Trending

Vakoc wins Drome Classic

Bakelants second and Vichot third

Image 1 of 5

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his second win in as many days

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his second win in as many days
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 5

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) make up the podium

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) make up the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) with his winners trophy

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) with his winners trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins the sprint for third place

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins the sprint for third place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the win

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint for the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5:08:57
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
7Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:12
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
15Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
16Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:16
21Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:00:25
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
30David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:31
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
38Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:36
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
41Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
42Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:11
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:13
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
45Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:03
49Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
51Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:41
52Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
54Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
55Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
57Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
58Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
64Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
65Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:49
66Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:01
67Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
68Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:09
71Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
72Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
74Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
75Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
77Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
78Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
80Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
82Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
83Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
84Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
85Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
88Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
89Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
90Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
91Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
92Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
93Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:21
94Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:29
95Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
96Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:47
97Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
98Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
100Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
103Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
104Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:08:57
105Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:59
106Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:57
107Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:15:04
108Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
109Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
112Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
113Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
115Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
116Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
117Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
118Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:54
120Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:48
121Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:49
122Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:50
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFFrédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDiego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFClément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFKevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93

Latest on Cyclingnews