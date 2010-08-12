Image 1 of 14 The podium - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) , the race leader, with stage winner, Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women), young rider competition leader, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara), who was third on the stage and is third on GC. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 14 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 14 Judith Arndt (HTC- Team Columbia Women) won the time trial and moved into second place on GC, just one second behind Annemiek Van Vleuten (/Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 14 Second fastest on the day was Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 14 A bit of a bunch race, three riders came together with about five kilometres to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) sees the long, rolling road ahead of her. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) in the second half of the course. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 14 Australia's Shara Gillow finished a creditable eighth, 34 seconds behind stage winner, Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 14 Wan Yiu Wong (Giant Pro Cycling) on one of the many rolling climbs on the time trial course. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 14 Lylanie Lauwrens (MTN). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 14 Roxanne Fournier (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) passes spectators on the climb from Le Cave. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 14 Fan Li Shen (Giant Pro Cycling) sets off against the clock. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 14 Former French champion M (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 14 Race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) stayed in the leader's orange jersey by just one second. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) won stage four of La Route de France, a 24.3km time trial in Saint Georges/Baulche. The 34-year-old German topped runner-up Tatiana Antoshina (Team Valdarno) by 15 seconds while third-placed Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi-Pasta Zara) stopped the clock a further two seconds down.

Arndt's victory moves her into second place overall, only one second down on race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) who finished in ninth place, 38 seconds behind the German. Russia's Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi-Pasta Zara) also narrowed her GC deficit to Van Vleuten, remaining in third overall but trailing the Dutchwoman by only seven seconds.

"It was a good race for me," said Arndt. "I felt good the whole way. The roads are dead here so maybe it helped that I've been training in Australia on similar roads, but overall it was a really nice course. A little bit windy and a few smaller hills.

"However I'm still one second behind on Annemiek and she is riding well and can sprint really well. The next two stages are harder than the previous stages which is good. We'll have to sit down tonight and come up with a plan of how to take GC. I will try everything for sure, but it's not going to be easy."

The peloton will tackle the penultimate stage on Friday, 110.9km from Luxeuil Les Bains to Saint Die Des Vosges. Tomorrow's parcours features two categorised climbs in the final 27.5km: the Col de Mon Repos at 27.5km to go and the Côtes de Sauceray with 13.9km remaining.

Full Results 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:35:07 2 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:00:15 3 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:17 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:19 5 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:27 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:30 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:31 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:00:34 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:38 10 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:56 11 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:04 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:01:12 13 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 0:01:14 14 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:22 15 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:33 16 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:36 17 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:01:46 18 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 0:01:49 19 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:01:56 20 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:00 21 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:05 22 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:11 23 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:16 24 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 25 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 0:02:19 26 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 27 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:30 28 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:02:31 29 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:36 30 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:56 31 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:04 32 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:03:13 33 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:03:17 34 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 35 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 36 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:03:29 37 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 0:03:31 38 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:03:36 39 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:37 40 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:41 41 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 42 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 43 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:03:47 44 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:50 45 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:03:56 46 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:03:57 47 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:04:11 48 Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN 0:04:12 49 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 0:04:16 50 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:04:17 51 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 52 Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France 0:04:26 53 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada 54 Marion Azam (Fra) France 55 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN 0:04:40 56 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:04:43 57 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 0:04:47 58 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:51 59 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:04:57 60 Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:07 61 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:05:12 62 Ludivine Loze (Fra) France 0:05:13 63 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:05:14 64 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:16 65 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:05:18 66 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 0:05:23 67 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 0:05:30 68 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:42 69 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:43 70 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 0:05:46 71 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:05:51 72 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 0:05:57 73 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:22 74 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:06:26 75 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets 76 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 0:06:34 77 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 78 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:06:41 79 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:06:47 80 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 81 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:07:27 82 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:07:41

General classification after stage 4 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9:57:24 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:01 3 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:07 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:41 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:45 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:52 7 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:05 8 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:01:21 9 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 0:02:14 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:02:16 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:09 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:03:15 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:53 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:04:22 15 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:04:40 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:05:02 17 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:05:09 18 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 0:05:13 19 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:05:23 20 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 0:05:29 21 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 22 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 23 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:05:31 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:05:38 25 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:05:45 26 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:05:52 27 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:08 28 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:06:18 29 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:06:19 30 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:06:23 31 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:24 32 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:06:30 33 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:06:39 34 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:07:03 35 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:04 36 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 0:07:05 37 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 38 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:07:34 39 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:07:36 40 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:07:48 41 Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN 0:07:53 42 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:07:55 43 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 0:07:59 44 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:08:04 45 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:08:41 46 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:08:47 47 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:09:30 48 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:47 49 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:10:05 50 Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France 0:10:55 51 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:10:58 52 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:11:17 53 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:11:47 54 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 0:12:17 55 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 0:13:55 56 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 0:14:08 57 Marion Azam (Fra) France 0:16:08 58 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 0:16:25 59 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN 0:17:22 60 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:17:39 61 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:21:15 62 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:23:04 63 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:23:38 64 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:23:44 65 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:25:06 66 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:25:09 67 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada 0:25:14 68 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:25:30 69 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:25:37 70 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 0:26:19 71 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:26:25 72 Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:26:28 73 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 0:27:15 74 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:27:23 75 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:27:30 76 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 0:27:58 77 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:28:16 78 Ludivine Loze (Fra) France 0:28:42 79 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:29:50 80 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:30:49 81 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:32:19 82 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:32:50

Young riders classification 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 9:58:16 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:01 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:04:10 4 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:04:37 5 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:04:53 6 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:05:27 7 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:05:31 8 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:05:32 9 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:11 10 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:06:56 11 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:07:49 12 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:08:38 13 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:13 14 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:10:06 15 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:10:55 16 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 0:11:25 17 Marion Azam (Fra) France 0:15:16 18 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 0:15:33 19 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:16:47 20 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:20:23 21 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:22:12 22 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:22:46 23 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:24:17 24 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:26:31 25 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:28:58 26 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:31:27 27 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:31:58