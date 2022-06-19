Michael Woods wins 2022 Route d'Occitanie
By Jackie Tyson published
Bonifazio grabs win in bunch sprint on final stage
Niccolo Bonifazio (TotalEnergies) catapulted along the left side barriers in a small opening next to Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) and won the fourth and final stage of La Route d’Occitanie on Sunday.
Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), who took the GC lead with the stage 3 win on Saturday, finished in the bunch sprint to win the overall title.
From the small bunch that survived cross-winds throughout stage 4, Max Kanter (Movistar) took second and Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) was third, just eding Viviani.
Two of the three categorised climbs came early in the 188.3km final stage, with the final half rolling to the finish circuit in Auterive, the cross-wind playing a role to disrupt proceedings. A group of about 27 survived at the front, with Woods in the pack to protect his GC lead.
More to come.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
