Van Vleuten victorious in Route de France

Armitstead takes final sprint in Vittel

Nederland Bloeit, including race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) is presented pre-stage.

A penultimate, late race attack, by Luise Keller (HTC - Columbia Women) kept the bunch alert.

The bunch in the Vosges countryside.

Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) drove the break, which stabilised at around 50 seconds ahead of the group containing Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

Dutch RR Champion, Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) sat up from the break to wait and help race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten to protect her jersey.

A strong display of teamwork from Nederland Bloeit, led by Marianne Vos, throughout the race, kept Annemiek Van Vleuten's GC lead safe.

Young rider competition winner Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) wins the final stage of the Route de France 2010 ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

Luise Keller (HTC - Columbia Women) was active throughout the stage.

An early attack by Erinne Willock (Canada) set the tempo for the day.

Saint Die des Vosges sends the peloton on its way.

Ready to defend the lead on General Classification and to go for the overal victory - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) gambled on a long sprint, which worked. She beat Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) for final stage honours.

Once the Nederland Bloeit team had caught the break, race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten marked the wheel of Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) in the closing kilometres.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) works for Annemiek Van Vleuten, the race leader.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won the 2010 Route de France, second was Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and third, Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara).

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) was second on general classification.

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) won the young rider competition.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won the 2010 Route de France ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara).

Young rider competition leader, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam).

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) was second on general classification.

The Nederland Bloeit team lead the chase to the breakaway.

Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) was third on GC behind Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won the 2010 Route de France, second was Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and third, Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara). Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) won the young rider competition.

Britain’s Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) won the final stage of the Route de France, as Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sealed overall victory in the seven-day race.

Van Vleuten finished just six seconds ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) and 20 seconds ahead of Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi Pasta). Van Vleuten took the race leader’s orange jersey on stage one and her teammates helped her defend her narrow advantage.

During the final 118km stage, HTC-Columbia sent several riders on the attack before Arndt managed to join the key 14-rider attack. They opened a 1:30 lead as Van Vleuten’s Nederland Bloeit teammates chased but then Arndt suffered a puncture and dropped back to the peloton. The break then lost momentum and was caught 20km from the finish, setting up the sprint.

Cervelo TestTeam took charge in the technical and twisting final kilometre, with Sarah Düster leading Armitstead through the corners to give the British rider her first ever bunch sprint victory. She also captured the best young rider jersey after five top five placings during the race.

Italy’s Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu) took second in the sprint behind Armitstead and Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products Uck) placed third.

“Winning today is really good for my confidence. I’ve been coming closer each day and I needed a hard day like today, the team was really perfect,” Armitstead said.

“I just held my position and Sarah [Düster], who is well known for how crazy she is in the corners, did a really good technical finish with three corners in the 750 metres. She went into the last corner full gas. I lost her wheel a little bit but it was also a little early so it was good and then there was nobody so I thought I’ll take this corner and take on the sprint a little bit early and see what happens and it worked.”
 

Full Results
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:51:30
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
5Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
9Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:03
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:04
12Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
13Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
14Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
15Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
16Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
17Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
18Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
20Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
21Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
23Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
24Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:00:06
25Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
26Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:14
27Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
28Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
29Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
30Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
31Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:20
32Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
33Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
34Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:00:46
35Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
36Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:30
37Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:03:03
38Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:08:08
39Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:12:00
DNFIna Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
DNFHeather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
DNFLeah Guloien (Can) Canada
DNFMarion Azam (Fra) France
DNFMarie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
DNFLudivine Loze (Fra) France
DNFTatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
DNFMonia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFChiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFLaura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFTatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFEleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
DNFElena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
DNFAlessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
DNFInga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
DNFLorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
DNFOxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
DNFSuzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFMélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFBeatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFSiobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFMin Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFXiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFLina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFFan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFWan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFKirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
DNFRachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
DNFJulie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFGabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFEmmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFIsabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
DNFTrine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
DNFCarla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
DNFMarissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
DNFRobyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
DNFLylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
DNFJanneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit

Final general classification
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15:48:29
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:06
3Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:20
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:48
5Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:54
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:38
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:05
8Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:03:57
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:03:59
10Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:04:34
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:04:57
12Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:05:11
13Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:05:52
14Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:10
15Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:06:21
16Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:06:31
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:06:37
18Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:07:10
19Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:07:22
20Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:07:28
21Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:07:36
22Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:07:51
23Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:08:07
24Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:08:24
25Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:08:54
26Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:09:00
27Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:09:07
28Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:09:27
29Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:10:26
30Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:10:28
31Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:14:06
32Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:14:32
33Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:16:10
34Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:18:13
35Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:26:23
36Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:26:36
37Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:27:20
38Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno0:28:18
39Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:39:47

Young rider classification
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team15:49:17
2Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:22
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:05:49
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:06:34
5Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:07:19
6Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:09:38
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:13:18
8Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:15:22
9Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:17:25
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:25:35
11Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:38:59

Teams classification
1Nederland Bloeit45:43:25
2Cervelo TestTeam0:00:29
3HTC Columbia Women0:05:27
4Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:57
5Canada0:07:50
6Gauss RDZ Ormu0:08:36
7Hitec Products Uck0:08:45
8Fenixs - Petrogradets0:09:41

 

