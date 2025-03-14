La Flèche Wallonne 2025 route

By published

Peloton will tackle Mur de Huy three times in 205.2km route

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Profile of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
Profile of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne(Image credit: A.S.O.)

The 89th edition of La Flèche Wallonne will begin with a new departure from Ciney, and features three ascents of the Mur de Huy (1.3 km at an average gradient of 9.6%, peaking at close to 20%) at 130.8km, at 168km, and at the finish.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More maps
Profile of 2025 La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 route
WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Silhouette of Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team and Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility competing in the breakaway passing close to a Windmill in the Wannegem cobblestones sector during the 78th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2024 Mens Elite a 1886km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on March 27 2024 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 Route
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson (C) wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles during the 6th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 209,8 km between Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban and Berre lâ€™Ã‰tang, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

'Let's go!' – Visma-Lease a Bike shatter Paris-Nice peloton with crosswind attack
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews