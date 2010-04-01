Trending

Farrar conquers cobbled sprint in De Panne

Paolini defends overall lead with sixth place stage finish

Image 1 of 49

Quick Step leads the peloton is pursuit of the two leaders.

Quick Step leads the peloton is pursuit of the two leaders.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 2 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) gets it by a whisker in De Panne

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) gets it by a whisker in De Panne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 49

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) leads the mountains classification.

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 4 of 49

Race leader Luca Paolini was a busy man on the podium.

Race leader Luca Paolini was a busy man on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 5 of 49

Acqua e Sapone rider Luca Paolini salutes the fans.

Acqua e Sapone rider Luca Paolini salutes the fans.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 6 of 49

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) leads the general classification after the penult.imate stage.

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) leads the general classification after the penult.imate stage.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 7 of 49

Garmin-Transitions rider Tylar Farrar gets some goodies for his efforts.

Garmin-Transitions rider Tylar Farrar gets some goodies for his efforts.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 8 of 49

Tylar Farrar salutes on the podium.

Tylar Farrar salutes on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 9 of 49

A happy Tyler Farrar after his stage win.

A happy Tyler Farrar after his stage win.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 10 of 49

Alessandro Ballan rolls in with the group - with an eye on the Tour of Flanders, perhaps?

Alessandro Ballan rolls in with the group - with an eye on the Tour of Flanders, perhaps?
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 11 of 49

Nikolas Maes rolls in at the finish.

Nikolas Maes rolls in at the finish.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 12 of 49

Tylar Farrar and Robert Wagner

Tylar Farrar and Robert Wagner
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 13 of 49

And Farrar wins by just a couple of centimetres!

And Farrar wins by just a couple of centimetres!
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 14 of 49

With just a couple of metres to go, was it going to be Farrar or Wagner?

With just a couple of metres to go, was it going to be Farrar or Wagner?
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 15 of 49

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Transitions) at the back of the peloton.

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Transitions) at the back of the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 16 of 49

Katusha didn't feature in today's proceedings...

Katusha didn't feature in today's proceedings...
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 17 of 49

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) bides his time in the bunch.

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) bides his time in the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 18 of 49

Meanwhile, there was a queue of hopefuls aiming for a stage win.

Meanwhile, there was a queue of hopefuls aiming for a stage win.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 19 of 49

The breakaway makes its way through Diksmuide.

The breakaway makes its way through Diksmuide.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 20 of 49

Vacansoleil's riders were hoping Traksel could stay off the front.

Vacansoleil's riders were hoping Traksel could stay off the front.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 21 of 49

Niko Eeckhout was unsurprisingly the most combative rider of the day

Niko Eeckhout was unsurprisingly the most combative rider of the day
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 22 of 49

Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) leads the escape group.

Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) leads the escape group.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 23 of 49

The peloton makes progress on catching the break.

The peloton makes progress on catching the break.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 24 of 49

Another wet, cold day heading on an underpass in Belgium...

Another wet, cold day heading on an underpass in Belgium...
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 25 of 49

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) on the front of the peloton.

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) on the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 26 of 49

Young rider Aleksejs Saramotins did plenty of hard yakka today.

Young rider Aleksejs Saramotins did plenty of hard yakka today.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 27 of 49

The peloton wasn't looking too motivated going through Diksmuide.

The peloton wasn't looking too motivated going through Diksmuide.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 28 of 49

Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) in the bunch.

Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) in the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 29 of 49

With a lap to go, Bobbie Traksel and Niko Eeckhout are still out front.

With a lap to go, Bobbie Traksel and Niko Eeckhout are still out front.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 30 of 49

Andry Grivko (Astana) decked out in the sprinter's jersey.

Andry Grivko (Astana) decked out in the sprinter's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)
Image 31 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) waves from the podium.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) waves from the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) on his way to his first win of 2009.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) on his way to his first win of 2009.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Stijn Devolder (Guick Step) gets some time in at the front.

Stijn Devolder (Guick Step) gets some time in at the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 49

The sprint finish on the cobbles in De Panne.

The sprint finish on the cobbles in De Panne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) embraces Ricardo Van der Velde after claiming his stage win

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) embraces Ricardo Van der Velde after claiming his stage win
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) sits up after crossing the line in De Panne

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) sits up after crossing the line in De Panne
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) defeats Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) defeats Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano) charge to the line

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano) charge to the line
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 49

Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) collects another leader's jersey

Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) collects another leader's jersey
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) holds off the Skil-Shimano riders to win stage 3a

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) holds off the Skil-Shimano riders to win stage 3a
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 49

Farrar's win was the first of his 2010 season

Farrar's win was the first of his 2010 season
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) realises he's got the win

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) realises he's got the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 49

The uneven cobbles meant Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) didn't risk a victory salute

The uneven cobbles meant Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) didn't risk a victory salute
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 49

Tyler Farrar (1st, Garmin-Transitions), Kenny Van Hummel (3rd, Skil-Shimano) and Robert Wagner (2nd, Skil-Shimano)

Tyler Farrar (1st, Garmin-Transitions), Kenny Van Hummel (3rd, Skil-Shimano) and Robert Wagner (2nd, Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 49

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) begins to wind down after his victorious sprint

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) begins to wind down after his victorious sprint
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 49

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone)

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 49

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone)

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) won the final road stage of the Three Days of De Panne in a tricky cobbled sprint into De Panne on Thursday.

Farrar was forced to sit in the wind as the peloton came off smooth roads and onto a 300 metre stretch of cobbles, but was able to come past Skil-Shimano's Robert Wagner and edge in front of the German with a final lunge at the line. Wagner's teammate Kenny Van Hummel finished third.

Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) finished sixth in the sprint to defend his slim advantage in the overall classification.

It was Farrar’s first win of the season after a string of near misses. "It feels so good. The first win of the year always does," he said. "The cobbles made it hard and it was a crazy sprint with bikes bouncing all over the place. I’m an okay rider on them but it was close. The team was great and they killed themselves to make sure it came down to a sprint."

Garmin go into today’s decisive time trial with David Millar lying fourth overall, twelve seconds down. "I hope we win three races today. It would be a nice day for Garmin-Transitions," said Farrar.

The stage began in De Panne under cold but clear conditions and after five kilometres a group broke clear of the bunch. They included veteran Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team), Dieter Capelle (Verandas Willems), Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia), Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Euskaltel – Euskadi), Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Klaas Lodewyck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator).

With 47 kilometres to go the gap was 45 seconds with Garmin setting the pace behind as they worked to set-up a sprint for Tyler Farrar. They received support from Paolini’s Acqua & Sapone team.

As the leader reached the village of Lombardsijde, the place where Freddy Maertens was raised, the peloton smelled blood and reduced the gap still further to 30 seconds.

Disaster struck for Cappelle when his saddle snapped off. The Belgian was forced to wait for support and was caught and passed by the bunch.

With less than 20 kilometres remaining the peloton allowed the remaining five riders to dangle off the front but, with the end in sight, Eeckhout and Traksel launched a do-or-die attack. They were joined by a resurgent Cappelle but the three riders were never out of sight and Farrar came through in the final fifty meters for the win.

 

Full Results
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions2:31:30
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
5Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
7Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
8Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
15Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
17James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
18David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
20Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
22Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
23Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
24Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
25Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
26Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
28Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
30Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
32Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
33Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
34Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
37Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
39Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
40Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
43Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
44David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
45Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
46Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
49Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
50Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
52Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
53Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
54Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
55Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
59David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:12
62Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
63Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
64Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
65Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
66Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
67Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
68Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
70Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
71Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
72Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
73Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
76Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
77Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
78Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
79Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
80Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
82Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
83Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
85Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
86Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
87Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
88Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
90Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
92Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
93Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
94Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
95Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:26
96Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
97Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
98Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:43
100Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:01:14
101Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:01:20
102Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:01:28
103Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
104Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:05
105Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
106Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:03:18
107Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
108Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:03:20
109Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
110Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems0:04:04
111Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:08:58
113Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
114Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
115Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
118René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
119Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:09:02
DNFMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFStijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFMaxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
DNSAlexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNSDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
DNSJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNSAdam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSWilliam Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNSSteve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom

Intermediate Sprint
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team1

Sprint - Finish
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions10pts
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
4Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha7
5Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems6
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone5
7Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4
8Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems3
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Teams
1Verandas Willems7:34:30
2Skil - Shimano
3Landbouwkrediet
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5BBox Bouygues Telecom
6Omega Pharma - Lotto
7Carmiooro - NGC
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Team HTC - Columbia
10Team Katusha0:00:12
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Lampre - Farnese Vini
13Quick Step
14Garmin - Transitions
15Astana
16Cofidis le crédit en ligne
17BMC Racing Team
18An Post - Sean Kelly Team
19Acqua e Sapone0:00:24
20Colnago - CSF Inox
21Liquigas - Doimo0:00:43
22Vorarlberg - Corractec0:18:08

General Classification
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone12:01:40
2Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
3Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:09
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:12
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:30
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
7Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:02:15
8Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:18
10Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
12Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:56
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:29
14Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:04:41
15Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:08
16Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC0:08:36
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:11:53
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:12:30
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:58
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:13:44
21Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:13:56
22Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC0:15:41
23Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:15:43
24Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
25Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:53
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:55
27Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
29Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:17:01
30David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
31Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
32Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:12
33Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:17:13
34Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
37Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:23:43
38Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:24:01
40Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:24:08
41Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:24:48
42James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:24:51
43Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:35
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:26:03
46Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:26:27
47Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:26:31
48Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:27:09
49Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC0:27:11
50Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:23
51Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:27:32
52Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:39
53Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:27:48
54David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:27:49
55Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
56Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:28:01
58Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
59Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:28:04
60Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
62Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:28:16
63Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:28:35
64Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:29:16
65Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:29:30
66Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:31:06
67Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:32:22
68Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:33:04
69Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:36:14
70Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:17
71Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:47
72René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:36:50
73Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:40
74Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
75Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:38:52
76Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:26
77Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:39:31
78Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
79Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
80Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
81Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:39
82Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:39:43
83Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
84Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
87Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
89Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
91Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:41:58
92Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:42:49
93Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems0:43:35
94Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:45:19
95Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:47:07
96Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:48:29
97Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:48:39
98Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:50:18
99Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:50:19
100Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
102Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
103Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
104Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
106Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
107Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
108Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
109Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:50:31
110Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
112Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:50:45
113Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:51:00
114Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:52:24
115Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:53:39
116Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:59:17
118Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
119Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec0:59:21

Sprints Classification
1Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana6pts
2Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
5Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
7Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo2
8Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
9Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
10Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
11Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1
12Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team1
13Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne1

Mountains Classification
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano36pts
2Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana25
3Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
5Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana4
7Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
9Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
10Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
11David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1
12Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
13Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1

Teams Classification
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team36:11:27
2Team Katusha0:05:30
3Garmin - Transitions0:14:04
4BBox Bouygues Telecom0:14:14
5Verandas Willems0:17:42
6Landbouwkrediet0:18:42
7Lampre - Farnese Vini0:21:10
8Astana0:21:27
9Liquigas - Doimo0:21:34
10Team HTC - Columbia0:28:30
11Skil - Shimano0:30:49
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:32:05
13Quick Step0:44:48
14Carmiooro - NGC0:45:01
15Acqua e Sapone0:49:47
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:51:08
17An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:56:04
18BMC Racing Team1:11:37
19Euskaltel - Euskadi1:11:43
20Cofidis le crédit en ligne1:16:36
21Colnago - CSF Inox1:39:57
22Vorarlberg - Corractec1:57:44

 

