Démare wins opening stage at La Route d'Occitanie

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won the group sprint on stage 1 of La Route d’Occitanie on the flat run-in to L'Isle Jourdain.

The Frenchman launched his sprint on the far right side with under 300m to go and held off a charging Pierre Barbier (B&B Hotels-KTM), who finished second.

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was third.

More to follow

