Galimzyanov prevails in Koksijde

Westra assumes overall lead

Image 1 of 40

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) wins stage two at the Three Days of De Panne.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) wins stage two at the Three Days of De Panne.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 40

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) gets assistance from his team car.

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) gets assistance from his team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 40

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 40

Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 40

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 40

Mark Renshaw (HTC - Highroad)

Mark Renshaw (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 40

Belgians Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) and Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) have a chat.

Belgians Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) and Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) have a chat.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 40

Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton.

Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 40

Mountains classification leader Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Mountains classification leader Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 40

Frenchman Steve Chainel (FDJ)

Frenchman Steve Chainel (FDJ)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 40

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 40

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM ) on the attack.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM ) on the attack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 40

Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) back at the team car.

Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) back at the team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 40

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) leads Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) in a late break.

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun) leads Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) in a late break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 40

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) takes a pull in the break.

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) takes a pull in the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 40

Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) dropped his two breakaway companions and rides alone in the lead.

Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) dropped his two breakaway companions and rides alone in the lead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 40

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 40

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 40

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 40

Mickaël Delage (FDJ) rides in the break.

Mickaël Delage (FDJ) rides in the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 40

Up go the arms for stage winner Denis Galimzyanov.

Up go the arms for stage winner Denis Galimzyanov.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 40

Riders in action during stage two.

Riders in action during stage two.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 40

Team buses lined up for the start in Oudenaarde.

Team buses lined up for the start in Oudenaarde.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 40

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) rides off the sign-in stage.

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) rides off the sign-in stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 40

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs an autograph prior to stage two.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs an autograph prior to stage two.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 40

Russia's Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) prevailed on stage two.

Russia's Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) prevailed on stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 40

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) en route to victory over John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale).

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) en route to victory over John Degenkolb (HTC - Highroad) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 40

An ecstatic Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) takes the win in Koksijde.

An ecstatic Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) takes the win in Koksijde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 40

Stage two winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium.

Stage two winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 40

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) leads Three Days of De Panne after stage two.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) leads Three Days of De Panne after stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 40

Oudenaarde loves the Ronde.

Oudenaarde loves the Ronde.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 40

Katusha's team bikes lined up outside the bus.

Katusha's team bikes lined up outside the bus.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 40

The Tour of Flanders museum is a must-see destination in Oudenaarde.

The Tour of Flanders museum is a must-see destination in Oudenaarde.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 40

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) is the new leader at the Three Days of De Panne.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) is the new leader at the Three Days of De Panne.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 40

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage two.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) on the podium after winning stage two.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 40

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 40

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) is metres away from his first victory of 2011.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) is metres away from his first victory of 2011.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 40

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) celebrates his victory.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 40

Stage two winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) is escorted to the podium.

Stage two winner Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) is escorted to the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 40

Not a good day for Belgian champion and 2005 De Panne winner Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Not a good day for Belgian champion and 2005 De Panne winner Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) took the first victory of his professional career by unleashing a ferocious finishing sprint in Koksijde on day two of the Three Days of De Panne. The young Russian saw off the challenge of John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the bunch sprint, while Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) moved into the overall lead.

Overnight leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) conceded over five minutes and lost his white jersey, while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also bade his overall aspirations goodbye by rolling in shortly afterwards, on a stage that saw the wind wreak havoc on the peloton. The race had already been broken up on the series of cobbled climbs around the halfway mark, and the flat, exposed approach to the coastal finish made closing gaps a tall order.

A group of 64 riders ultimately disputed the sprint on the circuit in Koksijde, after Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) and Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems – Accent) were swept up in the closing kilometres. The trio had broken clear 52km from home, but had never succeeded in stretching their lead beyond a minute, and although Van Groen made a solo bid in the finale, he was caught coming underneath the red kite.

HTC-Highroad had done the lion’s share of the pursuing over the final 30km, as they sought to set up Mark Renshaw for the sprint, but the unfortunate Australian lost his position in the finale and sat up. It was instead left to John Degenkolb to fly the flag for his team, but in a frenetic finish he was beaten by the flying Galimzyanov, while Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) had to settle for third.

Galimzyanov credited his victory to following the right wheel in the closing stages, as he avoided the headwind for as long as possible, before coming around fourth-placed Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) when he launched his sprint.

“In the final kilometres of the race, I took Vaitkus’ wheel,” he said. “I knew he was in form but I also know that I’m better than him in the sprint. Unfortunately for him, he launched his sprint from too far out. The last few metres were tough because of the wind, but I adopted the right strategy I think.”

New white jersey Lieuwe Westra took a two-second time bonus at the first sprint to move level on time with Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano), and leads overall thanks to his superior points tally. With Bradley Wiggins eliminated from the overall running, he is optimistic about his chances of holding on in tomorrow’s split stage, although he is aware that a number of other solid time triallists lie within 8 seconds of his lead.

“My biggest competitor for the win was Bradley Wiggins,” Westra said. “My chances of victory have risen today, but I won’t get ahead of myself: all I’ve taken today is the white jersey.”

Hellingen and wind eliminate Greipel and Wiggins

The peloton set out from Oudenaarde under overcast skies without Leif Hoste (Katusha), who fell and abandoned on the opening stage. Not surprisingly, the peloton stayed together until the day’s first climb, the Tiegemberg (20km), where Howard Leigh (HTC-Highroad), Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Steven Caethoven (Veranda’s Willems) forged clear, with Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil-DCM) later attempting and failing to bridge the gap himself.

After an opening two hours run off at a speed of 40kph, the quintet had 5:33 on the peloton as they approached the series of hellingen that marked the middle section of the stage before it headed towards the North Sea coast. Their lead was halved after the climb of the Mesenberg, and by the Kemmelberg (110km), that gap was reduced further to 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, the peloton itself split in three after the Kemmelberg, with the five in front being absorbed to form a leading group of 22. As the race headed towards the coast, the wind broke the bunch further, with Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) and race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) among those caught behind. Stijn Devolder also lost ground when he crashed, but up ahead his Vacansoleil-DCM teammate Lieuwe Westra was taking advantage of Greipel’s absence from the front to move closer to the overall lead, and for good measure he pegged back two seconds in the bonus sprint with 60km to go.

Although the front group swelled to 50 riders soon afterwards, both Greipel and Wiggins failed to make it back on, as the gaps began to open out. They were not the only riders to miss out. Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) each lost over twelve minutes, finishing in the Devolder group.

Meanwhile, at the head of the bunch Guillaume Van Keirsbuik, Jimmy Engoulvent and Arnoud Van Groen zipped off the front ahead of the finale, and quickly opened out a 45-second lead. However, with HTC-Highroad soon taking charge of matters for Mark Renshaw at the head of the chasing group, they faced a tough task to make it to the finish and survive, and in the end it all came down to the bunch sprint.

In the end it was Galimzyanov who proved to be the quickest, seeing off Degenkolb and Sagan, and after near misses at the Tour of Oman and Paris-Nice already this year, the young Russian deservedly opened his professional account. An outsider for much of the season to date, Galimzyanov announced his arrival in Koksijde.

Full Results
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team5:08:18
2John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
7Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
9Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
16Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
20Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
22Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
23Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
29Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
35Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
38Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
40Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
41Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
45Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
54Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
55Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
60Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
62Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
63Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
64Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
65Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
66Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
67Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
68Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
69Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:20
70William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
71Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:58
72Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:05:09
73Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
75Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
80Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
82Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
83Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
85Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
86Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
87Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
88Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
96Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
97Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
101Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
102Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
105Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
106Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
107Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
108Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
110Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:05
111Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
113Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
119Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
120Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
121Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
122Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
123Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
126Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
127Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
128Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
130Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
131Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
132Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
133Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
134Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
136Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
137Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
138Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
139Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
140Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
141Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
142Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
144Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
146David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
147Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
148Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
149Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
150Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
151Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
152Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
153Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
154Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
155Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
156Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
157Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
158Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
159Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
160Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
161Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
162Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:14
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFFilippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFFeng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
DNFJesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNFVitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNSJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Sprint 2
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3pts
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 3
1Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent3pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Points - Finish
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad18
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana14
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet10
7Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling9
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ8
9Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack6
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 1 - Tiegemberg
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Mesenberg
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3
3Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 3 - Monteberg
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad3
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 4 - Kemmelberg
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 5 - Rode berg
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 6 - Vidaigne berg
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ3
3Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:24:54
2Pro Team Astana
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Katusha Team
5Saur - Sojasun
6Team RadioShack
7Skil - Shimano
8Veranda's Willems - Accent
9FDJ
10HTC-Highroad
11Liquigas-Cannondale
12Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
14Sky Procycling0:05:09
15Landbouwkrediet
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Lampre - ISD
19Team Europcar0:10:18
20BMC Racing Team0:12:05
21UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:23
22Colnago-CSF Inox0:24:10
23Team Netapp0:29:19

General classification after stage 2
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9:30:43
2Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:02
4Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
6Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
7Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:05
8Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
19Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
36Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
38Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
40Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
41Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
42Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
47Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
48Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
49Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
50Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
53Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
54Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
55Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:20
56Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:28
57William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
58Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:55
59André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:06
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:11
61Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:17
62Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
63Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
64Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
65Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
68Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
69Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
79Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
80Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
81Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
82Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
83Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:47
84Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:55
85Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:06:22
86Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:34
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
88Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
89Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
90Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:07:05
91Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:07:08
92Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:07:37
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:08:24
94Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:06
95Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:09
96Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:11
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
98Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:13
99Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
101Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
104Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
105Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
107Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
108Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
112Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
113Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
114Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
117Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
118Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
120Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
121Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:22
122Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:40
123Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:54
125Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:57
126Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:13:09
127Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:13:12
128Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
129Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:26
130David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
131Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:01
132Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:15:08
133Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
134Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:43
135David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:12
136Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:17:00
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:20
138Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
140Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:30
141Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:49
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:01
143Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:01
144Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:25
145Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
146Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
147Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:27
148Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:39
149Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:16
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
152Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
153Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
154Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:45
155Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
156Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
157Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
158Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
159Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
161Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
162Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale26pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad23
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
7Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack16
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ14
9Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
10Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana14
11Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet10
12Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling9
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD9
14Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana8
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
16Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack6
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
21Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
22James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
23Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
25Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano-5

Sprint classification
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano8pts
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
5Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD3
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
7Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator33pts
2Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ24
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team20
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
6Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
7Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack7
9Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team4
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
11Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano3
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
13Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad3
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
15André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28:32:33
2Pro Team Astana
3HTC-Highroad
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Katusha Team
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Saur - Sojasun
8Team RadioShack
9Skil - Shimano
10Veranda's Willems - Accent
11FDJ
12Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:09
15Sky Procycling
16Landbouwkrediet
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Lampre - ISD
19Team Europcar0:10:18
20BMC Racing Team0:12:05
21Colnago-CSF Inox0:24:10
22Team Netapp0:29:19
23UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:11

 

