Teutenberg wins in Locmine
Van Vleuten takes over race lead
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won stage one of the Route de France in Locmine, besting Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the field sprint concluding the 116.4km road opener. The victory was Teutenberg's 21st win of the season.
Van Vleuten took over the race lead from prologue winner Sarah Düster (Cervelo TestTeam). Düster trails the Dutchwoman by four seconds while Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi-Pasta Zara) holds third place, 11 seconds back.
"I wanted to lead out Adrie [Visser] for the sprint but I actually went too hard with 300 metres go and we lost contact," Teutenberg said. "I ended up closing a gap on some other riders, and then could hold off [Giorgia] Bronzini to get the win.
"It was a pretty flat finish, fairly straightforward, but I didn't feel too great doing the sprint. The sprint hurt a lot more than it usually does. I haven't raced since the Giro and I was suffering a lot on that last hill. I was about to get dropped."
The German expressed HTC-Columbia's goals for the seven-day stage race. "We want to go for GC here, and there's a time trial on Thursday, where Judith [Arndt] could be going for yellow. So we'll take it day by day and see how it goes."
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2:58:18
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|9
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|12
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|15
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|16
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|19
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|20
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|21
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|22
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|23
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|25
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|27
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|28
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|29
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|31
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|32
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|33
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
|34
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|35
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|36
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|37
|Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Team MTN
|38
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|39
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|41
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|42
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
|43
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|44
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|45
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|47
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:00:25
|48
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:00:28
|49
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|50
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|51
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|52
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|53
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|54
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|55
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|56
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|57
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|58
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|59
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|60
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|61
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|62
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|63
|Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|64
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|65
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|66
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|68
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|69
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|70
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|71
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|72
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|73
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:43
|74
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:07
|75
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|76
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|77
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
|78
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|79
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|80
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|0:01:51
|81
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|82
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|83
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
|84
|Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
|85
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|86
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|87
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:06:49
|88
|Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France
|0:25:47
|DNF
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:06:12
|2
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:11
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:13
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:15
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:16
|7
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:17
|8
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:21
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|0:00:22
|14
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:25
|15
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:26
|16
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|0:00:27
|17
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|0:00:29
|18
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:30
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:00:32
|20
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:36
|21
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
|0:00:37
|22
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:41
|23
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:00:44
|24
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|25
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:45
|26
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:46
|27
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:47
|28
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|0:00:48
|29
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:50
|30
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:51
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:53
|32
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:55
|33
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:56
|35
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|36
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|0:00:58
|37
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:01
|38
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|39
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:02
|40
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:04
|41
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|0:01:05
|42
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|43
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|44
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:07
|45
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:01:09
|46
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:01:10
|47
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:01:11
|48
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|49
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|50
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|51
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:13
|52
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:01:14
|53
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
|0:01:15
|54
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:19
|55
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|0:01:26
|56
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:28
|57
|Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Team MTN
|0:01:30
|58
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:34
|59
|Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:36
|60
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:40
|61
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:43
|62
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|0:01:46
|63
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|0:01:47
|64
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|65
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:01:48
|66
|Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:49
|67
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:50
|68
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:53
|69
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|70
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:57
|71
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:02:01
|72
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|0:02:04
|73
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:05
|74
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
|0:02:13
|75
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:40
|76
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|77
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:47
|78
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
|0:02:51
|79
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|80
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|0:03:05
|81
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|82
|Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
|0:03:14
|83
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|0:03:19
|84
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|85
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:03:42
|86
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:03:59
|87
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:30
|88
|Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France
|0:27:28
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:06:33
|2
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:05
|4
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:09
|5
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:15
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:20
|7
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:25
|8
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|0:00:27
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:32
|10
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:40
|11
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:43
|12
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|0:00:44
|13
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:00:49
|14
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:50
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|16
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:53
|17
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:58
|18
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:01:27
|19
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|0:01:43
|20
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:44
|21
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:19
|22
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|23
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|24
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|25
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|0:02:58
|26
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|27
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:03:38
|28
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:09
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|9:19:16
|2
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:06
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:15
|4
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:36
|5
|Australia
|0:00:48
|6
|Canada
|0:00:49
|7
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:58
|8
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:31
|9
|Hitec Products Uck
|0:01:43
|10
|Team MTN
|0:01:50
|11
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:09
|12
|Team Valdarno
|0:02:20
|13
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:03:15
|14
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:06:21
|15
|France
|0:06:37
