Route d'Occitanie: Michael Woods climbs to victory on stage 3

Image 1 of 6 Michael Woods wins stage 3 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 6 A general view of peloton passing through Pesilhan de Conflent village (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 6 Leading peloton is Kim Heiduk, Salvatore Puccio of Ineos Grenadiers during stage 3 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 6 Laurent Pichon of Team Arkéa-Samsic (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 6 Nans Peters of AG2R Citroën Team competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 6 Roger Adria Oliveras of eam Equipo Kern Pharma in Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 6

Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 3 of La Route d’Occitanie, kicking away from Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) on the mountaintop finish of Les Angles.

The duo broke free from a 12-rider group on the climb of Col de Hares, the fourth of five categorised climbs on the queen stage, Rodriguez leading the charge with 20km to go and Woods following. Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) tried to follow but could not stay on the wheels of the twosome.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)