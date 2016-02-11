Trending

FDJ win team time trial opener at La Méditerranéenne

Ladagnous takes the event's first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 48

It was FDJ's first ever team time trial victory

It was FDJ's first ever team time trial victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 48

Andrei Grivko (Astana)

Andrei Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 48

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 48

Marc Sarreau in the young rider's jersey

Marc Sarreau in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 48

Astana finished second at the La Mediterraneene opener.

Astana finished second at the La Mediterraneene opener.
Image 6 of 48

Team Bardiani CSF ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Bardiani CSF ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 7 of 48

Team AG2R La Mondiale ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team AG2R La Mondiale ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 8 of 48

Team Cofidis ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne''

Team Cofidis ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne''
Image 9 of 48

Team Cofidis ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne''

Team Cofidis ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne''
Image 10 of 48

Team Astana Pro Team ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Astana Pro Team ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 11 of 48

Team Astana Pro Team ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Astana Pro Team ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 12 of 48

Team Delko Marseille Provence TKM ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Delko Marseille Provence TKM ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 13 of 48

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 14 of 48

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 15 of 48

Team Bardiani CSF ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Bardiani CSF ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 16 of 48

Team Andiron Giocattoli Sidermec ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Andiron Giocattoli Sidermec ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 17 of 48

Team Direct Energie finished third on the day.

Team Direct Energie finished third on the day.
Image 18 of 48

Team Armee de Terre ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Armee de Terre ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 19 of 48

Team Euskadi Basque Country Murias ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Euskadi Basque Country Murias ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 20 of 48

Rally Cycling finished eighth on the opening day at La Mediterraneene

Rally Cycling finished eighth on the opening day at La Mediterraneene
Image 21 of 48

Team Veranclassic Ago ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Veranclassic Ago ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 22 of 48

Team Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 23 of 48

Team HP BTP AUBER 93 ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team HP BTP AUBER 93 ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 24 of 48

Team Fortuneo Vital Concept ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Fortuneo Vital Concept ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 25 of 48

Team Direct Energie ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne''

Team Direct Energie ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne''
Image 26 of 48

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 27 of 48

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team France de Jeux ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 28 of 48

Astana finished second at the La Mediterraneene opener.

Astana finished second at the La Mediterraneene opener.
Image 29 of 48

FDJ riders pose on the podium after the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

FDJ riders pose on the podium after the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 30 of 48

FDJ riders take a selfie photo on the podium after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

FDJ riders take a selfie photo on the podium after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 31 of 48

FDJ riders take a selfie photo on the podium after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

FDJ riders take a selfie photo on the podium after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 32 of 48

Mickael Delage, of FDJ, sprays champagne to celebrate

Mickael Delage, of FDJ, sprays champagne to celebrate
Image 33 of 48

Arnaud Demare, of FDJ, sprays champagne to celebrate winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Arnaud Demare, of FDJ, sprays champagne to celebrate winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 34 of 48

Mathieu Ladagnous of FDJ on the podium, after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Mathieu Ladagnous of FDJ on the podium, after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 35 of 48

Mathieu Ladagnous of FDJ is kissed as he sports the yellow maillot of the leader on the podium, after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Mathieu Ladagnous of FDJ is kissed as he sports the yellow maillot of the leader on the podium, after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 36 of 48

Mathieu Ladagnous of FDJ on the podium, after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Mathieu Ladagnous of FDJ on the podium, after winning the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 37 of 48

Team Euskadi Basque Country Murias ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Team Euskadi Basque Country Murias ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'
Image 38 of 48

The Delko Marseille Provence Ktm take the first corner

The Delko Marseille Provence Ktm take the first corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 48

Fortuneo - Vital Concept set off

Fortuneo - Vital Concept set off
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 48

Cofidis takes the first corner with care

Cofidis takes the first corner with care
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 48

The Direct Energie team in action

The Direct Energie team in action
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 48

FDJ sweep around the first corner

FDJ sweep around the first corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 48

FDJ started carefully but finished strong

FDJ started carefully but finished strong
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 48

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) is the first race leader

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) is the first race leader
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 48

Matthieu Ladagnous collects the stage winner's trophy

Matthieu Ladagnous collects the stage winner's trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 48

FDJ set off

FDJ set off
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 48

FDJ celebrate on the podium

FDJ celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 48

FDJ take a selfie after winning the TTT

FDJ take a selfie after winning the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The FDJ team won the opening team time trial at the four-day La Méditerranéenne race, with Matthieu Ladagnous their first rider across the line and so the first race leader.

The opening team time trial covered a 5.5km course, with rain and wet roads making a real test of nerve for the riders racing in close formation. The opening stage was held around the town of Banyoles, in the Catalan region of Spain, close to the French border. Other stages will be held in France, before a final circuit stage in Italy as the race jumps along the Mediterranean coast.

FDJ was one of the last teams to start and set a time of 6:00, covering the course at over 55kmh. Astana was a close second, finishing just half a second slower than their French rivals. Direct Energie was third in 6:08, with Cofidis fourth at 6:11.

The US-based Rally Cycling team finished a solid eighth in a time of 6:18, with new team leader Danny Pate bringing home the team ahead of Rob Britton and Evan Huffman.

It is the first team time trial victory in the long history of the FDJ team and comes as riders use a new Lapierre Aerostorm time trial bike. Also in the FDJ squad for the race are sprinter Arnaud Demare, Mickael Delage, Odd Christian Eiking, Ignatas Konovalovas, Marc Sarreau and Alexandre Geniez.

Ladagnous will wear the race leader’s jersey on the second stage from Banyuls sur Mer to nearby Port Vendres. The stage heads into the hills with 1500m of climbing before diving back down to the Mediterranean. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ0:06:00
2Astana Pro Team
3Direct Energie0:00:08
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
5Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
6Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:16
7AG2R la Mondiale0:00:18
8Rally Cycling
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:21
10Bardiani CSF0:00:24
11Team Vorarlberg0:00:26
12HP-BTP Auber 93
13Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:30
14Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:32
15Equipe Cycliste Armee de Terre0:00:35
16Veranclassic-AGO0:00:57

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:06:00
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
3Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
6Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:08
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
15Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
17Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
18Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
19Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:06:09
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:11
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
26Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
27Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
28Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
29Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
30Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
31Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:16
32Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
44Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
47Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
48Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
49Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
50Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
51Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
52Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
53Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:06:19
54Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
55Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:06:21
56Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
58Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
59Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
60Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:22
61Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
64Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:24
65Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Francesc Zurita (Spa) Team Vorarlberg0:06:26
71Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Team Vorarlberg
72Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
73Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
74Zolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
75Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
76Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
77César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
78Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
79Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
80Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
81Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
82Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:30
84Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
88Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:06:32
90Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
91Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
92Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
93Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
94Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:34
95Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
97Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre0:06:35
98Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee De Terre
99Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre
100Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
101Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
102Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee De Terre
103Clément Penven (Fra) Armee De Terre
104Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
105Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:38
106Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
107Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
108Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:42
109Manuel Porzner (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:06:47
110Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
111Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:51
112Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:06:52
113Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:06:55
114Kenny Bouvry (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO0:06:57
115Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
116Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
117Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-AGO
118Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
119Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO0:06:58
120Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:06:59
121Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:07:02
123Julien Deschesne (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO0:07:31

Latest on Cyclingnews