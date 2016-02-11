FDJ win team time trial opener at La Méditerranéenne
Ladagnous takes the event's first leader's jersey
The FDJ team won the opening team time trial at the four-day La Méditerranéenne race, with Matthieu Ladagnous their first rider across the line and so the first race leader.
The opening team time trial covered a 5.5km course, with rain and wet roads making a real test of nerve for the riders racing in close formation. The opening stage was held around the town of Banyoles, in the Catalan region of Spain, close to the French border. Other stages will be held in France, before a final circuit stage in Italy as the race jumps along the Mediterranean coast.
FDJ was one of the last teams to start and set a time of 6:00, covering the course at over 55kmh. Astana was a close second, finishing just half a second slower than their French rivals. Direct Energie was third in 6:08, with Cofidis fourth at 6:11.
The US-based Rally Cycling team finished a solid eighth in a time of 6:18, with new team leader Danny Pate bringing home the team ahead of Rob Britton and Evan Huffman.
It is the first team time trial victory in the long history of the FDJ team and comes as riders use a new Lapierre Aerostorm time trial bike. Also in the FDJ squad for the race are sprinter Arnaud Demare, Mickael Delage, Odd Christian Eiking, Ignatas Konovalovas, Marc Sarreau and Alexandre Geniez.
Ladagnous will wear the race leader’s jersey on the second stage from Banyuls sur Mer to nearby Port Vendres. The stage heads into the hills with 1500m of climbing before diving back down to the Mediterranean.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|0:06:00
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Direct Energie
|0:00:08
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:11
|5
|Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:16
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:18
|8
|Rally Cycling
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:21
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:24
|11
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:26
|12
|HP-BTP Auber 93
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:30
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:32
|15
|Equipe Cycliste Armee de Terre
|0:00:35
|16
|Veranclassic-AGO
|0:00:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:00
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:08
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|15
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:06:09
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:11
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|26
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|27
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|28
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|29
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|30
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|31
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:16
|32
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|47
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|48
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|49
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|50
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|51
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|53
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:06:19
|54
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|55
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:06:21
|56
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|60
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:22
|61
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:24
|65
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Francesc Zurita (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:26
|71
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Team Vorarlberg
|72
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|73
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|74
|Zolt Der (Hun) Team Vorarlberg
|75
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|76
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|77
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|78
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|79
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|80
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|81
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|82
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:30
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|88
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:06:32
|90
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|91
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|92
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|93
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|94
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:34
|95
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|97
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre
|0:06:35
|98
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee De Terre
|99
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre
|100
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
|101
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
|102
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee De Terre
|103
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee De Terre
|104
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
|105
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:38
|106
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|107
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|108
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:42
|109
|Manuel Porzner (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:47
|110
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|111
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:51
|112
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:06:52
|113
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:06:55
|114
|Kenny Bouvry (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|0:06:57
|115
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
|116
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|117
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-AGO
|118
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|119
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|0:06:58
|120
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:06:59
|121
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:07:02
|123
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|0:07:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: Wild wins women's OmniumMarchant takes Kierin crown
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy