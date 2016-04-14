Trending

2016 La Fleche Wallonne Feminine past winners

Champions from 1998-2015

A wide armed victory celebration for Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2014Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
2013Marianne Vos (Ned)
2012Evelyn Stevens (USA)
2011Marianne Vos (Ned)
2010Emma Pooley (GBr)
2009Marianne Vos (Ned)
2008Marianne Vos (Ned)
2007Marianne Vos (Ned)
2006Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2005Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2004Sonia Huguet (Fra)
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2002Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2001Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2000Geneviève Jeanson (Can)
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

