Britain’s Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) won the final stage of the Route de France, as Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sealed overall victory in the seven-day race.

Van Vleuten finished just six seconds ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) and 20 seconds ahead of Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi Pasta). Van Vleuten took the race leader’s orange jersey on stage one and her teammates helped her defend her narrow advantage.

During the final 118km stage, HTC-Columbia sent several riders on the attack before Arndt managed to join the key 14-rider attack. They opened a 1:30 lead as Van Vleuten’s Nederland Bloeit teammates chased but then Arndt suffered a puncture and dropped back to the peloton. The break then lost momentum and was caught 20km from the finish, setting up the sprint.

Cervelo TestTeam took charge in the technical and twisting final kilometre, with Sarah Düster leading Armitstead through the corners to give the British rider her first ever bunch sprint victory. She also captured the best young rider jersey after five top five placings during the race.

Italy’s Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu) took second in the sprint behind Armitstead and Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products Uck) placed third.

“Winning today is really good for my confidence. I’ve been coming closer each day and I needed a hard day like today, the team was really perfect,” Armitstead said.

“I just held my position and Sarah [Düster], who is well known for how crazy she is in the corners, did a really good technical finish with three corners in the 750 metres. She went into the last corner full gas. I lost her wheel a little bit but it was also a little early so it was good and then there was nobody so I thought I’ll take this corner and take on the sprint a little bit early and see what happens and it worked.”



Full Results 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:51:30 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 4 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 5 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 9 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:03 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:04 12 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 13 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 14 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 15 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 16 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 17 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 18 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 19 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 20 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 21 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 23 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 24 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 0:00:06 25 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 26 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:14 27 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 28 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 29 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 30 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 31 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:20 32 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 33 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 34 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:46 35 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 36 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:30 37 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:03:03 38 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:08:08 39 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:12:00 DNF Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women DNF Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada DNF Leah Guloien (Can) Canada DNF Marion Azam (Fra) France DNF Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France DNF Ludivine Loze (Fra) France DNF Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno DNF Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu DNF Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu DNF Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu DNF Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara DNF Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara DNF Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara DNF Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia DNF Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia DNF Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck DNF Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck DNF Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN DNF Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN DNF Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN DNF Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN DNF Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit

Final general classification 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15:48:29 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:06 3 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:20 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:48 5 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:54 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:38 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:05 8 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 0:03:57 9 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:03:59 10 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:34 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:04:57 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:05:11 13 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:05:52 14 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:10 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:06:21 16 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:06:31 17 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:06:37 18 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:07:10 19 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:07:22 20 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 0:07:28 21 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 0:07:36 22 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:07:51 23 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:08:07 24 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:08:24 25 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 0:08:54 26 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:09:00 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:09:07 28 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:09:27 29 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:10:26 30 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:28 31 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:14:06 32 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:14:32 33 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:16:10 34 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:18:13 35 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:26:23 36 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:26:36 37 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:27:20 38 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 0:28:18 39 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:39:47

Young rider classification 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 15:49:17 2 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:05:22 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:05:49 4 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:06:34 5 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:07:19 6 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:09:38 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:13:18 8 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:15:22 9 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:17:25 10 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:25:35 11 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:38:59