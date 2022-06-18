Route d'Occitanie: Michael Woods climbs to victory on stage 3
Carlos Rodriguez salvages second place on queen stage
Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 3 of La Route d’Occitanie, kicking away from Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) on the mountaintop finish of Les Angles.
The duo broke free from a 12-rider group on the climb of Col de Hares, the fourth of five categorised climbs on the queen stage, Rodriguez leading the charge with 20km to go and Woods following. Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) tried to follow but could not stay on the wheels of the twosome.
