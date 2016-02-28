Trending

Stuyven wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Kristoff takes bunch sprint for second, Bouhanni third

Image 1 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 65

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 65

Lotto Soudal chases

Lotto Soudal chases
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 65

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 65

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 65

Kristoff finished second in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for the second year in a row

Kristoff finished second in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for the second year in a row
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 65

Kristoff finished second in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for the second year in a row

Kristoff finished second in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for the second year in a row
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 65

Tom Boonen on the front

Tom Boonen on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 65

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R) leads the breakaway

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 65

Greg Van Avermaet with Michael Schär (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet with Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 65

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the chase at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the chase at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 65

Greg Van Avemaet (BMC) was also in the chase at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Greg Van Avemaet (BMC) was also in the chase at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to the win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to the win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) riding soloed to the win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) riding soloed to the win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 65

There were a small group of riders chasing Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) at the end of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

There were a small group of riders chasing Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) at the end of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 65

The chasers at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The chasers at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 65

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) chasing

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) chasing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 65

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium in 2016

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium in 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium after this win

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium after this win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) tops the podium in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) tops the podium in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) during his winning move in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) during his winning move in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 65

Tom Boonen lifts the pace with Luke Rowe on his wheel

Tom Boonen lifts the pace with Luke Rowe on his wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 65

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) drives the main break

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) drives the main break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on a mission

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) on a mission
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 65

The main break of the race in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The main break of the race in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 65

Tom Boonen leads a crack group in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen leads a crack group in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Kristoff (Katusha) and Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Kristoff (Katusha) and Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) heads for the win in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) heads for the win in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 65

The pushed had but couldn't make up any ground on Stuyven

The pushed had but couldn't make up any ground on Stuyven
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 65

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) put in a good effort in the chase group

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) put in a good effort in the chase group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in a winning breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in a winning breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 65

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was second at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was second at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 65

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 65

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the bunch sprint for second place

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the bunch sprint for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 65

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 65

Podium kisses for Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Podium kisses for Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) tops the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) tops the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 65

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the chase group

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the chase group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 65

The peloton are right behind the chase group at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The peloton are right behind the chase group at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) shakes hands with runner-up Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) shakes hands with runner-up Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne ahead of Kristoff and Bouhanni

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne ahead of Kristoff and Bouhanni
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 65

The peloton at the start of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The peloton at the start of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 65

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) ride side by side at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) ride side by side at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 65

The long line of riders at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The long line of riders at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 65

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) gets a wheel change at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) gets a wheel change at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 65

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2016

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 65

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) ended in second place at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) ended in second place at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 65

Katusha team riding together in the field at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Katusha team riding together in the field at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 65

Orica-GreenEdge in the bunch at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Orica-GreenEdge in the bunch at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 65

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) up and running after a flat tire

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) up and running after a flat tire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 65

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) rides next to his team car at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) rides next to his team car at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 65

Riders head to the start of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Riders head to the start of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) put in a performance straight out of the Fabian Cancellara playbook, with a commanding win in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday.

Related Articles

Stuyven morphs into Cancellara to take Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Sagan laments lack of cooperation at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Encouraging Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne debut performance for Ewan

The 23-year-old Belgian rider, who crashed during Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, marked several key moves, including an attack on the Kwaremont from Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), before launching his own bid for glory inside the final 30 kilometres.

Despite a frantic chase from the peloton, Stuyven never looked in trouble, holding a 30- to 40-second lead throughout the closing stages. Even a testing headwind could not slow the Trek-Segafredo rider.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the bunch sprint for third ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) but the day belonged to Stuyven and his Trek-Segafredo team, with Niccolo Bonifazio and Edward Theuns also finishing inside the top ten. Boy van Poppel also played his part. As well as helping to form the early break the Dutch rider kept the move alive once Stuyven and several others bridged across.

On a day that saw both Katusha and Etixx-QuickStep search for revenge after disappointing outings in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it was Trek’s precise and clinical game-plan that paid off, much to the delight of the management and Fabian Cancellara, who will lead the team during the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix later this spring.

Stuyven was present in each major split inside the final 70 kilometres and when a move that contained Tom Boonen, Greg Van Avermaet, Luke Rowe and the Trek rider appeared to be losing steam, Stuyven attacked with force and gusto.

How it unfolded

The riders at the start of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne were trying to protect themselves against the cold wind at the start next to the hippodrome in sunny Kuurne. David Boucher (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) didn’t hide from the wind and attacked straight from the start. Ten riders joined the former French – now Belgian – rider. They were his teammate Gerry Druyts (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), the duo Berden de Vries and Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot-Oranje),Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Yanto Barker (ONE), Sebastien Turgot (AG2R), Mirko Trosino (Southeast), Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo), Jaap de Man (Team3M) and Romain Cardis (Direct Energie). The group collected a maximum lead of nine minutes in the headwind section, long before the hilly zone.

After the turning point near Ninove, the pace picked up thanks to a tailwind and at the feed zone fast men Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) abandoned the race.

A crash from Michael Delage (FDJ) caused a split in the peloton, putting 50 riders at a distance. For most of them it was game over as the pace remained high. Despite the high speed the only notable action happened on the Oude Kwaremont climb as World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) accelerated, with Stuyven marking his move.

The rest of the peloton didn’t allow the duo to gain much distance but no more than 30 riders survived the cut in the peloton. The pace dropped a little towards the Kluisberg and some fast men were able to come back. There were still 78 windy kilometres and three more climbs left to cover. Few riders in this peloton fancied to work on a ten-kilometre-long, straightforward section towards the cobbles of the Varent. As a result a second peloton managed to bridge back up.

The Lotto-Soudal team took the initiative when hitting the last three climbs of the day, between kilometres 62 and 50 in a crosswinds section. They received support from IAM Cycling and created echelons. Caleb Ewan and Kristoff were caught behind but managed to bounce back solo.

On Nokereberg, the last climb of the day, Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) tried hard to get away. He received the company of Stuyven, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Sagan, Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), Dries Devenyns (IAM) and Salvatore Puccio (Sky).

The group quickly caught up with most riders from the lead group, except Trosino, but didn’t get much of a bonus. When riding through Waregem there was only one leader left, riding a handful of seconds ahead of an uncontrolled peloton.

A few new accelerations followed with Stuyven tearing the peloton apart. Trosino was caught at 39 kilometres from the finish. At that point the peloton was split into several groups, all battling the crosswinds. Ewan, Bouhanni and Debusschere were among the riders at the back of the race. Still, there was no organization in front with new attacks as a result.

The winning move is made

Eventually a large group rode away, building a 40-second lead on the peloton. The group featured former leaders Trosino and De Vries, Saturday’s winner Van Avermaet, Boonen and Vermote for Etixx-QuickStep, Stuyven, Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Olivier Naesen (IAM), Luke Rowe (Sky), Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Alpecin), Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie) and Twan Castelijns (LottoNL-Jumbo).

In the peloton, Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Soudal) suddenly found himself on the ground after being hit by a medical motorbike. The rider was immediately taken to hospital for scans.

Back in the race, Lotto-Soudal were still working hard in the peloton to bring the leaders back. They received support from the Katusha team, while the co-operation in front wasn’t great with Boonen often neutralizing the attacks. Just before hitting the final lap Stuyven blasted away.

The Belgian rider quickly established a lead of 16 seconds on the first group, while the peloton was 34 seconds back on Stuyven.

When blasting through the streets of Kortrijk with 10 kilometres to go Stuyven had a lead of half a minute on a small first group with Boonen, Vermote, Rowe, Ligthart, Naesen and Van Avermaet. The peloton was 43 seconds down on Stuyven and despite a late rally, and Stuyven almost crashing on a left hand corner, the Belgian had enough to take the win. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4:53:50
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:17
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
12Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
25Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
26Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
27Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
28Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
30Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
33Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
35Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
37Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
41Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
42Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
45Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
46Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
47Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
48Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:30
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
51Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
52Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
53Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:00:35
59Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
62Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
63Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:39
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
65Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
66Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:42
67Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
68Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
70Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
71Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
72Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
74Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
76Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
78Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:58
81Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:08
83Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:40
84Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:58
85Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:54
88Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:55
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
91Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
93Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
94Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:47
95Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:30
96Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
97Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFJay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
DNFAlex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
DNFSven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFFloris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFVegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAndré Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFMarcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFHayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFSamuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
DNSChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNSRick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNSKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Latest on Cyclingnews