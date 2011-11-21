Trending

Tsujiura wins Yasu round

Takenouchi beaten into second place

Molly Cameron (Meta Filter-Portland BS) stretches ahead of the race start.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The riders pass the pine forest by the lakeside.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Kosaka Masanori (Suwako Racing Team) riding in third place.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The race took place against a stunning backdrop.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The winner, Japanese champion Tsujiura Keiichi (Bridgestone Anchor) smiles with his new bike.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Tsujiura Keiichi (Bridgestone Anchor) was focus before the start.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Molly Cameron (Meta Filter-Portland BS) was invited to the Japanese race.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Elite men's start in the shore of Biwako, the biggest lake in Japan.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Maruyama Atsushi(Massa Focus Super B) leading in the first lap.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Tsujiura Keiichi (Bridgestone Anchor) riding towards victory.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Molly Cameron (Meta Filter-Portland BS) finished in seventh place.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Road racer Hatanaka Yusuke (Shimano racing) struggles on the sand section.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The race was held on the beautiful shoreline.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Takenouchi Yu (Eurasia-Fondeiest bikes) racing in the second place.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Tsujiura Keiichi (Bridgestone Anchor) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Elite men's podium(L to R), Kosaka Masanori (Suwako Racing Team), Tsujiura Keiichi (Bridgestone Anchor) and Takenouchi Yu (Eurasia-Fondeiest bikes).

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)1:02:00
2Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:00:14
3Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)0:02:04
4Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)0:02:50
5Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)0:03:22
6Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)0:05:29
7Molly Cameron (USA)0:05:47
8Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)0:05:56
9Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)0:05:58
10Masayuki Goda (Jpn)

