Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) came out on top after an exciting finale to La Flèche Wallonne Féminine. The Rabo Liv rider beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) from an unexpected two-rider breakaway, while Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) was the best of the rest on the Mur de Huy.

Van der Breggen took advantage of a strong performance by her Rabo-Liv team to bridge across to Van Vleuten and teammate Roxane Knetemann at the foot of the final climb. Knetemann sacrificed her chances for her teammate, and Van der Breggen jumped away to win by a 12-second margin.

"All of the riders deserve a big compliment," Rabo-Liv director Koos Moerenhout said. "Everyone made a big contribution to this. Anna rode great, but we were formidable as a team today."

Van Vleuten held on for second, while Guarnier came in third at 20 seconds as Knetemann faded back to seventh.

Most editions of Flèche Wallonne have come down to a large group at the base of the final climb, and this one looked to go to script as Rabo-Liv ramped up the pace with an attack by Roxane Knetemann with 25km to go. However, Van Vleuten's solo bridge across to the Dutch rider threw a wrench in the team's plans, forcing them to chase their own rider as the leaders' gap grew to more than a minute. When the gap became small enough on the new Cote de Cherave with 5.5km to go, Van der Breggen jumped away and made the bridge after the descent.

"When Anna came across to me with 4km to go I knew it would be hard to beat her on the Mur but I’m very happy with this result," Van Vleuten said. "Usually this isn’t a race for me but with the team performance today, I didn’t have to do anything.

"I could not believe that they hadn’t caught us at the bottom of the Mur and I thought this is going to be close," she continued. "I knew I was doing a good job on the Mur because Anna wasn’t getting away from me that quickly and when I looked behind me I could still not see the others coming. With 250m to go I started to believe I could be on the podium and I gave everything. I am very happy."

143 riders lined up in sunny Huy for the 121km World Cup round, which featured two trips up the Côte d'Éreffe, Côte de Bellaire, Côte de Bohissau and Mur de Huy, with the new Côte de Cherave tacked on just 5.5 km before the finish.





The first successful attack came with 40km to go when Lauren Komanski (US National Team) got away with Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS), but the pair could only manage 20 seconds on the field and were caught 10km later. The peloton was split on the Côte de Bohissau, leaving World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore behind.

Knetemann and Van Vleuten used the aggressive pace to form their attack, and quickly built up a 1:10 advantage, forcing the favourites to decide on using their energy to chase or saving it for the final climb. At the bottom of the Côte de Cherave, Rabo-Liv had contributed to the chase with Wiggle Honda and Boels-Dolmans, clawing the gap back to 40 seconds. Van der Breggen, Ferrand-Prévot, Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla), Evelyn Stevens and Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) hammered up the climb, bringing the leaders within sight.

It was all that Van der Breggen needed, and the powerful Dutch rider bridged across to her teammate, who then poured her remaining energies into setting up her team leader for the win, while Van Vleuten had enough left to hold on for second.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3:18:46 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:20 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:40 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:44 7 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:46 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:57 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 0:01:07 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 11 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 0:01:10 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:13 13 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:16 14 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 15 Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team 0:01:21 16 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:27 17 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team 0:01:30 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:01:35 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:01:38 20 Annabelle Dreville (Fra) France 0:01:49 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:02:00 23 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canada 0:02:08 24 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:29 25 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:02:34 26 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:36 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:37 28 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon 0:02:54 29 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 30 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:03:12 31 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:03:30 32 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russie 0:03:49 33 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 0:04:03 34 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:22 35 Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness 36 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:04:23 37 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 38 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:04:25 39 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:04:31 40 Manon Souyris (Fra) France 41 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 42 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 0:04:35 43 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 44 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:04:37 45 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata 0:04:46 46 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 0:04:51 47 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:58 48 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:05:00 49 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:05:03 50 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:06:09 51 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv - Plantur 52 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio - SRAM 0:06:31 53 Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:35 54 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda 55 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russie 0:06:39 56 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:06:43 57 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:06:44 58 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 59 Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo 0:06:45 60 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canada 61 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 62 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda 63 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:06:49 64 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS 65 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo 0:06:54 66 Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink - La Classica 0:06:57 67 Ane Santesteban Gonzales (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 68 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada 69 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 0:07:01 70 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:07:02 71 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon 72 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:07:04 73 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 74 Elena Erlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:07:07 75 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:29 77 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon 0:07:36 78 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:45 79 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:07:50 80 Doris Chweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 81 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:08:56 82 Victorie Guilman (Fra) France 0:09:07 83 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:13 84 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 0:09:16 85 Susanna Orzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:19 86 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:09:21 87 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:09:24 88 Marion Sicot (Fra) France 89 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:29 90 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 0:09:35 91 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:09:39 92 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 93 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 94 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 95 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:42 96 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:09:45 97 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata 0:09:49 98 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:51 99 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada 100 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink - La Classica 0:10:15 101 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:10:45 102 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Pro-Duo 0:10:55 103 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:10:57 104 Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Bepink - La Classica 0:11:03 105 Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France 0:11:18 106 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:11:35 DNF Marina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon DNF Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon DNF Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Alice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Liisi Rist (Est) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur DNF Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur DNF Marzhan Baitleuova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Olena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air DNF Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products DNF Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica DNF Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica DNF Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica DNF Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Marissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata DNF Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata DNF Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata DNF Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata DNF Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia DNF Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia DNF Svetlana Vasilieva (Rus) Russia DNF Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness DNF Christina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness DNF Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness DNF Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada DNF Samara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango

World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 290 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 226 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 220 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 196 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 195 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 175 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 140 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 122 9 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 120 10 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 120 11 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 105 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 100 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 92 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 76 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 76 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 74 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 60 18 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 50 19 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon 50 20 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 42 21 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 22 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 30 23 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 25 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 25 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 20 26 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 20 27 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 20 28 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 29 Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 30 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 31 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 18 32 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 33 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais 14 34 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 12 35 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 12 36 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 12 37 Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 12 38 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 39 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 10 40 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 8 41 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia 8 42 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 43 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais 4 44 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 45 Annabelle Dreville (Fra) France 2 46 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 14 pts 2 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 10 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 10 4 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon 6 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 6 Annabelle Dreville (Fra) France 2 7 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2