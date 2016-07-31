Planckaert wins La Poly Normande
Anderson second and Duval third
Belgium's Baptiste Planckaert of Wallonie-Bruxelles etched his name on the record book of the Poly Normande right after his compatriots Jan Ghyselinck and Oliver Naesen as he fended off Ryan Anderson of Direct Energie for the victory.
"French Cup races suit me really well, especially with a false flat finish like this one," Planckaert told Cyclingnews at the finish. "Apparently I'm the third consecutive Belgian to win here. This kind of race with a strong wind in the finale is very good for us."
One of his teammates, Tom Dernies, took part in the long breakaway of the day along with Pierre Gouault (HT BTP-Auber 93), Jordan Levasseur (Armée de Terre), Johan Le Bon (FDJ) and Daniel Diaz (Delko Marseille). AG2R La Mondiale chased them down as they were ambitious for Samuel Dumoulin to profit from his post-Tour de France form to increase his lead in the French Cup series.
With two laps to go, two local riders from Normandy took over from the quintet in the lead. One month after hosting the Grand Départ of the Tour de France, the huge crowd in La Manche was full of hope for Marc Fournier (FDJ) and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
The latter was the last man to be reined in with 3km to go. It was an unusual bunch sprint finish in the village of legendary Tour de France [former] speaker Daniel Mangeas. Cofidis did the work for Nacer Bouhanni, who was on his come-back race after he failed to start the Tour due to a fight with a drunken man the night before the French championship. However, the Frenchman was nowhere to be seen (30th) on the finishing line.
Anderson was the closest man to Planckaert. "This is a very good result for me," the Canadian said. "I had the freedom to race for myself pending if I was going well in the climbs. Tony Hurel and myself were protected but I wasn't confident for a sprint finish because it's usually a winning breakaway here. I'm thankful to [Direct Energie team manager] Jean-René [Bernaudeau] to have given me the opportunity to come back to Europe after I had a first experience with [Canadian Pro Conti team] Spidertech."
Dumoulin echoed disappointment comments, "It's a big disappointment for me. I came here to increase my lead in the French Cup and it's the opposite because I lose to Planckaert and he takes points back on me. I was counting on the Poly Normande but that's sport. Alexis Gougeard did enormous work for me and I didn't have the legs to finish it off. The wind at the end wasn't to my advantage. Luckily, with this fourth place today, I remain in the game for the French Cup."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|4:08:41
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|9
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|11
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|14
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|16
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|20
|Syver Westgaard Waersted (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|21
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|23
|Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|24
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|27
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|28
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:08
|35
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|36
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|37
|Torstein Traeen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:11
|38
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|40
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:13
|41
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:15
|46
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|47
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|50
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Camille Guerin (Fra)
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Alliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Larry Valvasori (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Nicola Genovese (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
