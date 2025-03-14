La Flèche Wallonne 2025 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: A.S.O.) Route of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: A.S.O.)

The 89th edition of La Flèche Wallonne will begin with a new departure from Ciney, and features three ascents of the Mur de Huy (1.3 km at an average gradient of 9.6%, peaking at close to 20%) at 130.8km, at 168km, and at the finish.

Set for April 25, the men’s La Flèche Wallonne will span 205.2km, with 11 climbs - two more than in 2024 - starting with the Côte de Ver and Côte de la Petite Somme, followed by the return of the Côte de Cherave (absent in 2024) just before the Mur.

The final 37.2km circuit, with the sequence Ereffe - Cherave - Mur de Huy will be faced three times before a winner is crowned.

La Flèche Wallonne 2025 climbs