Trending

Van der Breggen wins La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

Boels Dolmans rider claims four in a row in Huy - Voxwomen video

Image 1 of 28

Fleche Wallonne 2018 podium: Anna van der Breggen (1st), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (2nd), Megan Guarner (3rd)

Fleche Wallonne 2018 podium: Anna van der Breggen (1st), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (2nd), Megan Guarner (3rd)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Anna van der Breggen leads the Women's WorldTour after Fleche Wallonne victory

Anna van der Breggen leads the Women's WorldTour after Fleche Wallonne victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Fleche Wallonne 2018 podium: Anna van der Breggen (1st), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (2nd), Megan Guarner (3rd)

Fleche Wallonne 2018 podium: Anna van der Breggen (1st), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (2nd), Megan Guarner (3rd)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Megan Guarner third at Fleche Wallonne

Megan Guarner third at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Anna van der Breggen wins a fourth Fleche Wallonne

Anna van der Breggen wins a fourth Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a fourth consecutive Fleche Wallonne

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a fourth consecutive Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team leads the youth classification for the Women's WorldTour

Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team leads the youth classification for the Women's WorldTour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Anna van der Breggen and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on the podium at Fleche Wallonne

Anna van der Breggen and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on the podium at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

The women's Fleche Wallonne 2018

The women's Fleche Wallonne 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott also in the breakaway at Fleche Wallonne

Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott also in the breakaway at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of France and Team Canyon SRAM leads the breakaway at Fleche Wallonne 2018

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of France and Team Canyon SRAM leads the breakaway at Fleche Wallonne 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

The decisive breakaway with Megan Guarnier of The United States and Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team / Janneke Ensing of The Netherlands and Team Ale Cipollini

The decisive breakaway with Megan Guarnier of The United States and Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team / Janneke Ensing of The Netherlands and Team Ale Cipollini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Jenelle Crooks of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott at Fleche Wallonne

Jenelle Crooks of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team / Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans at Fleche Wallonne 2018

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team / Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans at Fleche Wallonne 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Jessica Allen of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott / Jolien D'hoore of Belgium and Team Mitchelton-Scott at Fleche Wallonne

Jessica Allen of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott / Jolien D'hoore of Belgium and Team Mitchelton-Scott at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Boels Dolmans at the front of the field at Fleche Wallonne

Boels Dolmans at the front of the field at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

La Fleche Wallonne 2018 women

La Fleche Wallonne 2018 women
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Megan Guarnier of The United States and Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team / Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of France and Team Canyon SRAM in the breakaway at Fleche Wallonne

Megan Guarnier of The United States and Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team / Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of France and Team Canyon SRAM in the breakaway at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Eleonora van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb leads the field at Fleche Wallonne

Eleonora van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb leads the field at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Juliette Labous of France and Team Sunweb leads the field at Fleche Wallonne

Juliette Labous of France and Team Sunweb leads the field at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

auline Ferrand-Prévot of France and Team Canyon SRAM Racing / Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott at Fleche Wallonne in the breakaway

auline Ferrand-Prévot of France and Team Canyon SRAM Racing / Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott at Fleche Wallonne in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) after 5th place at Fleche Wallonne

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) after 5th place at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) climbs the Mur de Huy to win a fourth title at Fleche Wallonne

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) climbs the Mur de Huy to win a fourth title at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) 4th at Fleche Wallonne

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) 4th at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) sprints for 5th ahead of Shara Gillow (FDJ) at Fleche Wallonne

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) sprints for 5th ahead of Shara Gillow (FDJ) at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a fourth consecutive Fleche Wallonne

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a fourth consecutive Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of Fleche Wallonne

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) before the start of Fleche Wallonne

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) before the start of Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) continues to dominate the women's Flèche Wallonne, taking her fourth consecutive victory in the race. With her third UCI Women's WorldTour (WWT) victory of the 2018 season, van der Breggen also moves into the overall lead of the WWT classification that she won last year.

Related Articles

10 riders to watch in the women's Ardennes Classics

La Fleche Wallonne Women's WorldTour 2018 - Preview

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) finished second and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) rounded out the podium.

Starting and finishing in Huy, the race covered 118.5km in the Belgian provinces of Liège and Luxembourg. The difficulties were stacked in the second half of the race, with the steep climbs of Côte d'Ereffe, Côte de Cherave and Mur de Huy each climbed twice in the last 50km.

There were several breakaway attempts in the first hour, but only after 32km did the first rider get away from the peloton. Doris Schweizer (Team Virtu Cycling) built a one-minute lead and was caught by a chase group of four riders with 55km to go.

These five riders entered the Côte d'Ereffe together and still held an advantage of 1:10 minutes at the top. Canyon-SRAM took over the chase work in the peloton and reduced the gap to 20 seconds coming into the Côte de Cherave, where a peloton of some 40 riders caught the break. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) accelerated on the climb, but had van der Breggen on her wheel immediately.

In the last 35 kilometres, the race was definitely on - but unfortunately for the fans of women's cycling, there was no live TV coverage of the race, making the Flèche Wallonne the first UCI Women's WorldTour race of the year not to be broadcast live at all.

Ferrand-Prévot's move led to a group of 14 riders including most pre-race favourites distancing the rest of the peloton. In the flat run-in to Huy, four riders attacked out of this group: Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Ferrand-Prévot, Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini), and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) came onto the Mur de Huy together and crested the top 25 seconds ahead of a reduced peloton.

The four frontrunners held an advantage of between 40 and 50 seconds for much of the 29km circuit. Margarita Victoria García (Movistar Team) chased on her own between the front and the peloton, but never came closer than 25 seconds. The gap shrunk to 20 seconds on the Côte de Cherave, but the break could hold those 20 seconds until the foot of the 1.3-kilometre Mur de Huy (climbing at an average of 9.6%, with a maximum gradient around 20%).

The peloton, led by Moolman-Pasio, soon closed the gap to the front on the lower slopes of the finishing climb, but Spratt and Guarnier held strong and stayed in front for a sizable portion of the climb. Moolman-Pasio and van der Breggen eventually passed them on the steepest part and had enough left in their legs to compete for the win.

Van der Breggen and her teammate Guarnier rode on the front from around the 300-metre mark, blocking the way for Moolman-Pasio for a while. The South African accelerated past van der Breggen when a gap opened with 150 metres to go, but the Dutchwoman reacted immediately and sprinted to her fourth consecutive Flèche Wallonne victory ahead of Moolman-Pasio and Guarnier.

Van der Breggen also takes the overall lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ahead of the next race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, April 22.

Watch the Voxwomen interview with Van der Breggen and the final kilometre of the women's Flèche Wallonne in the two videos below.

 

 

 

 

The Holy Week is available to download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.


THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:10:14
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:06
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:17
6Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:19
7Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:25
10Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:28
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
13Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:35
14Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:37
15Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
16Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
19Brodie Chapman (Aus)0:00:42
20Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
21Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
22Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:47
23Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:50
24Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:52
26Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
27Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:55
28Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:01
29Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
30Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
31Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
32Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:19
33Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:01:20
34Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:01:24
36Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:01:50
37Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:02:15
38Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:11
39Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:18
40Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
41Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
42Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:21
43Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
44Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:05:23
45Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:27
46Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:29
47Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:32
48Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:05:34
50Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:44
51Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:45
52Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
53Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:50
54Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:05:55
55Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:58
56Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:06:03
57Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
58Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:06:07
59Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
60Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:14
61Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:06:19
62Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
63Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:27
64Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:33
65Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:36
66Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:46
67Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:08:23
68Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:08:41
69Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
70Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
71Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
72Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
73Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:46
74Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
75Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:50
76Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
77Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:08:53
78Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:56
79Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:08:59
80Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:04
81Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
82Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
83Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:09:11
84Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:14
85Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
86Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:09:18
87Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:25
88Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix0:09:36
89Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:10:15
90Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:10:17
91Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:10:42
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
DNFAnnabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAlana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFGloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFSara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFAxelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
DNFChristina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFMarieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
DNFDaniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFSkylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFJolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFCoryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFTanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
DNFAnouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFRiejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFChristina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFIngvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFAudrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
DNSIngrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

 

Latest on Cyclingnews