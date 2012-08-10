Trending

La Route de France past winners

2011Not held
2010Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2009Kimberly Anderson (USA) Team Columbia-HTC
2008Luise Keller (Ger) Team Columbia Women
2007Amber Neben (USA) US National Team
2006Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team

