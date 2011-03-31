Trending

Rosseler wins Three Days of De Panne

Belgian powers to time trial victory, overall title

Image 1 of 30

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) en route to victory in the concluding time trial.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) en route to victory in the concluding time trial.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 30

Christopher Sutton (Sky)

Christopher Sutton (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 30

Penultimate stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Penultimate stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 30

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare)

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 30

Alexander Kristoff (BMC)

Alexander Kristoff (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 30

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare)

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 30

Three Days of De Panne final podium (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack), Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Three Days of De Panne final podium (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack), Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 30

Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) on the podium for his third place overall finish.

Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) on the podium for his third place overall finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 30

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) is the 2011 Three Days of De Panner victor.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) is the 2011 Three Days of De Panner victor.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 30

Stage 3b winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

Stage 3b winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 30

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) after his time trial effort.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) after his time trial effort.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 30

Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar)

Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 30

Former time trial world champion Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) finished fifth.

Former time trial world champion Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) finished fifth.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) was unable to defend his leader's jersey in the concluding time trial.

Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) was unable to defend his leader's jersey in the concluding time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolei l- DCM) in action in the closing time trial.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolei l- DCM) in action in the closing time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) gives it his all in the final metres.

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) gives it his all in the final metres.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) with the winner's trophy and bouquet.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) with the winner's trophy and bouquet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Three Days of De Panne champion Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

Three Days of De Panne champion Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Stage and overall winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) powers to the finish line.

Stage and overall winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) powers to the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

Final podium at De Panne (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski , 3rd; Sébastien Rosseler, 1st; Lieuwe Westra, 2nd.

Final podium at De Panne (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski , 3rd; Sébastien Rosseler, 1st; Lieuwe Westra, 2nd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) sprints up the finishing straight to take the stage victory.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) sprints up the finishing straight to take the stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

Points leader Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)

Points leader Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in action during the closing De Panne time trial.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in action during the closing De Panne time trial.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 30

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium for winning the final stage time trial.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium for winning the final stage time trial.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 30

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) zips up the leader's jersey.

Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) zips up the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 30

Three Days of De Panne overall winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

Three Days of De Panne overall winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 30

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) claims the points classification.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) claims the points classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 30

De Panner runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) won the mountains classification.

De Panner runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) won the final time trial and the overall classification of the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde on Thursday afternoon. No less than 27 riders were grouped within 10 seconds of one another ahead of the 14.7km long time trial and eventually it was the Belgian strongman who overpowered Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the rest of the potential winners and the strong winds in De Panne next to the North Sea to take the win.

Westra started the 14.7km long time trial with an advantage of eight seconds over Rosseler, but in the end he fell six seconds short. Just like last year the Dutchman finishes as runner-up in the Driedaagse. Westra was extremely disappointed with the outcome of the race.

“I’m fed up to the back teeth,” Westra said. “I believed in my chances and felt super. I didn’t leave one second out there on the course. Rosseler turned out to be stronger and so he deserved to win.”

Westra’s time was slightly better than that of Rosseler’s promising 20-year-old Polish team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski. In a tough time trial, the young RadioShack rider held off time-trial specialists such as Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) and Andriy Grivko (Astana). Kwiatkowski’s third place overall and Dmitriy Muravyev’s seventh place delivered RadioShack director Dirk Demol’s men the win in the team standings.

After the windy morning stage, Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) was leading the race but the young Belgian was not expected to hold on for the overall win as he is not considered to be a specialist against the clock. De Backer was unable to spring a surprise and he finished at almost one and a half minute behind the winner Rosseler.

“It was a painful debut for me to be leading a race. I knew I had little chance. I felt weak this morning and in the headwind that couldn’t be hidden,” De Backer said.

Due to the fact that 77 riders finished outside the time cut in the morning stage, several jerseys switched hands on the final day. Westra could console himself for his overall defeat with the award for most combatitive rider and the title of best climber. No less than four riders who were standing in front of him, including former leader Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), were eliminated from the race.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) remained leader of the points classification until the end, and Bert De Backer was winner of the rush sprint classification.

Lead changes hands until arrival of RadioShack express

Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) had the first time of importance with 19:41 and the Irishman led the standings for almost an hour, before he eventually tumbled back to finish in 19th place. Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was the first to beat Brammeier, by almost 20 seconds, while men like Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) opted not to show up for the time trial.

Of the last wave of riders who began the stage within 10 seconds of De Backer’s lead, Greg Henderson (Sky) was the first to beat the best time. He finished in 19:22 but he was quickly passed by Rick Flens (Rabobank) who went 21 seconds quicker, and it was soon clear that the winner of the time trial would have to finish with a time of under 19 minutes.

Andriy Grivko (Astana) rode a better second part of the time trial to become the first rider inside that barrier with 18:55. Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) bested this time by two seconds, but then the RadioShack train crushed the opposition.

First it was Kwiatkowski who knocked Grabsch out of the hot seat by eight seconds, despite looking exhausted at the finish line. A little later, Rosseler crushed that best time by 13 more seconds in 18:31. Westra did all he could in the time trial but by halfway he had already lost ten seconds to Rosseler. In the second part against the headwind he lost six more seconds, forcing him to settle for second place, while race leader Bert De Backer finished well off the pace in 20:15.

Full Results
1Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:18:31
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:18
5Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:22
6Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
7Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:00:30
8Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:00:34
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:51
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
13Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:57
17Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
18Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
19Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:01:10
20John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:11
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
22Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:19
23André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:36
24Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:37
25Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:39
27Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:41
28Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:44
29Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:45
31Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:48
32Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:50
33Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:55
34David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:56
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
36Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:01
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:02:03
39Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
41Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:08
42Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
43Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:20
44Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
46Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:26
47James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:31
48Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:54
49Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:02:57
50Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:12
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNSBorut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSMichael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
DNSMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano

Points
1Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack10pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack8
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
5Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
6Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana5
7Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack4
8Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Teams
1Team RadioShack0:56:17
2HTC - Highroad0:01:45
3Pro Team Astana0:03:08
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:34
6Skil - Shimano0:04:22
7Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:23
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:49
9Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:36

Final general classification
1Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack12:21:33
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:14
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:18
5Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:22
6Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
7Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:00:26
8Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:00:34
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:51
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:57
16Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
17Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
18Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:34
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:39
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:41
21Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:42
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:49
23Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:02:03
24Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
26John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:10
27James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:31
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:38
29Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:47
30Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:14
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:17
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:25
33André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:34
34Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:08
35Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:20
36Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:27
37Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:09:57
38Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:10:11
39Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:56
40Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:37
41Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:46
42Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:17
43David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:00
44Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:26
45Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:48
46Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:03
47Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:21:10
48Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:14
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:26:36
50Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:41

Points classification
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team29pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad23
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
6Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack20
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack18
8Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana16
9Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
11Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack10
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
13Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet10
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
16Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana5
19Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team5
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
21Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
22James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
23Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
24Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
25Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
26Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
27Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint classification
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano10pts
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack7
4Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team4
5Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano3
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
7André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack37:05:23
2HTC - Highroad0:02:28
3Pro Team Astana0:03:08
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:16
5Liquigas - Cannondale0:03:34
6Skil - Shimano0:04:22
7Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:40
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:58
9Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:36

Latest on Cyclingnews