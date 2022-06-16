Démare wins opening stage at La Route d'Occitanie
By Jackie Tyson published
Frenchman beats Barbier and Viviani in bunch sprint
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won the group sprint on stage 1 of La Route d’Occitanie on the flat run-in to L'Isle Jourdain.
The Frenchman launched his sprint on the far right side with under 300m to go and held off a charging Pierre Barbier (B&B Hotels-KTM), who finished second.
Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was third.
More to follow
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
