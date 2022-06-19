Michael Woods wins 2022 Route d'Occitanie

Image 1 of 7 Michael Woods of Israel-Premier Tech finished in front group to win the overall title and the Red Leader's Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Cross-winds created havoc on the 188.3km stage (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 View of leaders as they fight the wind on stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Peloton passes lavender fields in southern France (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Reduced bunch sprint at the finish in Auterive (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Niccolo Bonifazio of Team TotalEnergies wins stage 4 ahead of Max Kanter of Movistar Team in the Green Points Jersey and Matteo Moschetti of Trek-Segafredo, while Elia Viviani of Ineos Grenadiers finished fourth (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Stage 4 winner Niccolo Bonifazio (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7

Niccolo Bonifazio (TotalEnergies) catapulted along the left side barriers in a small opening next to Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) and won the fourth and final stage of La Route d’Occitanie on Sunday.

Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), who took the GC lead with the stage 3 win on Saturday, finished in the bunch sprint to win the overall title.

From the small bunch that survived cross-winds throughout stage 4, Max Kanter (Movistar) took second and Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) was third, just eding Viviani.

Two of the three categorised climbs came early in the 188.3km final stage, with the final half rolling to the finish circuit in Auterive, the cross-wind playing a role to disrupt proceedings. A group of about 27 survived at the front, with Woods in the pack to protect his GC lead.

More to come.