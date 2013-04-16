Trending

La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winners

1998 - 2012

2012Evelyn Stevens (USA)
2011Marianne Vos (Ned)
2010Emma Pooley (GBr)
2009Marianne Vos (Ned)
2008Marianne Vos (Ned)
2007Marianne Vos (Ned)
2006Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2005Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2004Sonia Huguet (Fra)
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2002Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2001Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2000Geneviève Jeanson (Can)
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

