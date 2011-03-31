Rosseler wins Three Days of De Panne
Belgian powers to time trial victory, overall title
Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) won the final time trial and the overall classification of the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde on Thursday afternoon. No less than 27 riders were grouped within 10 seconds of one another ahead of the 14.7km long time trial and eventually it was the Belgian strongman who overpowered Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the rest of the potential winners and the strong winds in De Panne next to the North Sea to take the win.
Westra started the 14.7km long time trial with an advantage of eight seconds over Rosseler, but in the end he fell six seconds short. Just like last year the Dutchman finishes as runner-up in the Driedaagse. Westra was extremely disappointed with the outcome of the race.
“I’m fed up to the back teeth,” Westra said. “I believed in my chances and felt super. I didn’t leave one second out there on the course. Rosseler turned out to be stronger and so he deserved to win.”
Westra’s time was slightly better than that of Rosseler’s promising 20-year-old Polish team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski. In a tough time trial, the young RadioShack rider held off time-trial specialists such as Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) and Andriy Grivko (Astana). Kwiatkowski’s third place overall and Dmitriy Muravyev’s seventh place delivered RadioShack director Dirk Demol’s men the win in the team standings.
After the windy morning stage, Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) was leading the race but the young Belgian was not expected to hold on for the overall win as he is not considered to be a specialist against the clock. De Backer was unable to spring a surprise and he finished at almost one and a half minute behind the winner Rosseler.
“It was a painful debut for me to be leading a race. I knew I had little chance. I felt weak this morning and in the headwind that couldn’t be hidden,” De Backer said.
Due to the fact that 77 riders finished outside the time cut in the morning stage, several jerseys switched hands on the final day. Westra could console himself for his overall defeat with the award for most combatitive rider and the title of best climber. No less than four riders who were standing in front of him, including former leader Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), were eliminated from the race.
Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) remained leader of the points classification until the end, and Bert De Backer was winner of the rush sprint classification.
Lead changes hands until arrival of RadioShack express
Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) had the first time of importance with 19:41 and the Irishman led the standings for almost an hour, before he eventually tumbled back to finish in 19th place. Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was the first to beat Brammeier, by almost 20 seconds, while men like Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) opted not to show up for the time trial.
Of the last wave of riders who began the stage within 10 seconds of De Backer’s lead, Greg Henderson (Sky) was the first to beat the best time. He finished in 19:22 but he was quickly passed by Rick Flens (Rabobank) who went 21 seconds quicker, and it was soon clear that the winner of the time trial would have to finish with a time of under 19 minutes.
Andriy Grivko (Astana) rode a better second part of the time trial to become the first rider inside that barrier with 18:55. Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) bested this time by two seconds, but then the RadioShack train crushed the opposition.
First it was Kwiatkowski who knocked Grabsch out of the hot seat by eight seconds, despite looking exhausted at the finish line. A little later, Rosseler crushed that best time by 13 more seconds in 18:31. Westra did all he could in the time trial but by halfway he had already lost ten seconds to Rosseler. In the second part against the headwind he lost six more seconds, forcing him to settle for second place, while race leader Bert De Backer finished well off the pace in 20:15.
|1
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:18:31
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:22
|6
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|7
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:00:30
|8
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:34
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|13
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:57
|17
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|18
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|19
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:10
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:11
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|22
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:19
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:36
|24
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|25
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:39
|27
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:41
|28
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:44
|29
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:45
|31
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:48
|32
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:50
|33
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:55
|34
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:56
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|36
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:01
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:03
|39
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|41
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:08
|42
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|43
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:20
|44
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|46
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:26
|47
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:31
|48
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:54
|49
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:57
|50
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNS
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|DNS
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|8
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|6
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|5
|7
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|4
|8
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Team RadioShack
|0:56:17
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|0:01:45
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:08
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:34
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:04:22
|7
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:49
|9
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:36
|1
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|12:21:33
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:14
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:22
|6
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|7
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|8
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:34
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:57
|16
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|17
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|18
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:34
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:39
|20
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:41
|21
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:42
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|23
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:03
|24
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:10
|27
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:31
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:38
|29
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:47
|30
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:14
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:17
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:34
|34
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:08
|35
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:20
|36
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:27
|37
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:57
|38
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:10:11
|39
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:56
|40
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:37
|41
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|42
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|43
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:00
|44
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:26
|45
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:48
|46
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:03
|47
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:10
|48
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:14
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:36
|50
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:41
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|23
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|6
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|20
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|18
|8
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|16
|9
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|11
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|10
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|13
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|16
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|5
|19
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|22
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|23
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|24
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|25
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|27
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|7
|4
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|1
|Team RadioShack
|37:05:23
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|0:02:28
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:08
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|5
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:03:34
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:04:22
|7
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:58
|9
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy