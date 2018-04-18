Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine
Boels Dolmans rider claims four in a row in Huy - Voxwomen video
Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) continues to dominate the women's Flèche Wallonne, taking her fourth consecutive victory in the race. With her third UCI Women's WorldTour (WWT) victory of the 2018 season, van der Breggen also moves into the overall lead of the WWT classification that she won last year.
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) finished second and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) rounded out the podium.
Starting and finishing in Huy, the race covered 118.5km in the Belgian provinces of Liège and Luxembourg. The difficulties were stacked in the second half of the race, with the steep climbs of Côte d'Ereffe, Côte de Cherave and Mur de Huy each climbed twice in the last 50km.
There were several breakaway attempts in the first hour, but only after 32km did the first rider get away from the peloton. Doris Schweizer (Team Virtu Cycling) built a one-minute lead and was caught by a chase group of four riders with 55km to go.
These five riders entered the Côte d'Ereffe together and still held an advantage of 1:10 minutes at the top. Canyon-SRAM took over the chase work in the peloton and reduced the gap to 20 seconds coming into the Côte de Cherave, where a peloton of some 40 riders caught the break. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) accelerated on the climb, but had van der Breggen on her wheel immediately.
In the last 35 kilometres, the race was definitely on - but unfortunately for the fans of women's cycling, there was no live TV coverage of the race, making the Flèche Wallonne the first UCI Women's WorldTour race of the year not to be broadcast live at all.
Ferrand-Prévot's move led to a group of 14 riders including most pre-race favourites distancing the rest of the peloton. In the flat run-in to Huy, four riders attacked out of this group: Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Ferrand-Prévot, Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) came onto the Mur de Huy together and crested the top 25 seconds ahead of a reduced peloton.
The four frontrunners held an advantage of between 40 and 50 seconds for much of the 29km circuit. Margarita Victoria García (Movistar Team) chased on her own between the front and the peloton, but never came closer than 25 seconds. The gap shrunk to 20 seconds on the Côte de Cherave, but the break could hold those 20 seconds until the foot of the 1.3-kilometre Mur de Huy (climbing at an average of 9.6%, with a maximum gradient around 20%).
The peloton, led by Moolman-Pasio, soon closed the gap to the front on the lower slopes of the finishing climb, but Spratt and Guarnier held strong and stayed in front for a sizable portion of the climb. Moolman-Pasio and van der Breggen eventually passed them on the steepest part and had enough left in their legs to compete for the win.
Van der Breggen and her teammate Guarnier rode on the front from around the 300-metre mark, blocking the way for Moolman-Pasio for a while. The South African accelerated past van der Breggen when a gap opened with 150 metres to go, but the Dutchwoman reacted immediately and sprinted to her fourth consecutive Flèche Wallonne victory ahead of Moolman-Pasio and Guarnier.
Van der Breggen also takes the overall lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ahead of the next race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, April 22.
Watch the Voxwomen interview with Van der Breggen and the final kilometre of the women's Flèche Wallonne in the two videos below.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:10:14
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:06
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:17
|6
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:19
|7
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|9
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:25
|10
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:28
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:35
|14
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:37
|15
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|19
|Brodie Chapman (Aus)
|0:00:42
|20
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|21
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|22
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|23
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:50
|24
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:52
|26
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|28
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:01
|29
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|30
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|31
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|32
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:19
|33
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:01:20
|34
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|35
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:24
|36
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:01:50
|37
|Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:02:15
|38
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:11
|39
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:18
|40
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|41
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|42
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:21
|43
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|44
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:05:23
|45
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:27
|46
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:29
|47
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:32
|48
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:05:34
|50
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:44
|51
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:45
|52
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|53
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:50
|54
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:05:55
|55
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:58
|56
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:06:03
|57
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|58
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:06:07
|59
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:14
|61
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:19
|62
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|63
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:27
|64
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:33
|65
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:36
|66
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:46
|67
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:08:23
|68
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:41
|69
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|70
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|71
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|72
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:46
|74
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|75
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:50
|76
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|77
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:08:53
|78
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:56
|79
|Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:08:59
|80
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:04
|81
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|82
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|83
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:09:11
|84
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:14
|85
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|86
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:09:18
|87
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:25
|88
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|0:09:36
|89
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:10:15
|90
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:10:17
|91
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:10:42
|DNF
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Mia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|DNS
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
