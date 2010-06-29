Brentjens wins KitzAlpBike marathon
Giacomuzzi fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned)
|4:28:55
|2
|Georg Koch (Aut)
|0:05:19
|3
|Michael Binder (Aut)
|0:06:09
|4
|Thomas Strobl (Aut)
|0:06:43
|5
|Daniel Rubisoier (Aut)
|0:07:04
|6
|Guido Thaler (Aut)
|0:08:36
|7
|Mannie Heymans (Nam)
|0:09:55
|8
|Silvio Wieltschnig (Aut)
|0:13:54
|9
|Daniel Gathof (Ger)
|0:15:12
|10
|Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
|0:18:16
|11
|Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)
|0:23:14
|12
|Tim Höme (Ger)
|0:24:18
|13
|Klemens Bont (Swi)
|0:25:46
|14
|Samuel Faruhn (Ger)
|0:26:15
|15
|Jürgen Kreibich (Ger)
|0:28:13
|16
|Robert Gorgos (Ger)
|0:36:39
|17
|Jurgen Reiss (Aut)
|0:37:24
|18
|Martin Jochem (Ger)
|0:39:56
|19
|Leopold Heigl (Aut)
|0:41:53
|20
|Erich Baumgartner (Aut)
|0:42:25
|21
|Christian Süss (Ger)
|0:47:46
|22
|Erich Andrejek (Aut)
|0:50:25
|23
|Thomas Berger (Aut)
|0:52:24
|24
|Michele Festini Purlan (Ita)
|0:57:06
|25
|Martin Foger (Aut)
|0:58:45
|26
|Matt Ligtermoet (Aus)
|0:59:11
|27
|Lauris Purnins (Lat)
|1:01:05
|28
|Olaf Nutzsche (Ger)
|1:01:10
|29
|Raf De Bakker (Bel)
|1:07:51
|30
|Robert Molenschot (Ned)
|1:20:50
|31
|Daniel Fankhauser (Aut)
|1:23:32
|32
|Fabian Stockmeyer (Aut)
|1:23:40
|33
|Andreas Gatterer (Aut)
|1:26:53
|34
|Martin Heissenberger (Aut)
|1:30:44
|35
|Georg Heissenberger (Aut)
|1:38:42
|36
|Norberto Damioli (Ita)
|1:38:53
|37
|Tobias Six (Ger)
|1:41:03
|38
|Andy Aufschnaiter (Can)
|1:41:21
|39
|Franz Pfeffer (Aut)
|1:56:52
|40
|Csaba Horvath (Hun)
|2:00:43
|41
|Primoz Vengust (Slo)
|2:16:39
|DNF
|Thomas Schaberreiter (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|5:43:33
|2
|Stefanie Hadraschek (Ger)
|0:11:30
|3
|Kristina Weber (Ger)
|0:24:30
|4
|Ruth Hagen (Aut)
|0:37:06
