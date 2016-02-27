Vakoc wins Drome Classic
Bakelants second and Vichot third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:08:57
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:12
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|15
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|16
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:16
|21
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|22
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|30
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:31
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:36
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|41
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:11
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:13
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:03
|49
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|51
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:41
|52
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|54
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|55
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|57
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|58
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:49
|66
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|67
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|68
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|70
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|71
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|72
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|74
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|75
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|76
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|77
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|78
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|83
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|89
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|90
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|92
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|93
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:21
|94
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:29
|95
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:47
|97
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|98
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|100
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|104
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:08:57
|105
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:59
|106
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:57
|107
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:15:04
|108
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|111
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|113
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|114
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|115
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|118
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:54
|120
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:48
|121
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:49
|122
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:50
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
