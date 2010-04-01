Image 1 of 49 Quick Step leads the peloton is pursuit of the two leaders. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 2 of 49 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) gets it by a whisker in De Panne (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 49 Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 4 of 49 Race leader Luca Paolini was a busy man on the podium. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 5 of 49 Acqua e Sapone rider Luca Paolini salutes the fans. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 6 of 49 Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) leads the general classification after the penult.imate stage. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 7 of 49 Garmin-Transitions rider Tylar Farrar gets some goodies for his efforts. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the final road stage of the Three Days of De Panne in a tricky cobbled sprint into De Panne on Thursday.

Farrar was forced to sit in the wind as the peloton came off smooth roads and onto a 300 metre stretch of cobbles, but was able to come past Skil-Shimano's Robert Wagner and edge in front of the German with a final lunge at the line. Wagner's teammate Kenny Van Hummel finished third.

Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) finished sixth in the sprint to defend his slim advantage in the overall classification.

It was Farrar’s first win of the season after a string of near misses. "It feels so good. The first win of the year always does," he said. "The cobbles made it hard and it was a crazy sprint with bikes bouncing all over the place. I’m an okay rider on them but it was close. The team was great and they killed themselves to make sure it came down to a sprint."

Garmin go into today’s decisive time trial with David Millar lying fourth overall, twelve seconds down. "I hope we win three races today. It would be a nice day for Garmin-Transitions," said Farrar.

The stage began in De Panne under cold but clear conditions and after five kilometres a group broke clear of the bunch. They included veteran Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team), Dieter Capelle (Verandas Willems), Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia), Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Euskaltel – Euskadi), Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Klaas Lodewyck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator).

With 47 kilometres to go the gap was 45 seconds with Garmin setting the pace behind as they worked to set-up a sprint for Tyler Farrar. They received support from Paolini’s Acqua & Sapone team.

As the leader reached the village of Lombardsijde, the place where Freddy Maertens was raised, the peloton smelled blood and reduced the gap still further to 30 seconds.

Disaster struck for Cappelle when his saddle snapped off. The Belgian was forced to wait for support and was caught and passed by the bunch.

With less than 20 kilometres remaining the peloton allowed the remaining five riders to dangle off the front but, with the end in sight, Eeckhout and Traksel launched a do-or-die attack. They were joined by a resurgent Cappelle but the three riders were never out of sight and Farrar came through in the final fifty meters for the win.

Full Results 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2:31:30 2 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 5 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 7 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 8 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 15 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 17 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 22 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 23 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 24 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 25 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto 26 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 28 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 30 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 33 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 34 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 35 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 36 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 38 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 40 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 43 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 44 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 45 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 46 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 49 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 50 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 52 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 53 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 54 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 55 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 59 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:12 62 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 63 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 64 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 65 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 66 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 67 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 70 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 71 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 72 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 73 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 77 Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 78 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 79 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 80 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 82 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 83 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 85 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 86 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 87 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 88 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 89 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 90 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 92 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 93 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 94 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 95 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:26 96 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 97 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 98 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:43 100 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:01:14 101 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:01:20 102 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:28 103 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 104 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:05 105 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 106 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:03:18 107 Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 108 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:03:20 109 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone 110 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:04:04 111 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:08:58 113 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 114 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 115 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 118 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 119 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:09:02 DNF Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team DNF Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne DNF Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC DNF Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team DNS Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNS Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo DNS Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNS Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNS William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNS Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom

Intermediate Sprint 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 1

Sprint - Finish 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 10 pts 2 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 4 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 7 5 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 5 7 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 8 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 3 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Teams 1 Verandas Willems 7:34:30 2 Skil - Shimano 3 Landbouwkrediet 4 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 7 Carmiooro - NGC 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Team HTC - Columbia 10 Team Katusha 0:00:12 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 13 Quick Step 14 Garmin - Transitions 15 Astana 16 Cofidis le crédit en ligne 17 BMC Racing Team 18 An Post - Sean Kelly Team 19 Acqua e Sapone 0:00:24 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:43 22 Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:18:08

General Classification 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 12:01:40 2 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:09 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:12 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:30 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 7 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:02:15 8 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:18 10 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 12 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:56 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:29 14 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:04:41 15 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:08 16 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 0:08:36 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:11:53 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:12:30 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:58 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:13:44 21 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:13:56 22 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 0:15:41 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:15:43 24 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 25 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:53 26 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:55 27 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 29 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:17:01 30 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 31 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 32 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:12 33 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:17:13 34 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 35 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 37 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:23:43 38 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:24:01 40 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:24:08 41 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:48 42 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:24:51 43 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:35 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:03 46 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:26:27 47 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:26:31 48 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:27:09 49 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 0:27:11 50 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:23 51 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:27:32 52 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:39 53 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:27:48 54 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:27:49 55 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 56 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:28:01 58 Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 59 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:28:04 60 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 62 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:16 63 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:28:35 64 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:29:16 65 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:29:30 66 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:31:06 67 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:32:22 68 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:33:04 69 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:36:14 70 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:17 71 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:47 72 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:36:50 73 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:40 74 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 75 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:38:52 76 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:26 77 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:39:31 78 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 80 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 81 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:39 82 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:39:43 83 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 84 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 87 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 88 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 89 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 90 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 91 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:41:58 92 Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:42:49 93 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:43:35 94 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:45:19 95 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:47:07 96 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:48:29 97 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:48:39 98 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:50:18 99 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:50:19 100 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 101 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 102 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 103 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 104 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 106 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 107 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 108 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 109 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:50:31 110 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 111 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 112 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:50:45 113 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:51:00 114 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:52:24 115 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:53:39 116 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:59:17 118 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 119 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 0:59:21

Sprints Classification 1 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 6 pts 2 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 7 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 2 8 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 9 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 10 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 11 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1 12 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 1 13 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 1

Mountains Classification 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 pts 2 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 25 3 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 5 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 4 7 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 9 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 10 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 11 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1 12 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1