Walsleben takes stage 3
McNally holds overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|4:28:16
|2
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|0:00:18
|3
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|4
|César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
|5
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|8
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|9
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|10
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:25
|11
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|14
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|15
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:00:29
|16
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|0:00:33
|17
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:00:36
|18
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:49
|19
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:03:16
|20
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|21
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:03:52
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:03:56
|25
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|26
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|27
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
|28
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|29
|Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|32
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
|0:03:59
|34
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:04:01
|35
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|36
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:08
|37
|Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|38
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:09:36
|39
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|40
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:00
|41
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|43
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|44
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|45
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|46
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|47
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|48
|Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|49
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|50
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|51
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
|52
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|53
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|54
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|56
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|57
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|58
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|59
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|60
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|61
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|63
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|64
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|65
|Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
|66
|Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|67
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|68
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|69
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|70
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|71
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|72
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|73
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:22:01
|74
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|DNF
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|DNF
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|DNF
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|DNF
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|DNF
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|DNF
|Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
|DNF
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|DNF
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|DNF
|Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|DNF
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|DNF
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|DNS
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|DNF
|Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|DNF
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|DNF
|François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12:53:28
|2
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|3
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:05
|4
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:00:51
|5
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:00
|6
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:07
|7
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:14
|8
|César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:23
|9
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|10
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:02:09
|11
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:03
|12
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:20
|13
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:03:39
|14
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:04:11
|15
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:04:21
|16
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:37
|17
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:45
|18
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:05:13
|19
|Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:06:30
|20
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:38
|21
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:59
|22
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:07:40
|23
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|0:09:48
|24
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:10:00
|25
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:10:36
|26
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:10:50
|27
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:11:12
|28
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:11:23
|29
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:12:18
|30
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:13:08
|31
|Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:14:32
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:41
|33
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:14:42
|34
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:15:41
|35
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
|0:15:52
|36
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:05
|37
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:17
|38
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:16:18
|39
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:21
|40
|Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:18:44
|41
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:18:55
|42
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:19:02
|43
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
|0:19:15
|44
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:20:22
|45
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:22:22
|46
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:22:47
|48
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:23:40
|49
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:24:06
|50
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:24:07
|51
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|52
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:24:12
|53
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|54
|Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:24:15
|55
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:25:36
|56
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:26:04
|57
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:26:28
|58
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:26:41
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:26:56
|60
|Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:28:16
|61
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:30:16
|62
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|65
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|66
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
|67
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|68
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|69
|Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
|70
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:30:20
|71
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:31:40
|72
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:31:52
|73
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:41:49
|74
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:42:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|60
|pts
|2
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|18
|3
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|12
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|10
|5
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|6
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|8
|7
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|6
|8
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|6
|9
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|10
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|11
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|4
|12
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|2
|13
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|14
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|15
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|16
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|17
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|34
|pts
|2
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|18
|3
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|12
|4
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|10
|5
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|10
|6
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|7
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|8
|8
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|6
|9
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|6
|10
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|11
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|4
|12
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|4
|13
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|4
|14
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|15
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|16
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|2
|17
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joker Merida
|38:46:29
|2
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:29
|3
|Sélection Bretagne
|0:06:06
|4
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:07:56
|5
|Us Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:14:47
|6
|Burgos 2016
|0:16:27
|7
|Brest Iroise Cyclisme 200
|0:19:31
|8
|Sélection Grande Bretagne
|0:24:01
|9
|Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:24:48
|10
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:25:28
|11
|Sojasun Espoir Ac Noyal
|0:27:11
|12
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:31:14
|13
|AVC Aix En Provence
|0:33:53
|14
|Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerlan
|0:36:55
|15
|Sélection Nouvelle Zélande
|0:37:42
|16
|UCI - Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:51:44
