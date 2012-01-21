Peeters shows his form in Zonnebeke
Vanthourenhouts on podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1:02:15
|2
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:24
|3
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:40
|4
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:00
|5
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) KDL-Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:45
|6
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper
|0:02:55
|8
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS/Felt
|9
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|0:03:30
|10
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|0:03:45
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|0:04:55
|12
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:05:18
|13
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|0:05:43
|14
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|0:06:30
|15
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|16
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|17
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar
|18
|Pedro Baelen (Bel)
|19
|Jo Pirotte (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy