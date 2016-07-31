Trending

Planckaert wins La Poly Normande

Anderson second and Duval third

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles)

Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgium's Baptiste Planckaert of Wallonie-Bruxelles etched his name on the record book of the Poly Normande right after his compatriots Jan Ghyselinck and Oliver Naesen as he fended off Ryan Anderson of Direct Energie for the victory.

"French Cup races suit me really well, especially with a false flat finish like this one," Planckaert told Cyclingnews at the finish. "Apparently I'm the third consecutive Belgian to win here. This kind of race with a strong wind in the finale is very good for us."

One of his teammates, Tom Dernies, took part in the long breakaway of the day along with Pierre Gouault (HT BTP-Auber 93), Jordan Levasseur (Armée de Terre), Johan Le Bon (FDJ) and Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille). AG2R La Mondiale chased them down as they were ambitious for Samuel Dumoulin to profit from his post-Tour de France form to increase his lead in the French Cup series.

With two laps to go, two local riders from Normandy took over from the quintet in the lead. One month after hosting the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, the huge crowd in La Manche was full of hope for Marc Fournier (FDJ) and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The latter was the last man to be reined in with 3km to go. It was an unusual bunch sprint finish in the village of legendary Tour de France [former] speaker Daniel Mangeas. Cofidis did the work for Nacer Bouhanni, who was on his come-back race after he failed to start the Tour due to a fight with a drunken man the night before the French championship. However, the Frenchman was nowhere to be seen (30th) on the finishing line. 

Anderson was the closest man to Planckaert. "This is a very good result for me," the Canadian said. "I had the freedom to race for myself pending if I was going well in the climbs. Tony Hurel and myself were protected but I wasn't confident for a sprint finish because it's usually a winning breakaway here. I'm thankful to [Direct Energie team manager] Jean-René [Bernaudeau] to have given me the opportunity to come back to Europe after I had a first experience with [Canadian Pro Conti team] Spidertech."

Dumoulin echoed disappointment comments, "It's a big disappointment for me. I came here to increase my lead in the French Cup and it's the opposite because I lose to Planckaert and he takes points back on me. I was counting on the Poly Normande but that's sport. Alexis Gougeard did enormous work for me and I didn't have the legs to finish it off. The wind at the end wasn't to my advantage. Luckily, with this fourth place today, I remain in the game for the French Cup."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie4:08:41
3Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
6Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
9Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
11Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
12Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
14Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
15Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
16Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Syver Westgaard Waersted (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
21Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
23Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
24Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
27Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
28Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
30Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
34Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:08
35Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
36Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
37Torstein Traeen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:11
38Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
40Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:13
41Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
42Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
43Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:15
46Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
47Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
48Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
50Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFAudun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
DNFCamille Guerin (Fra)
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFlorent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFPierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFIltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFRasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFThibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNFKristian Kulset (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDaniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFAlliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFKrisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFCedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFWayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFLarry Valvasori (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFNicola Genovese (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFJordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre

Latest on Cyclingnews