Kittel tops Greipel in Koolskamp
Van Staeyen sprints to podium placing
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:16:00
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|20
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|26
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|27
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|28
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|30
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|32
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|33
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|38
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|39
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|40
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|44
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|50
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|51
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|58
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|59
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|61
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|63
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|66
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|68
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|71
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:49
|73
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|74
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:59
|76
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|77
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:03
|78
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|79
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|80
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:10
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:22
|87
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|88
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|89
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:29
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:37
|94
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:52
|95
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|0:02:59
|97
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:05
|98
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:09
|100
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|101
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|102
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|103
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|104
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|105
|Nick Mitchell (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|106
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|107
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|109
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|111
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|114
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|115
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|116
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|119
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|120
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|121
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|122
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|123
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|125
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|126
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|127
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|128
|Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|129
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|130
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|131
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|132
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|135
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:01
|136
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|137
|Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|138
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy