver cycling) 0:47:12 2 Zachary Smith (Peace Coffee) 0:05:18 3 Leo Weisbrod 0:22:32 4 Max Smothers (Bicycle Sports) 0:25:20

Cat. 3 Junior men 13-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Newton (Squandra ACFYES) 0:42:36 2 Sam Goblirsch (joye goblirsch) 0:04:32 3 Ian Price (Dan Price) 0:07:28 4 Ryan Schow 0:15:02 5 Jesse Busse 0:29:53

Cat. 3 Junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Brekke (Maplelag) 0:46:00 2 Alec Driscoll 0:07:41

Cat. 3 Men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Kyser 0:40:54 2 Frank Stanton (Michael or mary) 0:06:50 3 Jorge Odio (Bike and Fitness) 0:07:52 4 Nick Wilson (Larson Cycle Racing) 0:09:19

Cat. 3 Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Donlan (Jessica Donlan) 0:42:43 2 John Reinan 0:02:28 3 Tyler Ylonen 0:15:42

Cat. 3 Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Sigerud 0:42:19 2 Garrett Tews 0:07:08

Cat. 3 Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Cieluch 0:48:16 2 Janis Delins (Sanita Kalnite) 0:00:01 3 Brian Penner 0:00:59

Cat. 3 Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Anderson 0:43:07 2 Mark Weglinski (Rita Weglinski) 0:10:28 3 Kent Furois 0:15:20

Cat. 3 Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Taylor 0:49:41 2 Scott Guhl (Bicycle Sports) 0:01:52

Cat. 3 Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Patridge 0:50:25 2 Dave Riley 0:12:54

Cat. 3 Junior women 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Horner (Maplelag/Paramount) 1:05:57

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mandi Hibbert (T-Train) 1:13:38

Cat. 3 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Williams (Wannabee Racing) 0:52:08 2 Amy Ochs (Southwest Express) 0:00:46 3 Sarah Oleson (Wannabee Racing) 0:03:58 4 Nicola Bistyak 0:06:03 5 Lynn Tews 0:09:32 6 Kimberly Olson 0:12:28

Cat. 3 Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Patridge 0:53:24 2 Amy Weisbrod 0:00:16 3 Pamela Lanhart 0:09:34

Cat. 3 Clydesdale men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Guse 0:49:02 2 Jammie Hummel (Peace Coffee) 0:06:54

Final general classification

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Sager 2 Brendan Moore 3 Doug Swanson 4 Adam Bergman 5 Sam Oftedahl 6 Scott 7 Cam Kirkpatrick 8 Eric Oftedahl 9 Ben Moore 10 Jake Richards 11 Chris Fisher 12 Matt Muyres 13 Jay Henderson 14 Heath Weisbrod 15 Devin Curran 16 Wallace Alexander 17 Thomas Thornquest 18 Jan Rybar 19 Jason Scherman 20 Tim Stone 21 Clayton McLagan

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sara Kylander-Johnso 2 Jenna Rinehart 3 Rebecca Sauber 4 Corey Coogan Cisek 5 Jennifer Fisher 6 Anna Schappert

Competition men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Piotr Bednarski 2 Rick Ochs 3 Joe Lewis 4 Matthew Horner 5 Nathan Kremer 6 Rick Erickson 7 Lonie Sauber 8 Matt Riley 9 Steve Wenzel 10 John Oman 11 Paul Krawczyk

Sport men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shea Franken 2 Wade Bergner 3 Chad Weisgram 4 Randy Smothers 5 Reece Oleson 6 Jim Newton 7 Todd Trembley 8 Matthew Johnson 9 Philip Roadley 10 Brent Miller 11 Garry Bistyar 12 Tony Schmitz 13 Duncan Weisbrod 14 James Goblirsch 15 Chris Donato 16 Mike Franken

Sport women final general classifictaion # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rachael Jensen 2 Janna M Krawczyk 3 Kris Brazil 4 Julie Gujer 5 Kristy Henderson 6 Jordan Horner 7 Bianca Bergman 8 Andrea Horner

Citizen men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Zach Newton 2 Ethan Brekke 3 Sam Goblirsch 4 Frank Stanton 5 Brian Penner 6 Jesse Busse 7 Max Smothers

Citizen women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amy Ochs

Boys final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Geza Bistyak 2 Calvin Sandberg 3 Kieran Penner 4 Liam Franken 5 Cobie Vagts 6 Spencer Weisgram 7 Logan Roadley 8 Alex Bistyak 9 Leo Bergner 10 Rowan Penner 11 Jack Johnson 12 Wyatt Horner 13 Cole Johnson