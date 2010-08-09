Trending

Image 1 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sprints to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and the new race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 19

The race podium after Stage 1 . Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) won the stage, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leads on GC. Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) leads the young rider competition and M

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 19

Cervelo Test Team at the front, chasing M

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 19

M

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 19

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) during her day in the race lead.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 19

Cervelo Test Team chase down M

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 19

Finally, a break which looked really dangerous - M

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 19

Luise Keller (HTC - Columbia Women) accelerates at the front.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 19

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit), made a breakaway attempt which was quickly neutralised by the chasing bunch (Nederland Bloeit), who made a breakaway attempt which was quickly neutralised.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 19

Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team) chases Loes Gunnewijk.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 19

South African Champion, Cherise Taylor (MTN) climbs.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 19

Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) leads through a corner.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 19

The bunch in the rolling Bretagne countryside.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 19

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 19

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 19

Stage winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 19

The French National Team is represented at the Route de France.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 19

Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion is presented in Guingamp, Christine Majerus holds the team's mascot.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium after winning the stage.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won stage one of the Route de France in Locmine, besting Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the field sprint concluding the 116.4km road opener. The victory was Teutenberg's 21st win of the season.

Van Vleuten took over the race lead from prologue winner Sarah Düster (Cervelo TestTeam). Düster trails the Dutchwoman by four seconds while Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi-Pasta Zara) holds third place, 11 seconds back.

"I wanted to lead out Adrie [Visser] for the sprint but I actually went too hard with 300 metres go and we lost contact," Teutenberg said. "I ended up closing a gap on some other riders, and then could hold off [Giorgia] Bronzini to get the win.

"It was a pretty flat finish, fairly straightforward, but I didn't feel too great doing the sprint. The sprint hurt a lot more than it usually does. I haven't raced since the Giro and I was suffering a lot on that last hill. I was about to get dropped."

The German expressed HTC-Columbia's goals for the seven-day stage race. "We want to go for GC here, and there's a time trial on Thursday, where Judith [Arndt] could be going for yellow. So we'll take it day by day and see how it goes."

Full Results
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2:58:18
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
4Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
6Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
9Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
10Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
12Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
14Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
15Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
16Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
17Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
18Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
19Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
20Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
21Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
22Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
23Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
24Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
25Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
26Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
27Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
28Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
29Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
31Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
32Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
33Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
34Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
35Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
36Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
37Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Team MTN
38Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
39Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
40Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
41Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
42Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
43Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
44Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
45Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
46Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
47Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:00:25
48Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:00:28
49Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
50Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
51Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
52Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
53Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
54Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
55Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
56Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
57Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
58Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
59Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
60Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
61Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
62Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
63Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
64Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
65Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
66Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
67Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets
68Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
69Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
70Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
71Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
72Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
73Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:00:43
74Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:07
75Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
76Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
77Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
78Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
79Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
80Marion Azam (Fra) France0:01:51
81Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
82Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
83Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
84Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
85Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
86Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
87Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:06:49
88Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France0:25:47
DNFAude Biannic (Fra) France

General classification after stage 1
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:06:12
2Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:04
3Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:11
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:13
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:15
6Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:16
7Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:17
8Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:21
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
13Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:00:22
14Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:25
15Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:26
16Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia0:00:27
17Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia0:00:29
18Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:30
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:00:32
20Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:36
21Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:00:37
22Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:41
23Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:00:44
24Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
25Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:45
26Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:46
27Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:00:47
28Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:00:48
29Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:50
30Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:51
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:00:53
32Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:00:55
33Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
34Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:56
35Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
36Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:00:58
37Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:01:01
38Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
39Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:02
40Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:04
41Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia0:01:05
42Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
43Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
44Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:01:07
45Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:01:09
46Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:01:10
47Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:01:11
48Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
49Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
50Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
51Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:01:13
52Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:01:14
53Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada0:01:15
54Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:19
55Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:01:26
56Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:28
57Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Team MTN0:01:30
58Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:34
59Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:36
60Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:40
61Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:43
62Leah Guloien (Can) Canada0:01:46
63Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno0:01:47
64Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
65Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:01:48
66Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:49
67Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:50
68Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:53
69Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:01:54
70Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:01:57
71Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:02:01
72Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:02:04
73Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:05
74Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN0:02:13
75Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:40
76Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:42
77Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:47
78Ludivine Loze (Fra) France0:02:51
79Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:59
80Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN0:03:05
81Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:03:06
82Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France0:03:14
83Marion Azam (Fra) France0:03:19
84Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
85Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:03:42
86Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:59
87Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:30
88Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France0:27:28

Young rider classification
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:06:33
2Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:05
4Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:09
5Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:15
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:20
7Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:25
8Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:00:27
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:00:32
10Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:40
11Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:43
12Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia0:00:44
13Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:00:49
14Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:00:50
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
16Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:00:53
17Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:58
18Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:01:27
19Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:01:43
20Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:44
21Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:19
22Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:21
23Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:26
24Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:38
25Marion Azam (Fra) France0:02:58
26Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
27Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:38
28Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:09

Teams classification
1Nederland Bloeit9:19:16
2Cervelo TestTeam0:00:06
3HTC Columbia Women0:00:15
4Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:36
5Australia0:00:48
6Canada0:00:49
7Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:58
8Vienne Futuroscope0:01:31
9Hitec Products Uck0:01:43
10Team MTN0:01:50
11Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:09
12Team Valdarno0:02:20
13Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:03:15
14Giant Pro Cycling0:06:21
15France0:06:37

