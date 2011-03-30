Image 1 of 40 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) wins stage two at the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 40 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) gets assistance from his team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 40 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 40 Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 40 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 40 Mark Renshaw (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 40 Belgians Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) and Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) have a chat. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 40 Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 40 Mountains classification leader Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 40 Frenchman Steve Chainel (FDJ) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 40 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 40 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM ) on the attack. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 40 Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) back at the team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 40 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) leads Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) in a late break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 40 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) takes a pull in the break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 40 Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) dropped his two breakaway companions and rides alone in the lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 40 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 40 Mickaël Delage (FDJ) rides in the break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 40 Up go the arms for stage winner Denis Galimzyanov. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 40 Riders in action during stage two. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 40 Team buses lined up for the start in Oudenaarde. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 40 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) rides off the sign-in stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 40 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs an autograph prior to stage two. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 40 Russia's Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) prevailed on stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 40 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) en route to victory over John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 40 An ecstatic Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) takes the win in Koksijde. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 40 Stage two winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 40 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) leads Three Days of De Panne after stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 40 Oudenaarde loves the Ronde. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 40 Katusha's team bikes lined up outside the bus. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 40 The Tour of Flanders museum is a must-see destination in Oudenaarde. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 40 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) is the new leader at the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 40 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage two. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 40 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 40 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) is metres away from his first victory of 2011. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 40 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 40 Stage two winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) is escorted to the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 40 Not a good day for Belgian champion and 2005 De Panne winner Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) took the first victory of his professional career by unleashing a ferocious finishing sprint in Koksijde on day two of the Three Days of De Panne. The young Russian saw off the challenge of John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the bunch sprint, while Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) moved into the overall lead.

Overnight leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) conceded over five minutes and lost his white jersey, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also bade his overall aspirations goodbye by rolling in shortly afterwards, on a stage that saw the wind wreak havoc on the peloton. The race had already been broken up on the series of cobbled climbs around the halfway mark, and the flat, exposed approach to the coastal finish made closing gaps a tall order.

A group of 64 riders ultimately disputed the sprint on the circuit in Koksijde, after Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) and Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems – Accent) were swept up in the closing kilometres. The trio had broken clear 52km from home, but had never succeeded in stretching their lead beyond a minute, and although Van Groen made a solo bid in the finale, he was caught coming underneath the red kite.

HTC-Highroad had done the lion’s share of the pursuing over the final 30km, as they sought to set up Mark Renshaw for the sprint, but the unfortunate Australian lost his position in the finale and sat up. It was instead left to John Degenkolb to fly the flag for his team, but in a frenetic finish he was beaten by the flying Galimzyanov, while Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) had to settle for third.

Galimzyanov credited his victory to following the right wheel in the closing stages, as he avoided the headwind for as long as possible, before coming around fourth-placed Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) when he launched his sprint.

“In the final kilometres of the race, I took Vaitkus’ wheel,” he said. “I knew he was in form but I also know that I’m better than him in the sprint. Unfortunately for him, he launched his sprint from too far out. The last few metres were tough because of the wind, but I adopted the right strategy I think.”

New white jersey Lieuwe Westra took a two-second time bonus at the first sprint to move level on time with Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano), and leads overall thanks to his superior points tally. With Bradley Wiggins eliminated from the overall running, he is optimistic about his chances of holding on in tomorrow’s split stage, although he is aware that a number of other solid time triallists lie within 8 seconds of his lead.

“My biggest competitor for the win was Bradley Wiggins,” Westra said. “My chances of victory have risen today, but I won’t get ahead of myself: all I’ve taken today is the white jersey.”

Hellingen and wind eliminate Greipel and Wiggins

The peloton set out from Oudenaarde under overcast skies without Leif Hoste (Katusha), who fell and abandoned on the opening stage. Not surprisingly, the peloton stayed together until the day’s first climb, the Tiegemberg (20km), where Howard Leigh (HTC-Highroad), Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Steven Caethoven (Veranda’s Willems) forged clear, with Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil-DCM) later attempting and failing to bridge the gap himself.

After an opening two hours run off at a speed of 40kph, the quintet had 5:33 on the peloton as they approached the series of hellingen that marked the middle section of the stage before it headed towards the North Sea coast. Their lead was halved after the climb of the Mesenberg, and by the Kemmelberg (110km), that gap was reduced further to 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, the peloton itself split in three after the Kemmelberg, with the five in front being absorbed to form a leading group of 22. As the race headed towards the coast, the wind broke the bunch further, with Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) and race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) among those caught behind. Stijn Devolder also lost ground when he crashed, but up ahead his Vacansoleil-DCM teammate Lieuwe Westra was taking advantage of Greipel’s absence from the front to move closer to the overall lead, and for good measure he pegged back two seconds in the bonus sprint with 60km to go.

Although the front group swelled to 50 riders soon afterwards, both Greipel and Wiggins failed to make it back on, as the gaps began to open out. They were not the only riders to miss out. Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) each lost over twelve minutes, finishing in the Devolder group.

Meanwhile, at the head of the bunch Guillaume Van Keirsbuik, Jimmy Engoulvent and Arnoud Van Groen zipped off the front ahead of the finale, and quickly opened out a 45-second lead. However, with HTC-Highroad soon taking charge of matters for Mark Renshaw at the head of the chasing group, they faced a tough task to make it to the finish and survive, and in the end it all came down to the bunch sprint.

In the end it was Galimzyanov who proved to be the quickest, seeing off Degenkolb and Sagan, and after near misses at the Tour of Oman and Paris-Nice already this year, the young Russian deservedly opened his professional account. An outsider for much of the season to date, Galimzyanov announced his arrival in Koksijde.

Full Results 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 5:08:18 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 9 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 20 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 22 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 29 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 35 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 40 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 41 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 43 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 45 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 49 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 54 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 55 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 60 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 63 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 64 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 65 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17 67 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 68 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 69 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:20 70 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 71 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:58 72 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:05:09 73 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 75 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 82 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 83 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 86 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 87 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 88 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 95 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 96 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 97 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 102 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 103 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 105 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 106 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 107 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 110 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:05 111 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 113 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 119 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 120 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 121 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 122 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 123 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 126 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 127 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 128 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 131 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 132 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 133 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 134 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 135 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 136 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 139 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 140 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 141 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 142 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 144 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 146 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 147 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 148 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 149 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 150 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 151 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 152 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 153 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 154 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 155 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 156 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 157 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 159 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 160 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:14 DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp DNF Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ DNF Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack DNF Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ DNS John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Sprint 2 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 3 1 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Points - Finish 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 18 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 14 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 10 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 8 9 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 6 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 1 - Tiegemberg 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Mesenberg 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 3 - Monteberg 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 4 - Kemmelberg 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 5 - Rode berg 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 6 - Vidaigne berg 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15:24:54 2 Pro Team Astana 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Katusha Team 5 Saur - Sojasun 6 Team RadioShack 7 Skil - Shimano 8 Veranda's Willems - Accent 9 FDJ 10 HTC-Highroad 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17 14 Sky Procycling 0:05:09 15 Landbouwkrediet 16 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Lampre - ISD 19 Team Europcar 0:10:18 20 BMC Racing Team 0:12:05 21 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:23 22 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:24:10 23 Team Netapp 0:29:19

General classification after stage 2 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9:30:43 2 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:02 4 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 6 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 7 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:05 8 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 36 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 38 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 40 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 41 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 42 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 47 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 48 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 49 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 50 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 54 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 55 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:20 56 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:28 57 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 58 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:55 59 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:06 60 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11 61 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:17 62 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 64 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 65 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 68 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 69 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 70 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 72 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 75 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 79 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 81 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 82 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:47 84 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:55 85 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:06:22 86 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:06:34 87 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 88 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 89 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 90 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:07:05 91 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:07:08 92 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:07:37 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:08:24 94 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:06 95 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:09 96 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:11 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:13 99 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 101 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 104 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 105 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 107 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 108 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 111 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 112 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 113 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 117 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 118 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 120 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 121 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:22 122 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:40 123 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:54 125 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:57 126 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:13:09 127 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:13:12 128 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 129 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:26 130 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 131 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:01 132 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:15:08 133 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:43 135 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:12 136 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:17:00 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:20 138 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 140 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:30 141 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:49 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:01 143 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:01 144 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:25 145 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 146 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 147 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:27 148 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:39 149 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:16 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 152 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 153 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 154 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:45 155 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 156 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 157 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 158 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 159 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 161 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 162 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 23 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 7 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 16 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 14 9 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 10 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 14 11 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 10 12 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 13 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 9 14 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 8 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 16 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 6 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 21 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 22 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 23 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 25 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano -5

Sprint classification 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 8 pts 2 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 8 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 pts 2 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 24 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 20 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 7 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 7 9 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 11 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 13 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 15 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2