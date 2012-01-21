Trending

Peeters shows his form in Zonnebeke

Vanthourenhouts on podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1:02:15
2Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:24
3Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:40
4Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:00
5Martin Zlamalik (Cze) KDL-Landbouwkrediet0:01:45
6Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:02:00
7Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper0:02:55
8Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS/Felt
9Geert Wellens (Bel)0:03:30
10Bart Hofman (Bel)0:03:45
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel)0:04:55
12Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:05:18
13Jelle Brackman (Bel)0:05:43
14Angelo De Clercq (Bel)0:06:30
15Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:07:40
16Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
17Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar
18Pedro Baelen (Bel)
19Jo Pirotte (Bel)

