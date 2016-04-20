Trending

La Fleche Wallonne: Valverde wins on the Mur de Huy

Alaphilippe second and Martin third

Image 1 of 104

Fabian Wegmann (Stölting Service Group)

Fabian Wegmann (Stölting Service Group)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 104

Alex Howes (Cannondale)

Alex Howes (Cannondale)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 104

Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin)

Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 104

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 104

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 104

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 104

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge)

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 104

Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 104

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 104

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Koen Bouwman (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 104

Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin shakes hands on the Fleche Wallonne podium

Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin shakes hands on the Fleche Wallonne podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 104

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 104

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge)

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 104

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 104

Alejandro Valverde was relaxed on the start line

Alejandro Valverde was relaxed on the start line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 104

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)

Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot - Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 104

Philippe Gilbert chatting with Sporza before the race start

Philippe Gilbert chatting with Sporza before the race start
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 104

The legs of an Astana rider

The legs of an Astana rider
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 104

Philippe Gilbert waves to the crowd

Philippe Gilbert waves to the crowd
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 104

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge)

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 104

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 104

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) waves from the podium

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) waves from the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 104

Frank Schleck with the media before the race

Frank Schleck with the media before the race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 104

Rui Costa (Lampre - Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 104

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida)

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 104

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 104

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 104

Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)

Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 104

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2016 Fleche Wallonne

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2016 Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 104

Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Vital Concept)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 104

Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) is interviewed pre-race

Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) is interviewed pre-race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 32 of 104

Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)

Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 33 of 104

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) was second for the second year

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) was second for the second year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 104

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 104

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 104

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 104

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 104

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Katusha)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 104

Rory Sutherland leading the Movistar train

Rory Sutherland leading the Movistar train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 104

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was a fan favourite at the team bus

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was a fan favourite at the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 104

Valverde begins his acceleration on the Mur de Huy

Valverde begins his acceleration on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 104

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads into the Mur de Huy

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads into the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 104

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks the Mur de Huy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 104

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks the Mur de Huy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 104

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) knows exactly where to accelerate on the Mur de Huy

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) knows exactly where to accelerate on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 104

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) knows exactly where to accelerate on the Mur de Huy

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) knows exactly where to accelerate on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 104

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) responds to Joaquim Rodriguez' attack

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) responds to Joaquim Rodriguez' attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 104

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks the Mur de Huy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 104

Alejandro Valverde looking calm during the race

Alejandro Valverde looking calm during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 104

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 104

Mickaël Chérel with AG2R teammate Jan Bakelants

Mickaël Chérel with AG2R teammate Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 104

Jan Bakelants with former teammate and now retired Kristof Vandewalle

Jan Bakelants with former teammate and now retired Kristof Vandewalle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 104

Florian Vachon with Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) post race

Florian Vachon with Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) post race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 104

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 104

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes in 21st place

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes in 21st place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 104

Rudy Molard was one of three Cofidis riders inside the top-20

Rudy Molard was one of three Cofidis riders inside the top-20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 104

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 104

Another top-ten at Fleche for Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Another top-ten at Fleche for Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 104

No one rides the Mur like Alejandro Valverde who now has four wins at the race

No one rides the Mur like Alejandro Valverde who now has four wins at the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 104

Alejandro Valverde just metres from a historic fourth Fleche victory

Alejandro Valverde just metres from a historic fourth Fleche victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 104

Alejandro Valverde comes into sight for the photographers

Alejandro Valverde comes into sight for the photographers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 104

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his fourth Fleche Wallonne victory

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his fourth Fleche Wallonne victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 104

The 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium: Julian Alaphilippe, Alejandro Valverde and Dan Martin

The 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium: Julian Alaphilippe, Alejandro Valverde and Dan Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 104

The 2016 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

The 2016 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 104

Lotto Soudal's Tomasz Marczynski launching an attack

Lotto Soudal's Tomasz Marczynski launching an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 104

Sergei Chernetckii (Team Katusha)

Sergei Chernetckii (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 104

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 104

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 104

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 104

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 104

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 104

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 104

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) hands his head after finishing second

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) hands his head after finishing second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 104

Valverde begins his acceleration on the Mur de Huy

Valverde begins his acceleration on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 104

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 104

Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 104

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) drives the pace

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) drives the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 104

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Matteo Bono (Lampre) made the final split with Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Matteo Bono (Lampre) made the final split with Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 104

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 104

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) was the last man standing from the early breakaway

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) was the last man standing from the early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 104

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads a late breakaway

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads a late breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 104

Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Bob Jungels and Ion Izagirre made a late move

Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Bob Jungels and Ion Izagirre made a late move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 104

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) was second again

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep) was second again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 104

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) looks back to see he has a gap

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) looks back to see he has a gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 104

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 104

Mads Pedersen (Stolting Service Group)

Mads Pedersen (Stolting Service Group)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 104

Pre-race wheel change for Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pre-race wheel change for Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 104

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 104

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling) and Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida)

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling) and Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 104

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) in the braekaway in the 2016 Flèche Wallonne

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) in the braekaway in the 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 104

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) drives the breakaway in the 2016 Flèche Wallonne

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) drives the breakaway in the 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 104

Silvan Dillier (BMC) in the breakaway in the 2016 Flèche Wallonne

Silvan Dillier (BMC) in the breakaway in the 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 104

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne

The 2016 Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 104

Puncture for David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep)

Puncture for David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 104

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 104

Alejandro Valverde tucked in the Movistar train

Alejandro Valverde tucked in the Movistar train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 104

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets a record fourth Fleche Wallonne win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets a record fourth Fleche Wallonne win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the 80th edition of La Fleche Wallonne with yet another perfectly timed late surge on the final part of the Mur de Huy. Thanks to his victory, Valverde became the only rider to win the Ardennes Classic four times.

Related Articles

Broken collarbone for Frank Schleck after Fleche Wallonne crash

Dan Martin: I went into the Mur de Huy believing I could win

Alaphilippe: My first feeling was one of disappointment

Valverde moves into class of his own with fourth La Fleche Wallonne victory

Gilbert battles on in La Fleche Wallonne despite broken finger

The veteran Spaniard waited before making his move and then powered past Dan Martin and Martin's Etixx-QuickStep teammate Julian Alaphilippe. The Frenchman could only follow Valverde home, with Martin taking third place. Wout Poels (Team Sky) was fourth, at four seconds, with Amstel Gold Race winner Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) taking fifth.

Valverde only made his move in the final 500 metres of the race but his Movistar tam played a huge role in controlling the earlier attacks and a late move that included Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) and then Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). He ensured he was perfectly placed on the Mur and then paced his effort as the gradient steepened and began to hurt. He wisely followed Dan Martin when the Irishman accelerated and then made his own move when Martin faded and the gradient eased. His previous victories and placings had clearly taught him the secrets of winning Fleche Wallonne.

Valverde dedicated his victory to his family and children but also to his teammates who have suffered nasty crashes in the first part of the season.

Cummings goes on the attack

The 80th edition of Fleche Wallonne started under blue skies, with the riders enjoying the warm conditions as they lined up in Marche-en-Famenne for the start of the 196km WorldTour race. 199 riders rolled out; with only Sergio Henao (Team Sky) missing after he was suspended by the British team after the UCI confirmed it has again opened an investigation into his Biological Passport blood values.

There were several attacks in the first hour but the groups that formed were too big for the peloton’s liking and so they were quickly pulled back.

The riders stayed together a while after a first fast hour, then Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) kicked off the attacks again.

He was joined by eight other riders and then Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) made a huge effort to get across and so create the 10-rider move of the race. Also there were Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Pedersen and Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM).

The 10 were let go by the peloton and so quickly opened a lead of 3:30 after the early cotes of the race and the opening 100km of racing.

Bouwman lead the break up the Mur de Huy the first time through the finish, with the huge crowds cheering on the riders. Valverde was well placed in the peloton but other riders were suffering, including Dario Cataldo (Astana), who quit the race.

As the women fought for victory on the Mur de Huy, the men covered other cotes out in the countryside. The breakaway riders worked smoothly but their lead began to fall gradually as the peloton upped their chase.

The twisting roads were hurting, however, and riders continued to be dropped. Crashes also caused problems. With 41km to go Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo) went down and was unable to get up. He could only hold his right arm in pain and was diagnosed with a suspected fractured collarbone. The veteran Luxembourg rider’s Ardennes hopes were over in an instant.

Upfront the break also fell apart, with four riders being distanced. It was time for the second climb of the Mur de Huy and Dilier skipped clear, with Cummings going after him. They formed the final hopes of the break but the peloton was chasing, with Movistar and Katusha doing much of the work for Rodriguez and Valverde.

Cummings opted to drop Dilier over the top and made a huge effort alone but was eventually swept up with 18km remaining. It was time for the finale of the race.

Two cotes in a tough finale

The final 16km of the modern Fleche Wallonne route includes some twisting country roads and the Côte d'Ereffe and Côte de Cherave – a 1.3km climb at 8 per cent, which comes with just six kilometres before the Mur de Huy. The Côte d'Ereffe sparked an attack from Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep). He was joined by Georg Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) and Jon Izagirre (Movistar). They opened a gap over the top of the d’Ereffe and stayed away over the Côte de Cherave, where Wellens surged across to them. The attack cracked several expected contenders including Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep).

Other riders tried to jump across, including Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), but they were pulled back by the peloton, with Tinkoff doing much of the chase.

Wellens tried hard to drive the attack but both Izagirre and Jungels were riding for their team leaders and the move fizzled out along the river, two kilometres before the rider hit the Mur de Huy. Yet again, the 1.3km, 9.6 per cent climb decided the winner and gave Valverde a place in the history books.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:43:57
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:04
5Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
12Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
19Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
23Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:27
25Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
28Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:32
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:34
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
34Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:43
38Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:46
39Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:00:50
42Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
43Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:01
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:22
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:27
50Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:32
51Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
52Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:42
54Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:54
55Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:02:02
56Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:04
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:06
58Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
60Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:10
61Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:13
62Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:17
64Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
65Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:33
66Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:01
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:16
69Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:23
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:30
71Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
72Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
73Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
75Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
76Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
77Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
79Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
80Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
84Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
89Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
90Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:34
91Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
93Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:14
95Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:04:16
96Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team0:04:56
97Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:00
98Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:05:11
99Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
100Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
101Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
102Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
103Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
105Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
106Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:22
107Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:25
108Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:54
109Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:05:58
110Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
111Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
112Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:06:08
113Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
116Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
117Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:29
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:06:58
119Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:00
120Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:08
121Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:02
123Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
126Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
127Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
130Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
133Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
134Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
137Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
139Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
141Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
142Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
143Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:08:10
144Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:12
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:15
147Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:22
148Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:54
149Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:19
150Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
151Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
152Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
153Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
154Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
155Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
156Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:23
157Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:28
158Delio Fernández Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:41
159Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
160Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
161Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
162Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:11:47
DNFQuentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDaniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFThomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFHaimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFrank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAdam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSSergio Henao (Col) Team Sky

 

Latest on Cyclingnews