Galimzyanov prevails in Koksijde
Westra assumes overall lead
Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) took the first victory of his professional career by unleashing a ferocious finishing sprint in Koksijde on day two of the Three Days of De Panne. The young Russian saw off the challenge of John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the bunch sprint, while Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) moved into the overall lead.
Overnight leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) conceded over five minutes and lost his white jersey, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also bade his overall aspirations goodbye by rolling in shortly afterwards, on a stage that saw the wind wreak havoc on the peloton. The race had already been broken up on the series of cobbled climbs around the halfway mark, and the flat, exposed approach to the coastal finish made closing gaps a tall order.
A group of 64 riders ultimately disputed the sprint on the circuit in Koksijde, after Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) and Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems – Accent) were swept up in the closing kilometres. The trio had broken clear 52km from home, but had never succeeded in stretching their lead beyond a minute, and although Van Groen made a solo bid in the finale, he was caught coming underneath the red kite.
HTC-Highroad had done the lion’s share of the pursuing over the final 30km, as they sought to set up Mark Renshaw for the sprint, but the unfortunate Australian lost his position in the finale and sat up. It was instead left to John Degenkolb to fly the flag for his team, but in a frenetic finish he was beaten by the flying Galimzyanov, while Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) had to settle for third.
Galimzyanov credited his victory to following the right wheel in the closing stages, as he avoided the headwind for as long as possible, before coming around fourth-placed Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) when he launched his sprint.
“In the final kilometres of the race, I took Vaitkus’ wheel,” he said. “I knew he was in form but I also know that I’m better than him in the sprint. Unfortunately for him, he launched his sprint from too far out. The last few metres were tough because of the wind, but I adopted the right strategy I think.”
New white jersey Lieuwe Westra took a two-second time bonus at the first sprint to move level on time with Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano), and leads overall thanks to his superior points tally. With Bradley Wiggins eliminated from the overall running, he is optimistic about his chances of holding on in tomorrow’s split stage, although he is aware that a number of other solid time triallists lie within 8 seconds of his lead.
“My biggest competitor for the win was Bradley Wiggins,” Westra said. “My chances of victory have risen today, but I won’t get ahead of myself: all I’ve taken today is the white jersey.”
Hellingen and wind eliminate Greipel and Wiggins
The peloton set out from Oudenaarde under overcast skies without Leif Hoste (Katusha), who fell and abandoned on the opening stage. Not surprisingly, the peloton stayed together until the day’s first climb, the Tiegemberg (20km), where Howard Leigh (HTC-Highroad), Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Steven Caethoven (Veranda’s Willems) forged clear, with Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil-DCM) later attempting and failing to bridge the gap himself.
After an opening two hours run off at a speed of 40kph, the quintet had 5:33 on the peloton as they approached the series of hellingen that marked the middle section of the stage before it headed towards the North Sea coast. Their lead was halved after the climb of the Mesenberg, and by the Kemmelberg (110km), that gap was reduced further to 30 seconds.
Meanwhile, the peloton itself split in three after the Kemmelberg, with the five in front being absorbed to form a leading group of 22. As the race headed towards the coast, the wind broke the bunch further, with Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) and race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) among those caught behind. Stijn Devolder also lost ground when he crashed, but up ahead his Vacansoleil-DCM teammate Lieuwe Westra was taking advantage of Greipel’s absence from the front to move closer to the overall lead, and for good measure he pegged back two seconds in the bonus sprint with 60km to go.
Although the front group swelled to 50 riders soon afterwards, both Greipel and Wiggins failed to make it back on, as the gaps began to open out. They were not the only riders to miss out. Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) each lost over twelve minutes, finishing in the Devolder group.
Meanwhile, at the head of the bunch Guillaume Van Keirsbuik, Jimmy Engoulvent and Arnoud Van Groen zipped off the front ahead of the finale, and quickly opened out a 45-second lead. However, with HTC-Highroad soon taking charge of matters for Mark Renshaw at the head of the chasing group, they faced a tough task to make it to the finish and survive, and in the end it all came down to the bunch sprint.
In the end it was Galimzyanov who proved to be the quickest, seeing off Degenkolb and Sagan, and after near misses at the Tour of Oman and Paris-Nice already this year, the young Russian deservedly opened his professional account. An outsider for much of the season to date, Galimzyanov announced his arrival in Koksijde.
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5:08:18
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|9
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|40
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|41
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|45
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|46
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|49
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|54
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|55
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|60
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|63
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|67
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|68
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|69
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:20
|70
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|71
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:58
|72
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:05:09
|73
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|75
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|88
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|93
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|96
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|97
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|102
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|105
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|106
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:05
|111
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|119
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|121
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|122
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|123
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|126
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|127
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|128
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|130
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|131
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|132
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|133
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|140
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|142
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|144
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|146
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|147
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|148
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|149
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|150
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|151
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|152
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|153
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|154
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|155
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|156
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|157
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|159
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|160
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:14
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|18
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|14
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|8
|9
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|6
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:24:54
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Team RadioShack
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|8
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|FDJ
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:09
|15
|Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:10:18
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:05
|21
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:23
|22
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:24:10
|23
|Team Netapp
|0:29:19
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9:30:43
|2
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|4
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|6
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:05
|8
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|40
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|42
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|47
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|48
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|49
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|50
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|54
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|55
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|56
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:28
|57
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|58
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:55
|59
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:06
|60
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|61
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:17
|62
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|64
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|68
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|69
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|72
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|79
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:47
|84
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:55
|85
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:22
|86
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:34
|87
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|88
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|89
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|90
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:07:05
|91
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:08
|92
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:07:37
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:08:24
|94
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:06
|95
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:09
|96
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:11
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|98
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|99
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|104
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|105
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|107
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|108
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|112
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|113
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|117
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|120
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|121
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:22
|122
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:40
|123
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:54
|125
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:57
|126
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:09
|127
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:12
|128
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|129
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:26
|130
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|131
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|132
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:08
|133
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:43
|135
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:12
|136
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:17:00
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:20
|138
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|140
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:30
|141
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:49
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:01
|143
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:01
|144
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:25
|145
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|146
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|148
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:39
|149
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:16
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|152
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|153
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|154
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:45
|155
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|156
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|157
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|158
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|159
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|162
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|23
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|5
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|7
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|16
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|14
|9
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|10
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|14
|11
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|9
|14
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|16
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|6
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|23
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|-5
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|24
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|7
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|7
|9
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|11
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28:32:33
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Team RadioShack
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|10
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:09
|15
|Sky Procycling
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:10:18
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:05
|21
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:24:10
|22
|Team Netapp
|0:29:19
|23
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:11
