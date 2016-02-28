Stig Broeckx hit by medical moto at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Image 1 of 3 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) working for the spring finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews)

Stig Broeckx was hit by a medical motorbike during Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday. The Lotto Soudal rider was sitting upright in the aftermath of the crash but he hit the ground hard and was taken straight to hospital for checks. Lotto Soudal later confirmed on Twitter that Broeckx fractured his right collarbone and one rib, and bruised his hand.

There were 34 kilometres remaining in the Belgian semi-classic when Broeckx moved out from a group of riders on the left hand side of the road, and over to the right. The medical moto was coming through on the right hand side at the same time and appeared to notice the rider's movements fairly late.

The moto tried to avoid a collision but contact was inevitable and it brushed Broeckx, sending him sideways and crashing to the floor on his right shoulder in a cloud of dust.

The incident is reminiscent of scenes throughout last year of accidents involving riders and in-race vehicles. Two riders were taken out in collisions involving neutral service vehicles at last year's Tour of Flanders, while Peter Sagan was felled by a camera moto at the Vuelta a España.

There were numerous more incidents and the UCI decided to undertake a review of race vehicles in races.

