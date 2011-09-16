Trending

Kittel tops Greipel in Koolskamp

Van Staeyen sprints to podium placing

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:16:00
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
20Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
26Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
27Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
28Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
29Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
31Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
32Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
33Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
34Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
37Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
38Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
39Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
40Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
43Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
44Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
47Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
50Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
51Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
52Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
53Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
58Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:22
59Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
60Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
61Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
63Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
66Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
68Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
69Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:43
71Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:49
73Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
74Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:59
76Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
77Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:03
78Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
79Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
80Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:10
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:22
87Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
88Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
89Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:29
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
91Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:37
94Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:52
95Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
96Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury0:02:59
97Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:05
98Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
99David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:09
100Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
101Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
102Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
103Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
104Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
105Nick Mitchell (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
106Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
107Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
108Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
109Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
111Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
113Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
114Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
115Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
116Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
117Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
119Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
120Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
121Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
125Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
126Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
127Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Mercury
128Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
129Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
130Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
131Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
132John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
133Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
134Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
135Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:01
136Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
137Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
138Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:07:09

