Brentjens wins KitzAlpBike marathon

Giacomuzzi fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned)4:28:55
2Georg Koch (Aut)0:05:19
3Michael Binder (Aut)0:06:09
4Thomas Strobl (Aut)0:06:43
5Daniel Rubisoier (Aut)0:07:04
6Guido Thaler (Aut)0:08:36
7Mannie Heymans (Nam)0:09:55
8Silvio Wieltschnig (Aut)0:13:54
9Daniel Gathof (Ger)0:15:12
10Rupert Palmberger (Ger)0:18:16
11Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)0:23:14
12Tim Höme (Ger)0:24:18
13Klemens Bont (Swi)0:25:46
14Samuel Faruhn (Ger)0:26:15
15Jürgen Kreibich (Ger)0:28:13
16Robert Gorgos (Ger)0:36:39
17Jurgen Reiss (Aut)0:37:24
18Martin Jochem (Ger)0:39:56
19Leopold Heigl (Aut)0:41:53
20Erich Baumgartner (Aut)0:42:25
21Christian Süss (Ger)0:47:46
22Erich Andrejek (Aut)0:50:25
23Thomas Berger (Aut)0:52:24
24Michele Festini Purlan (Ita)0:57:06
25Martin Foger (Aut)0:58:45
26Matt Ligtermoet (Aus)0:59:11
27Lauris Purnins (Lat)1:01:05
28Olaf Nutzsche (Ger)1:01:10
29Raf De Bakker (Bel)1:07:51
30Robert Molenschot (Ned)1:20:50
31Daniel Fankhauser (Aut)1:23:32
32Fabian Stockmeyer (Aut)1:23:40
33Andreas Gatterer (Aut)1:26:53
34Martin Heissenberger (Aut)1:30:44
35Georg Heissenberger (Aut)1:38:42
36Norberto Damioli (Ita)1:38:53
37Tobias Six (Ger)1:41:03
38Andy Aufschnaiter (Can)1:41:21
39Franz Pfeffer (Aut)1:56:52
40Csaba Horvath (Hun)2:00:43
41Primoz Vengust (Slo)2:16:39
DNFThomas Schaberreiter (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)5:43:33
2Stefanie Hadraschek (Ger)0:11:30
3Kristina Weber (Ger)0:24:30
4Ruth Hagen (Aut)0:37:06

