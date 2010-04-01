Farrar conquers cobbled sprint in De Panne
Paolini defends overall lead with sixth place stage finish
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the final road stage of the Three Days of De Panne in a tricky cobbled sprint into De Panne on Thursday.
Farrar was forced to sit in the wind as the peloton came off smooth roads and onto a 300 metre stretch of cobbles, but was able to come past Skil-Shimano's Robert Wagner and edge in front of the German with a final lunge at the line. Wagner's teammate Kenny Van Hummel finished third.
Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) finished sixth in the sprint to defend his slim advantage in the overall classification.
It was Farrar’s first win of the season after a string of near misses. "It feels so good. The first win of the year always does," he said. "The cobbles made it hard and it was a crazy sprint with bikes bouncing all over the place. I’m an okay rider on them but it was close. The team was great and they killed themselves to make sure it came down to a sprint."
Garmin go into today’s decisive time trial with David Millar lying fourth overall, twelve seconds down. "I hope we win three races today. It would be a nice day for Garmin-Transitions," said Farrar.
The stage began in De Panne under cold but clear conditions and after five kilometres a group broke clear of the bunch. They included veteran Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team), Dieter Capelle (Verandas Willems), Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia), Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Euskaltel – Euskadi), Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Klaas Lodewyck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator).
With 47 kilometres to go the gap was 45 seconds with Garmin setting the pace behind as they worked to set-up a sprint for Tyler Farrar. They received support from Paolini’s Acqua & Sapone team.
As the leader reached the village of Lombardsijde, the place where Freddy Maertens was raised, the peloton smelled blood and reduced the gap still further to 30 seconds.
Disaster struck for Cappelle when his saddle snapped off. The Belgian was forced to wait for support and was caught and passed by the bunch.
With less than 20 kilometres remaining the peloton allowed the remaining five riders to dangle off the front but, with the end in sight, Eeckhout and Traksel launched a do-or-die attack. They were joined by a resurgent Cappelle but the three riders were never out of sight and Farrar came through in the final fifty meters for the win.
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2:31:30
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|5
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|7
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|17
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|22
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|23
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|24
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|25
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|26
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|28
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|30
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|33
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|40
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|43
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|44
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
|49
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|50
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|52
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|53
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|54
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|59
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:12
|62
|Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|63
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|64
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|65
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|66
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|67
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|70
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|71
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|72
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|73
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|77
|Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|78
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|79
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|80
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|82
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|83
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|85
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|86
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|87
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|88
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|89
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|90
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|93
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|94
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|95
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:26
|96
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|97
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|99
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:43
|100
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:01:14
|101
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:01:20
|102
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:28
|103
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|104
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:05
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|106
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:03:18
|107
|Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|108
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:20
|109
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
|110
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:04:04
|111
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:08:58
|113
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|114
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|115
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|118
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|119
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:09:02
|DNF
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|DNS
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNS
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|DNS
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNS
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNS
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNS
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|1
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|4
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|5
|7
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|8
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|3
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Verandas Willems
|7:34:30
|2
|Skil - Shimano
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|7
|Carmiooro - NGC
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|13
|Quick Step
|14
|Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Astana
|16
|Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|19
|Acqua e Sapone
|0:00:24
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:43
|22
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:18:08
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|12:01:40
|2
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|3
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:09
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:12
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:30
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:02:15
|8
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:18
|10
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|12
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:56
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:29
|14
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:04:41
|15
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:08
|16
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:08:36
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:11:53
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:12:30
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:58
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:13:44
|21
|Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:13:56
|22
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:15:41
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:15:43
|24
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:53
|26
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:55
|27
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|29
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:17:01
|30
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|32
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:12
|33
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:17:13
|34
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|37
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:23:43
|38
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:24:01
|40
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:24:08
|41
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:48
|42
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:24:51
|43
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:35
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:26:03
|46
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:26:27
|47
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:26:31
|48
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:27:09
|49
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:27:11
|50
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:23
|51
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:27:32
|52
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:39
|53
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:48
|54
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:49
|55
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:28:01
|58
|Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|59
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:28:04
|60
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|62
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:16
|63
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:28:35
|64
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:29:16
|65
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:30
|66
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:31:06
|67
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:32:22
|68
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:33:04
|69
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:36:14
|70
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:17
|71
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:47
|72
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:36:50
|73
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:40
|74
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|75
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:38:52
|76
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:39:26
|77
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:31
|78
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|80
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|81
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:39
|82
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:39:43
|83
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|84
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|87
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|89
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|90
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|91
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:41:58
|92
|Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|0:42:49
|93
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:43:35
|94
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:45:19
|95
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:47:07
|96
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:48:29
|97
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:48:39
|98
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:50:18
|99
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:50:19
|100
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|102
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|104
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|105
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|106
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|107
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|108
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|109
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:50:31
|110
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|111
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|112
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:50:45
|113
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:00
|114
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:52:24
|115
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:53:39
|116
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:59:17
|118
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|119
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:59:21
|1
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|6
|pts
|2
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|7
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|2
|8
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|9
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|10
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|11
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1
|12
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|1
|13
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|1
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|pts
|2
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|25
|3
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|5
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|4
|7
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|9
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|10
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|12
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36:11:27
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:05:30
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:14:04
|4
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:14
|5
|Verandas Willems
|0:17:42
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:42
|7
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:21:10
|8
|Astana
|0:21:27
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:21:34
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:28:30
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:30:49
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:32:05
|13
|Quick Step
|0:44:48
|14
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:45:01
|15
|Acqua e Sapone
|0:49:47
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:51:08
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:56:04
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|1:11:37
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:11:43
|20
|Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|1:16:36
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:39:57
|22
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|1:57:44
