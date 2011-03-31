Image 1 of 30 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) en route to victory in the concluding time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 30 Christopher Sutton (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Penultimate stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 30 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 30 Alexander Kristoff (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 30 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 30 Three Days of De Panne final podium (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack), Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) on the podium for his third place overall finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 30 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) is the 2011 Three Days of De Panner victor. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 30 Stage 3b winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 30 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) after his time trial effort. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 30 Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 30 Former time trial world champion Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) finished fifth. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) was unable to defend his leader's jersey in the concluding time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolei l- DCM) in action in the closing time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) gives it his all in the final metres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) with the winner's trophy and bouquet. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Three Days of De Panne champion Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Stage and overall winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) powers to the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Final podium at De Panne (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski , 3rd; Sébastien Rosseler, 1st; Lieuwe Westra, 2nd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) sprints up the finishing straight to take the stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Points leader Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in action during the closing De Panne time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 30 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium for winning the final stage time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 30 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) zips up the leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 30 Three Days of De Panne overall winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 30 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) claims the points classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 30 De Panner runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) won the final time trial and the overall classification of the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde on Thursday afternoon. No less than 27 riders were grouped within 10 seconds of one another ahead of the 14.7km long time trial and eventually it was the Belgian strongman who overpowered Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the rest of the potential winners and the strong winds in De Panne next to the North Sea to take the win.





Westra started the 14.7km long time trial with an advantage of eight seconds over Rosseler, but in the end he fell six seconds short. Just like last year the Dutchman finishes as runner-up in the Driedaagse. Westra was extremely disappointed with the outcome of the race.

“I’m fed up to the back teeth,” Westra said. “I believed in my chances and felt super. I didn’t leave one second out there on the course. Rosseler turned out to be stronger and so he deserved to win.”

Westra’s time was slightly better than that of Rosseler’s promising 20-year-old Polish team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski. In a tough time trial, the young RadioShack rider held off time-trial specialists such as Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) and Andriy Grivko (Astana). Kwiatkowski’s third place overall and Dmitriy Muravyev’s seventh place delivered RadioShack director Dirk Demol’s men the win in the team standings.

After the windy morning stage, Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) was leading the race but the young Belgian was not expected to hold on for the overall win as he is not considered to be a specialist against the clock. De Backer was unable to spring a surprise and he finished at almost one and a half minute behind the winner Rosseler.

“It was a painful debut for me to be leading a race. I knew I had little chance. I felt weak this morning and in the headwind that couldn’t be hidden,” De Backer said.

Due to the fact that 77 riders finished outside the time cut in the morning stage, several jerseys switched hands on the final day. Westra could console himself for his overall defeat with the award for most combatitive rider and the title of best climber. No less than four riders who were standing in front of him, including former leader Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), were eliminated from the race.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) remained leader of the points classification until the end, and Bert De Backer was winner of the rush sprint classification.

Lead changes hands until arrival of RadioShack express

Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) had the first time of importance with 19:41 and the Irishman led the standings for almost an hour, before he eventually tumbled back to finish in 19th place. Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was the first to beat Brammeier, by almost 20 seconds, while men like Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) opted not to show up for the time trial.

Of the last wave of riders who began the stage within 10 seconds of De Backer’s lead, Greg Henderson (Sky) was the first to beat the best time. He finished in 19:22 but he was quickly passed by Rick Flens (Rabobank) who went 21 seconds quicker, and it was soon clear that the winner of the time trial would have to finish with a time of under 19 minutes.

Andriy Grivko (Astana) rode a better second part of the time trial to become the first rider inside that barrier with 18:55. Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) bested this time by two seconds, but then the RadioShack train crushed the opposition.

First it was Kwiatkowski who knocked Grabsch out of the hot seat by eight seconds, despite looking exhausted at the finish line. A little later, Rosseler crushed that best time by 13 more seconds in 18:31. Westra did all he could in the time trial but by halfway he had already lost ten seconds to Rosseler. In the second part against the headwind he lost six more seconds, forcing him to settle for second place, while race leader Bert De Backer finished well off the pace in 20:15.

Full Results 1 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:18:31 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:22 6 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 7 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:00:30 8 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:00:34 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:51 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 13 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:57 17 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 18 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 19 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:10 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:11 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 22 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:19 23 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:36 24 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:37 25 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:39 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:41 28 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:44 29 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:45 31 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:48 32 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:50 33 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:01:55 34 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:56 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 36 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:01 37 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:03 39 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:06 41 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:08 42 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 43 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:20 44 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:24 46 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:26 47 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:31 48 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:54 49 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:02:57 50 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:12 DNF Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team DNS Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling DNS Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano

Points 1 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 8 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 5 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 6 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 5 7 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 4 8 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 0:56:17 2 HTC - Highroad 0:01:45 3 Pro Team Astana 0:03:08 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:03:34 6 Skil - Shimano 0:04:22 7 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:04:23 8 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:49 9 Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:36

Final general classification 1 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 12:21:33 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:14 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:22 6 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 7 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 8 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:00:34 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:51 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:57 16 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 17 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 18 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:34 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:39 20 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:41 21 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:42 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:49 23 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:03 24 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:10 27 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:31 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:38 29 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:47 30 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:14 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:17 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:25 33 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:34 34 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:08 35 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:20 36 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:08:27 37 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:09:57 38 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:10:11 39 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:56 40 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:37 41 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:46 42 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:17 43 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:00 44 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:26 45 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:48 46 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:03 47 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:21:10 48 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:14 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:26:36 50 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:41

Points classification 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 23 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 6 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 20 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 18 8 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 16 9 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 11 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 10 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 13 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 10 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 16 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 5 19 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 21 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 22 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 23 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 24 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 25 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 26 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint classification 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 10 pts 2 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 7 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 7 4 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 5 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 7 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2