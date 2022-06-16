Démare wins opening stage at La Route d'Occitanie

Frenchman beats Barbier and Viviani in bunch sprint

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won the group sprint on stage 1 of La Route d’Occitanie on the flat run-in to L'Isle Jourdain. 

The Frenchman launched his sprint on the far right side with under 300m to go and held off a charging Pierre Barbier (B&B Hotels-KTM), who finished second. 

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was third.

More to follow

