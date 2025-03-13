La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 route
Route for 140.7km Women's WorldTour race
The 28th edition of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes clocks in at 140.7 kilometres from the start at the Grand-Place in Huy and the finish atop the Mur de Huy on April 23, 2024.
After the start, the riders will be immediately challenged by the 2.2km climb of Côte de Bohissau, cresting 10.5 kilometres into the stage. Some forty kilometres into the race, the women's peloton will join the same route used by the men a little earlier, heading for the Côte de Petite Somme before tackling the final 37.2km circuit twice, featuring the ascents of Ereffe, Cherave and Huy each time.
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 climbs
- Côte de Bohissau (2.2km at 5.6%) at km 10.5
- Côte de Petite Somme at km 58.6
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 85.1
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 97.8
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 103.5
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) at km 122.3
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) at km 135
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) at km 140.7
