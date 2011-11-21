Trending

Miyauchi powers to victory

Toyooka and Fukumoto second and third

Image 1 of 4

The elite women await the race start.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 4

Japanese champion Toyooka Ayako (Panasonic Ladies) leads in the first half of the race.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 4

The smallest rider Fukumoto Chika (Ready Go Japan) passes the barriers.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 4

Miyauchi Sakiko (Viento) smiles as she crosses the line victorious.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)0:44:17
2Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:00:25
3Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)0:01:03
4Tina Brubaker (USA)0:03:36
5Junko Ueda (Jpn)0:06:05
6Alexandra Burton (USA)0:07:16
7Masami Noma (Jpn)0:07:32
8Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)0:07:53
9Heidi Swift (USA)0:11:12

