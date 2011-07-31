Trending

Delaplace comes home as a hero

Polynormande victory for young French rider

Image 1 of 5

Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Arnaud Gerard (FDJ) in the winning break.

Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Arnaud Gerard (FDJ) in the winning break.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 5

Julian El Fares (Cofidis) drives the break.

Julian El Fares (Cofidis) drives the break.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 5

Local hero Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) is congratulated after the finish.

Local hero Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) is congratulated after the finish.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 5

Julian El Fares (Cofidis) and Arnaud Gerard (FDJ) had to give best to Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun)

Julian El Fares (Cofidis) and Arnaud Gerard (FDJ) had to give best to Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 5

Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) takes victory at the Polynormande.

Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) takes victory at the Polynormande.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Following a very promising Tour de France where he was not only the youngest rider in the field but also present in a number of breakaways, Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) made his dream a reality. His dream was to win the Polynormande, the French Cup race of his region in the province of the Manche in Normandy. Delaplace hails from Cherbourg on the English Channel.

“Only six years ago I won this race in the U17 category, time goes fast,” said the former junior French champion, who already imposed himself in that leg of the Madiot Trophy – a series of six races for riders who are 15 and 16 years of age – in 2005.

Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Mikaël Chérel was even more of a local than Delaplace, as he hails from St-Brice-de-Landelles only three kilometres away from St-Martin-de-Landelles, the home of famed Tour de France speaker Daniel Mangeas.

Both Chérel and Delaplace made the 16-man breakaway that kicked off early with Jérémy Roy and Arnaud Gérard (FDJ), Dimitri Champion (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Yoann Bagot and Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Kevin Reza (Europcar), Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Thomas Degand (Vérandas Willems), Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet), Sylvain Georges (BigMat-Auber 93), Florian Vachon and Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Schuller), Steven Tronet (Roubaix) and Eduardo Gonzalo (La Pomme-Marseille).

The peloton gave up chasing after half way and five riders broke clear with 40km to go: the two super motivated local boys Delaplace and Chérel, along with El Farès, Vachon and Gérard. With 20km to go, Delaplace attacked solo on the same climb, the côte de la Pigeonnière, where he won as an U17 in 2005.

He built up a lead of 1.44 for himself by the finishing line. “But until 300 metres to go, I didn’t dare to believe that I was going to win,” he said. “I was still afraid of a flat tyre or a crash until the last kilometre.”

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) sprinted for sixth place to take the lead in the French Cup after ten legs and with four remaining: Classic de l’Indre (August 21), Tour du Doubs (September 4), GP Isbergues (September 18), Tour de Vendée (October 2).

“I’ll do them all and try and win it,” Gallopin said. With 117 points, he leads Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM), who is on 110, Georges (93) and Delaplace (90).

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3:43:36
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis0:01:44
3Arnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ
4Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
5Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:48
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis0:04:36
7Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
9Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Europcar
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
12Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
14Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
15Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Europcar
18Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
19David Le Lay (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
20Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
21Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
22Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
23Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
24Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
25Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis
26Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Bellemakersdirk (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
28Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
29Tom Thill (Lux) Differdange Magic-Sportfood.de0:04:42
30Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
31Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis
32Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
33Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
34Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Morten Knudsen (Den) Differdange Magic-Sportfood.de
36Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
37Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
40Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems Accent
41Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
42Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
43Clément Mahé (Fra) France0:04:49
44Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
45Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
46Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
47Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
48Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:54
49Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:04:59
51Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
52Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller0:05:01
53Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
54Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
55Maxime Renault (Fra) France
56Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Differdange Magic-Sportfood.de
57Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
59Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
60Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
61Franck Bouyer (Fra) Europcar
62Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
63Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
64Christian Poos (Lux) Differdange Magic-Sportfood.de0:05:10
65Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:05:13
66Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:24
67Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 930:05:30
68Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
69Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
70Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:43
71Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Differdange Magic-Sportfood.de0:05:58
72Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Auber 93
73Joël Zangerle (Lux) Differdange Magic-Sportfood.de
74Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
75Tomoya Kanoh (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
76Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
77Edouard Louyest (Fra) France
78Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
79Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 930:09:30
80Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis
81Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:33
82Jempy Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems-Accent0:09:35
83Sylvain Georges (Fra) Auber 930:09:49
HDYoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
HDBert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
HDEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
HDRomain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
DNFDieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r-La Mondiale
DNFLeonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Europcar
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
DNFBenoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFStefan Cohnen (Ned) Differdange Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFTomoya Kaneko (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFEduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) La Pomme Marseille
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFHyo Suk Gong (Kor) Geumsam Ginseng Asia
DNFKi Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsam Ginseng Asia
DNFJunoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsam Ginseng Asia
DNFHyeongmin Choe (Kor) Geumsam Ginseng Asia
DNFAurelien Passeron (Fra) Geumsam Ginseng Asia
DNFJi Hoon Kim (Kor) Geumsam Ginseng Asia
DNFChristopher De Souza (Fra) France
DNFMeven Lebreton (Fra) France
DNFAlbain Cormier (Fra) France
DNFBob Rodriguez (Fra) France

 

Latest on Cyclingnews