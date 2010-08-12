Trending

Arndt aces time trial

German moves into 2nd overall, one second down on Van Vleuten

The podium - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) , the race leader, with stage winner, Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women), young rider competition leader, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara), who was third on the stage and is third on GC.

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team).

Judith Arndt (HTC- Team Columbia Women) won the time trial and moved into second place on GC, just one second behind Annemiek Van Vleuten (/Nederland Bloeit).

Second fastest on the day was Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu).

A bit of a bunch race, three riders came together with about five kilometres to go.

Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) sees the long, rolling road ahead of her.

Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) in the second half of the course.

Australia's Shara Gillow finished a creditable eighth, 34 seconds behind stage winner, Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women).

Wan Yiu Wong (Giant Pro Cycling) on one of the many rolling climbs on the time trial course.

Lylanie Lauwrens (MTN).

Roxanne Fournier (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) passes spectators on the climb from Le Cave.

Fan Li Shen (Giant Pro Cycling) sets off against the clock.

Former French champion M

Race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) stayed in the leader's orange jersey by just one second.

Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) won stage four of La Route de France, a 24.3km time trial in Saint Georges/Baulche. The 34-year-old German topped runner-up Tatiana Antoshina (Team Valdarno) by 15 seconds while third-placed Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi-Pasta Zara) stopped the clock a further two seconds down.

Arndt's victory moves her into second place overall, only one second down on race leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) who finished in ninth place, 38 seconds behind the German. Russia's Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi-Pasta Zara) also narrowed her GC deficit to Van Vleuten, remaining in third overall but trailing the Dutchwoman by only seven seconds.

"It was a good race for me," said Arndt. "I felt good the whole way. The roads are dead here so maybe it helped that I've been training in Australia on similar roads, but overall it was a really nice course. A little bit windy and a few smaller hills.

"However I'm still one second behind on Annemiek and she is riding well and can sprint really well. The next two stages are harder than the previous stages which is good. We'll have to sit down tonight and come up with a plan of how to take GC. I will try everything for sure, but it's not going to be easy."

The peloton will tackle the penultimate stage on Friday, 110.9km from Luxeuil Les Bains to Saint Die Des Vosges. Tomorrow's parcours features two categorised climbs in the final 27.5km: the Col de Mon Repos at 27.5km to go and the Côtes de Sauceray with 13.9km remaining.

Full Results
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:35:07
2Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:00:15
3Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:17
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:19
5Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:27
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:30
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:31
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:00:34
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:38
10Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:56
11Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:01:04
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:01:12
13Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:01:14
14Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:22
15Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:01:33
16Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:36
17Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:01:46
18Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia0:01:49
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:01:56
20Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:02:00
21Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:05
22Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:11
23Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:16
24Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
25Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:02:19
26Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
27Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:30
28Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:02:31
29Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:36
30Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:56
31Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:03:04
32Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia0:03:13
33Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:03:17
34Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
35Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
36Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:03:29
37Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:03:31
38Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:03:36
39Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:37
40Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:41
41Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
42Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
43Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:03:47
44Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:50
45Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:03:56
46Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:03:57
47Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:11
48Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN0:04:12
49Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:04:16
50Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:04:17
51Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
52Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France0:04:26
53Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
54Marion Azam (Fra) France
55Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN0:04:40
56Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:43
57Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno0:04:47
58Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:51
59Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:04:57
60Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:07
61Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:05:12
62Ludivine Loze (Fra) France0:05:13
63Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:14
64Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:16
65Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:05:18
66Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:05:23
67Leah Guloien (Can) Canada0:05:30
68Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:42
69Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:43
70Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:05:46
71Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:05:51
72Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN0:05:57
73Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:22
74Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:06:26
75Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
76Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:06:34
77Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
78Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:06:41
79Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:06:47
80Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
81Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:07:27
82Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno0:07:41

General classification after stage 4
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit9:57:24
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:01
3Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:07
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:41
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:45
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:52
7Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:05
8Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:01:21
9Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:02:14
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:02:16
11Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:09
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:03:15
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:03:53
14Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:04:22
15Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:04:40
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:05:02
17Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:05:09
18Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia0:05:13
19Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:05:23
20Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:05:29
21Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
22Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
23Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:05:31
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:05:38
25Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:45
26Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:05:52
27Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:08
28Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:06:18
29Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:06:19
30Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:06:23
31Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:24
32Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia0:06:30
33Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:06:39
34Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:07:03
35Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:07:04
36Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:07:05
37Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
38Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:07:34
39Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:07:36
40Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:07:48
41Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN0:07:53
42Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:07:55
43Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:07:59
44Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:08:04
45Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:08:41
46Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:08:47
47Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:09:30
48Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:47
49Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:10:05
50Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France0:10:55
51Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:10:58
52Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:11:17
53Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:11:47
54Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:12:17
55Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN0:13:55
56Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:14:08
57Marion Azam (Fra) France0:16:08
58Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:16:25
59Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN0:17:22
60Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:17:39
61Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno0:21:15
62Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:23:04
63Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:23:38
64Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:23:44
65Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:25:06
66Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:25:09
67Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada0:25:14
68Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:25:30
69Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:25:37
70Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno0:26:19
71Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:26:25
72Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:26:28
73Leah Guloien (Can) Canada0:27:15
74Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:27:23
75Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:27:30
76Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:27:58
77Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:28:16
78Ludivine Loze (Fra) France0:28:42
79Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:29:50
80Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:30:49
81Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:32:19
82Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:32:50

Young riders classification
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team9:58:16
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:03:01
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:04:10
4Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:37
5Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:04:53
6Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:05:27
7Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:05:31
8Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:32
9Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:11
10Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:06:56
11Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:07:49
12Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:08:38
13Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:13
14Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:10:06
15Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:10:55
16Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:11:25
17Marion Azam (Fra) France0:15:16
18Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:15:33
19Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:16:47
20Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno0:20:23
21Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:22:12
22Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:22:46
23Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:24:17
24Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:26:31
25Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:28:58
26Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:31:27
27Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:31:58

Teams classification
1Cervelo TestTeam29:54:40
2Nederland Bloeit0:01:50
3HTC Columbia Women0:03:44
4Australia0:09:27
5Hitec Products Uck0:10:13
6Safi - Pasta Zara0:10:15
7Canada0:11:52
8Team Valdarno0:12:06
9Fenixs - Petrogradets0:14:59
10Vienne Futuroscope0:15:13
11Gauss RDZ Ormu0:15:30
12Team MTN0:31:02
13Giant Pro Cycling0:33:46
14France0:48:40
15Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion0:55:04

