Anna van der Breggen wins La Flèche Wallonne Féminine

Rabo Liv rider comes out on top ahead of Van Vleuten and Guarnier

Image 1 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)
Image 2 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins the women's Flèche Wallonne world cup

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins the women's Flèche Wallonne world cup
Image 3 of 22

The 2015 Flèche Wallonne podium: Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier

The 2015 Flèche Wallonne podium: Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier
Image 4 of 22

The 2015 Flèche Wallonne podium: Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier

The 2015 Flèche Wallonne podium: Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier
Image 5 of 22

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
Image 6 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins the women's Flèche Wallonne world cup

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins the women's Flèche Wallonne world cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins the women's Flèche Wallonne world cup

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins the women's Flèche Wallonne world cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) unhappy with her race

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) unhappy with her race
Image 11 of 22

Lucinda Brand and Anna van der Breggen celebrate after the win

Lucinda Brand and Anna van der Breggen celebrate after the win
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) now leads the World Cup standgings

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) now leads the World Cup standgings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) back in the World Cup leaders jersey

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) back in the World Cup leaders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

World Cup leader Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) with best young rider and teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv)

World Cup leader Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) with best young rider and teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) digs deep in the final few hundred metres

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) digs deep in the final few hundred metres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

World champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv)

World champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) on the final slopes of the Mur de Huy

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) on the final slopes of the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

World champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv) couldn't repeat her 2014 win

World champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv) couldn't repeat her 2014 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Yes! Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) celebrates victory

Yes! Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

The two Fleche Wallone winners, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

The two Fleche Wallone winners, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) came out on top after an exciting finale to La Flèche Wallonne Féminine. The Rabo Liv rider beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) from an unexpected two-rider breakaway, while Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) was the best of the rest on the Mur de Huy.

Van der Breggen took advantage of a strong performance by her Rabo-Liv team to bridge across to Van Vleuten and teammate Roxane Knetemann at the foot of the final climb. Knetemann sacrificed her chances for her teammate, and Van der Breggen jumped away to win by a 12-second margin.

"All of the riders deserve a big compliment," Rabo-Liv director Koos Moerenhout said. "Everyone made a big contribution to this. Anna rode great, but we were formidable as a team today."

Van Vleuten held on for second, while Guarnier came in third at 20 seconds as Knetemann faded back to seventh.

Most editions of Flèche Wallonne have come down to a large group at the base of the final climb, and this one looked to go to script as Rabo-Liv ramped up the pace with an attack by Roxane Knetemann with 25km to go. However, Van Vleuten's solo bridge across to the Dutch rider threw a wrench in the team's plans, forcing them to chase their own rider as the leaders' gap grew to more than a minute. When the gap became small enough on the new Cote de Cherave with 5.5km to go, Van der Breggen jumped away and made the bridge after the descent.

"When Anna came across to me with 4km to go I knew it would be hard to beat her on the Mur but I’m very happy with this result," Van Vleuten said. "Usually this isn’t a race for me but with the team performance today, I didn’t have to do anything.

"I could not believe that they hadn’t caught us at the bottom of the Mur and I thought this is going to be close," she continued. "I knew I was doing a good job on the Mur because Anna wasn’t getting away from me that quickly and when I looked behind me I could still not see the others coming. With 250m to go I started to believe I could be on the podium and I gave everything. I am very happy."

143 riders lined up in sunny Huy for the 121km World Cup round, which featured two trips up the Côte d'Éreffe, Côte de Bellaire, Côte de Bohissau and Mur de Huy, with the new Côte de Cherave tacked on just 5.5 km before the finish.

The first successful attack came with 40km to go when Lauren Komanski (US National Team) got away with Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS), but the pair could only manage 20 seconds on the field and were caught 10km later. The peloton was split on the Côte de Bohissau, leaving World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore behind.

Knetemann and Van Vleuten used the aggressive pace to form their attack, and quickly built up a 1:10 advantage, forcing the favourites to decide on using their energy to chase or saving it for the final climb. At the bottom of the Côte de Cherave, Rabo-Liv had contributed to the chase with Wiggle Honda and Boels-Dolmans, clawing the gap back to 40 seconds. Van der Breggen, Ferrand-Prévot, Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla), Evelyn Stevens and Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) hammered up the climb, bringing the leaders within sight.

It was all that Van der Breggen needed, and the powerful Dutch rider bridged across to her teammate, who then poured her remaining energies into setting up her team leader for the win, while Van Vleuten had enough left to hold on for second.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:18:46
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:20
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:40
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:44
7Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:46
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:57
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:01:07
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
11Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM0:01:10
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:13
13Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:16
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur
15Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team0:01:21
16Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:27
17Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team0:01:30
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:01:35
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:01:38
20Annabelle Dreville (Fra) France0:01:49
21Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:02:00
23Kirsti Lay (Can) Canada0:02:08
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:29
25Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:02:34
26Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:36
27Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:37
28Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon0:02:54
29Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
30Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:03:12
31Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS0:03:30
32Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russie0:03:49
33Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:04:03
34Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:22
35Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness
36Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:23
37Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
38Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:04:25
39Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:04:31
40Manon Souyris (Fra) France
41Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
42Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:04:35
43Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
44Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:04:37
45Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:04:46
46Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:04:51
47Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:58
48Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:05:00
49Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:05:03
50Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:06:09
51Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv - Plantur
52Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM0:06:31
53Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:35
54Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda
55Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russie0:06:39
56Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:06:43
57Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:06:44
58Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
59Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:06:45
60Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canada
61Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
62Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
63Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:49
64Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
65Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:06:54
66Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink - La Classica0:06:57
67Ane Santesteban Gonzales (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
68Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
69Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS0:07:01
70Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:07:02
71Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
72Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:07:04
73Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
74Elena Erlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:07:07
75Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:29
77Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon0:07:36
78Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:45
79Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:07:50
80Doris Chweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
81Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:08:56
82Victorie Guilman (Fra) France0:09:07
83Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:13
84Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:16
85Susanna Orzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:19
86Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - AIS0:09:21
87Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:09:24
88Marion Sicot (Fra) France
89Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:29
90Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:09:35
91Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:39
92Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
93Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
94Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
95Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:42
96Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France0:09:45
97Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:09:49
98Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:51
99Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
100Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink - La Classica0:10:15
101Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:10:45
102Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo0:10:55
103Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:10:57
104Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Bepink - La Classica0:11:03
105Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France0:11:18
106Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:11:35
DNFMarina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon
DNFRiccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFAlice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFLiisi Rist (Est) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFKyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFMarzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFOlena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFMakhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFLauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
DNFAna Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
DNFJaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFKim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFAnnelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFCéline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFElena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAlexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
DNFAnastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
DNFSvetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Russia
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFPenny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFChristina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness
DNFJessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFAllison Beveridge (Can) Canada
DNFSamara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team290pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team226
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda220
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda196
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team195
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team175
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM140
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies122
9Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team120
10Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team120
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team105
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur100
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team92
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team76
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais76
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM74
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda60
18Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team50
19Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon50
20Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team42
21Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team30
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini30
23Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM25
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team24
25Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM20
26Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products20
27Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur20
28Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
29Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
30Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
31Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana18
32Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team14
33Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais14
34Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air12
35Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM12
36Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata12
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi12
38Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
39Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais10
40Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air8
41Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia8
42Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
43Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais4
44Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
45Annabelle Dreville (Fra) France2
46Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team14pts
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur10
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi10
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon6
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
6Annabelle Dreville (Fra) France2
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team679pts
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team518
3Wiggle Honda482
4Bigla Pro Cycling Team360
5Velocio - SRAM273
6Lotto Soudal Ladies132
7Team Liv-Plantur120
8Orica - AIS104
9Switzerland50
10United States Of America38
11Ale Cipollini30
12Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team24
13Hitec Products20
14Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
14BTC City Ljubljana18
16Lensworld.Eu - Zannata12
16Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi12
18Russian Federation8
19France2

