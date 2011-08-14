Trending

Walsleben takes stage 3

McNally holds overall lead

Image 1 of 26

The podium for stage three.

The podium for stage three.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 26

The day's stage winner in the break.

The day's stage winner in the break.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 26

THe peloton fans out across the road early in the race.

THe peloton fans out across the road early in the race.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 26

Kouwenhoven (yellow jersey) was unable to keep his lead.

Kouwenhoven (yellow jersey) was unable to keep his lead.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 26

Rainy conditions greeted the riders on stage three.

Rainy conditions greeted the riders on stage three.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 14 of 26

It was a big win for the German rider.

It was a big win for the German rider.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 26

Philipp Walsleben celebrating his victory on stage three of the La Mi Aout Bretagne.

Philipp Walsleben celebrating his victory on stage three of the La Mi Aout Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 16 of 26

Philipp Walsleben celebrating his victory on stage three of the La Mi Aout Bretagne.

Philipp Walsleben celebrating his victory on stage three of the La Mi Aout Bretagne.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 17 of 26

Philipp Walsleben goes on the attack.

Philipp Walsleben goes on the attack.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 18 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 19 of 26

Philipp Walsleben won the stage.

Philipp Walsleben won the stage.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 20 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 21 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 22 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 23 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 24 of 26

McNally presented with the yellow jersey.

McNally presented with the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 25 of 26

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 26 of 26

Mark McNally will wear yellow on the final day of this year's race.

Mark McNally will wear yellow on the final day of this year's race.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus4:28:16
2David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne0:00:18
3Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
4César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
5Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
6Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
8Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
9Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
10Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:25
11Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
14Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
15Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:00:29
16Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne0:00:33
17Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:00:36
18Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:00:49
19Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:03:16
20Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
21Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:03:52
23Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
24Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:03:56
25Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
26Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
27Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
28Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
29Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
31Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
32Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne0:03:59
34Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:04:01
35Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
36Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:08
37Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
38Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:09:36
39Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
40Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:00
41Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
43Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
44Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
45Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
46Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
47Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
48Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
49Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
50Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
51Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
52Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
53Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
54Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
56Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
57Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
58Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
59Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
60David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
61Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
63Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
64Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
65Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
66Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
67Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
68Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
69Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
70Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
71Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
72Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
73Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:22:01
74Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFGael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFVincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
DNFPierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
DNFMickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
DNFErwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
DNFRomain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
DNFChrister Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
DNFFréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
DNFBjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
DNFMorten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
DNFSébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
DNFOystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
DNFLorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
DNSJesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFMelvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFMarc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFDavid Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFRuben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
DNFCameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
DNFJonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
DNFThomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
DNFNatnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
DNFRoman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
DNFFrançois Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12:53:28
2Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
3Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:05
4Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:00:51
5David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne0:01:00
6Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:01:07
7Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand0:01:14
8César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne0:01:23
9Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
10Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:02:09
11Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:03:03
12Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:20
13Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:03:39
14Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:04:11
15Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:04:21
16Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:37
17Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:45
18Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:05:13
19Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:06:30
20Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain0:06:38
21Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:06:59
22Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:07:40
23Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne0:09:48
24Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:10:00
25Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:10:36
26Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:10:50
27Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:11:12
28Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:11:23
29Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:12:18
30Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida0:13:08
31Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:14:32
32Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:14:41
33David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:14:42
34Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida0:15:41
35Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne0:15:52
36Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:05
37Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:16:17
38Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:16:18
39Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:21
40Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:18:44
41Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:18:55
42Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:19:02
43Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne0:19:15
44Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:20:22
45Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:22:22
46Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
47Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:22:47
48Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:23:40
49Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:24:06
50Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:24:07
51Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
52Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:24:12
53Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
54Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:24:15
55Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:25:36
56Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:26:04
57Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:26:28
58Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:26:41
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:26:56
60Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:28:16
61Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:30:16
62Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
65Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
66Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
67Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
68Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
69Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
70Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:30:20
71Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:31:40
72Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:31:52
73Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:41:49
74Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand0:42:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly60pts
2Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique18
3Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida12
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León10
5Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly10
6Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly8
7David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne6
8Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne6
9Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
10Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke4
11Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20004
12Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida2
13Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
14Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence2
15Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
16Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
17Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly34pts
2Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida18
3Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence12
4Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole10
5Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly10
6Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly10
7Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León8
8Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence6
9Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20006
10Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida4
11Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal4
12Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León4
13Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne4
14Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
15Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
16Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus2
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joker Merida38:46:29
2An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:29
3Sélection Bretagne0:06:06
4Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:07:56
5Us Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:14:47
6Burgos 20160:16:27
7Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000:19:31
8Sélection Grande Bretagne0:24:01
9Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:24:48
10Cyclingteam De Rijke0:25:28
11Sojasun Espoir Ac Noyal0:27:11
12BKCP - Powerplus0:31:14
13AVC Aix En Provence0:33:53
14Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerlan0:36:55
15Sélection Nouvelle Zélande0:37:42
16UCI - Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:51:44

