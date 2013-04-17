Image 1 of 41 The bunch chase after Colclough (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 41 The landscape dwarfs the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 41 Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda Team) leads the peloton on an early 'Cote' (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 41 On the road back in to Huy, at the end of the first lap, the Rabo Women went to the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 41 Alena Amialiusik (BePink) leads on Mur de Huy (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 41 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) leads World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 41 Fabiana Luperini (Faren - Let's Go Finland) has won this race three times in the past (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 41 In control and looking relaxed - Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 41 Aussies - Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS) attacks (left), but is marked by Carlee Taylor (Lotto Belisol Ladies) and watched by Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 41 The bunch on another of the climbs, led by Rachel Neylan (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 41 A welcome descent..... (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 41 Escapee, Alena Amialiusik (BePink) on her own (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 41 Another attacker, Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 41 World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins her fifth Fleche Wallone Femmes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 41 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 41 The trophy, presented by the town of Huy (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 41 World Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the podium in Huy in late afternoon sunshine (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 41 A moment of joy - Pauline Ferrand-Prevot congratulates team-mate, Marianne Vos at the finish (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 41 It wasn't easy.... Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) is held up whilst doubled-over on her bike, metres after the finish line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 41 World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins her fifth Fleche Wallone Femmes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates her fifth victory in Fleche Wallone Femmes (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 41 The finishers came into view, Vos was already ahead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 41 Leading off the final descent was Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giambenini) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 41 The bunch were all together on Cote de Bousalle, 12km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 41 An attack by Noemi Cantele (BePink) is marked by Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 41 The climbs were relentless, this was a hard race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 41 There was considerable interest in the Rabo Women's team area before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 41 The women's Fleche Wallone podium: Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Olympic Champion, World Champion and World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) holds off Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) celebrates her fifth win on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) extends her World Cup lead with the Fleche Wallonne win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) enjoys her fifth victory on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 41 Vos made it look simple. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) on her way to the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) celebrates with Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 41 Sanne van Paassen (Rabo) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 41 Vos gets some help after taking the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) wins the 2013 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) wins ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 41 of 41 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Giant) made it look easy while claiming her fifth career Fleche Wallonne win (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) again reigned supreme on the Mur de Huy, outsprinting Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - UCK) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) to claim her fifth win at La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.

It was a race that was always going to come down to the Mur de Huy, despite the peloton at one point being in three separate groups split apart by considerable aggression from a number of teams following the first ascent of the taxing 1300 metre climb.

Vos led out the sprint with 100 metres remaining, dropping her pursuants' wheels, and the victory never looked in doubt as the prolific Dutchwoman had enough time to sit up and celebrate in emphatic style, as the other two battled it out for the minor placings on the line.

The win for Vos came after she was defeated by Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) in a two-up sprint in 2012.

"It may sound weird, in spite of everything, it's still exciting," Vos explained. "Every time I win, feel new again.

"That explosion of power, I can only do this once on such a climb," Vos continued, with the result of last year still fresh in the mind. "I did not want to waste it this time in an attempt to get away. After that mistake last year I wanted to wait as long as possible and that worked very well. "

The in-form Italian Longo Borghini was left frustrated on the ground while she waited for confirmation of her final result to go along with her gut instinct, but with that came lots of smiles.

"We were really close but I had a feeling that I was number two," the 21-year-old told Cyclingnews. "I was just waiting for the jury."

Longo Borghini's result on Wednesday isjust the latest in what has been an impressive spring, claiming top-10 performances at Le Samyn des Dames, Omloop van het Hageland, the Tour of Flanders and well as her victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio World Cup race.

"I'm really happy for this race and for the whole spring," Longo Borghini said. "My team did an amazing job. I really have to thank all my teammates and of course the staff.

"The last climb of the Mur was really hard. Vos went from around 100 metres and I tried to follow but in the end it was a sprint of two between me and Moolman."

Moolman's result was one for the history books, the first South African woman to podium in a World Cup race as well as her best result at the top level.

"I must say it's quite overwhelming," the 27-year-old told Cyclingnews. "I'm standing here today as a very proud South African and very proud African ambassador.

"I think I went a little too early," she said of the sprint to the line. "I got a little too excited; I could hear my manager on the radio saying ‘Use the steep part, use the steep part.' I think I tried to lunge for the second place but it was just so close."

The peloton was intact on the first climb of the day despite an early attack from Dani King (Wiggle Honda). Aleksandra Burchenkova (RusVelo) was next to attack, earning 20 seconds on the bunch, but she too was brought back.

Just under 50km of racing was done when the peloton shattered into action with eight riders gaining 42 seconds on the Côte de Bohissau. The peloton in two distinct groups, with the chase well and truly on, the eight leaders were caught and it was gruppo compatto once more.

The first ascent of the Mur de Huy at 65km saw splits emerge once more, with a large chunk of the peloton abandoning as the selection continued. As the riders re-fuelled, the race was back together and the finale was on the way was nearing.

Late attacks by Alena Amialiusik (BePink) and Katie Colclough (Specialized – lululemon) proved fruitless, never able to gain more than 30 seconds of clear air.

Former mountain biker Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giordana) was prepared to give it one more crack however in the final 10km but the wider roads proved to be her downfall and her 10 second advantage was easily swallowed up, setting up Vos for another victory.

"Everyone thinks I'm here just to win, but so many factors play a role," the overwhelming pre-race favourite said following her victory. "Without a good team for example it is quite a bit trickier. Moreover, it was terribly hard and it hurt. Although I felt good, but the Flèche Wallonne is a very grueling race. Winning on the Mur de Huy is never easy. It is also a matter of tactics."

