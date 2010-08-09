Image 1 of 19 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sprints to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss Rdz Ormu) and the new race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 19 The race podium after Stage 1 . Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) won the stage, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) leads on GC. Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) leads the young rider competition and M (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 19 Cervelo Test Team at the front, chasing M (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 19 M (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 19 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) during her day in the race lead. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 19 Cervelo Test Team chase down M (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 19 Finally, a break which looked really dangerous - M (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 19 Luise Keller (HTC - Columbia Women) accelerates at the front. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 19 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit), made a breakaway attempt which was quickly neutralised by the chasing bunch (Nederland Bloeit), who made a breakaway attempt which was quickly neutralised. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 19 Patricia Schwager (Cervelo Test Team) chases Loes Gunnewijk. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 19 South African Champion, Cherise Taylor (MTN) climbs. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 19 Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) leads through a corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 19 The bunch in the rolling Bretagne countryside. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 19 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 19 Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 19 Stage winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 19 The French National Team is represented at the Route de France. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 19 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion is presented in Guingamp, Christine Majerus holds the team's mascot. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 19 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium after winning the stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won stage one of the Route de France in Locmine, besting Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the field sprint concluding the 116.4km road opener. The victory was Teutenberg's 21st win of the season.

Van Vleuten took over the race lead from prologue winner Sarah Düster (Cervelo TestTeam). Düster trails the Dutchwoman by four seconds while Olga Zabelinskaia (Safi-Pasta Zara) holds third place, 11 seconds back.

"I wanted to lead out Adrie [Visser] for the sprint but I actually went too hard with 300 metres go and we lost contact," Teutenberg said. "I ended up closing a gap on some other riders, and then could hold off [Giorgia] Bronzini to get the win.

"It was a pretty flat finish, fairly straightforward, but I didn't feel too great doing the sprint. The sprint hurt a lot more than it usually does. I haven't raced since the Giro and I was suffering a lot on that last hill. I was about to get dropped."

The German expressed HTC-Columbia's goals for the seven-day stage race. "We want to go for GC here, and there's a time trial on Thursday, where Judith [Arndt] could be going for yellow. So we'll take it day by day and see how it goes."

Full Results 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2:58:18 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 7 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 9 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 11 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 12 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 13 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 14 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 15 Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN 16 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 17 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 18 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 19 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 20 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 21 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 22 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 23 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 24 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 25 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 26 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 27 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 28 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 29 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 31 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 32 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 33 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada 34 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 35 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 36 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 37 Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Team MTN 38 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 39 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 40 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 41 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 42 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 43 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 44 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 45 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 46 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 47 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:00:25 48 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:00:28 49 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 50 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 51 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 52 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 53 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 54 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 55 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 56 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 57 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 58 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 59 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 60 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 61 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 62 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 63 Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 64 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 65 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 66 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 67 Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets 68 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 69 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 70 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 71 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 72 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 73 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:43 74 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:07 75 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 76 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 77 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN 78 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 79 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 80 Marion Azam (Fra) France 0:01:51 81 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets 82 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 83 Ludivine Loze (Fra) France 84 Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France 85 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 86 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 87 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:06:49 88 Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France 0:25:47 DNF Aude Biannic (Fra) France

General classification after stage 1 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:06:12 2 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:04 3 Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:11 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:13 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:15 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:16 7 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:17 8 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:21 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 13 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 0:00:22 14 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:25 15 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:26 16 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia 0:00:27 17 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 0:00:29 18 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:30 19 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:00:32 20 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:36 21 Erinne Willock (Can) Canada 0:00:37 22 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:41 23 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:00:44 24 Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN 25 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:45 26 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:46 27 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:47 28 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:00:48 29 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:50 30 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:51 31 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:53 32 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:55 33 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 34 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:56 35 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 36 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada 0:00:58 37 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:01 38 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 39 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:02 40 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:04 41 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 0:01:05 42 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 43 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 44 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:07 45 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:01:09 46 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:01:10 47 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:01:11 48 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 49 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 50 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 51 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:13 52 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:01:14 53 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada 0:01:15 54 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:19 55 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 0:01:26 56 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:28 57 Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) Team MTN 0:01:30 58 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:34 59 Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:36 60 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:40 61 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:43 62 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 0:01:46 63 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 0:01:47 64 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 65 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:01:48 66 Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:49 67 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:50 68 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:53 69 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:54 70 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:57 71 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:02:01 72 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 0:02:04 73 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:05 74 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN 0:02:13 75 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:40 76 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:42 77 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:47 78 Ludivine Loze (Fra) France 0:02:51 79 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:59 80 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 0:03:05 81 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 0:03:06 82 Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France 0:03:14 83 Marion Azam (Fra) France 0:03:19 84 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 85 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:03:42 86 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:59 87 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:30 88 Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France 0:27:28

Young rider classification 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:06:33 2 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:05 4 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:09 5 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:15 6 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:20 7 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:25 8 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN 0:00:27 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:32 10 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:40 11 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:43 12 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 0:00:44 13 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada 0:00:49 14 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:50 15 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 16 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:53 17 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:58 18 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:01:27 19 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 0:01:43 20 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:44 21 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:19 22 Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:21 23 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:26 24 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:38 25 Marion Azam (Fra) France 0:02:58 26 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 27 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:38 28 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:09