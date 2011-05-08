Thomson triumphs from break
Holcomb wins her second stage, retakes overall lead
Jay Thomson (Bissell) won stage three out of a mid-race breakaway at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Saturday. The South African won the race ahead of his breakaway companions Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development) in second and Luis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) in third.
“Getting the stage win was a priority for us,” said Bissell Directeur Sportif Omer Kem. “We’ve been fighting Mancebo for the entire season and he is just very strong. We wanted to come out of this race with as much as we possibly could with NRC points, taking a stage win. To see Jay win a stage is huge for us because he does so much work for the team.”
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) held onto the overall leader’s jersey despite an aggressive race. He will lead the race into the stage four finale criterium ahead of Bissell riders Ben Jacques-Maynes, Jeremy Vennell and Paul Mach.
“We still have second, third and fourth and seventh place behind Mancebo,” Kem said. “We have a number of cards to play tomorrow and RealCyclist will be in the position to have to defend. We want to capitalize on the situation, it’s only 85 minutes but a lot can happen in that time. It is also a good finish for Ben because it is hard and it is uphill and the time bonus at the finish could get us the jersey.”
The men’s field completed four laps of a large circuit that included several lengthy rollers. The race was very aggressive during the first two laps forcing overall race leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) to pay close attention and respond to threatening moves.
A small breakaway emerged on the third lap that included Paul Mach (Bissell) who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification at ten seconds back in fourth place. The breakaway also included Mach’s teammate Thompson, along with Mancebo’s teammate Cesar Grajales who was 23 seconds back in the overall classification in sixth place. A group of roughly 15 riders bridged across to the breakaway that included Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) and riders from V Australia and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), among others.
Mancebo and his RealCyclist.com teammates pushed the pace in the field to try and bring time back to the breakaway. With the overall classification separated by seconds, the larger lead group lacked the organization that it needed to maintain a lead on the peloton it was reabsorbed before the fourth and final lap.
Thomson and three other riders countered the original breakaway and gained a maximum of 1:20 minutes ahead of the field on the last lap. Thomson’s breakaway companions included Cruz, Crosby and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development). Thompson out-paced the breakaway riders for the stage win ahead of Cruz in second, Crosby in third and Howes in fourth. The peloton closed in on the breakaway in the final kilometres, enough to maintain the overall classification ranking.
“Jay sat on that group because he was the lowest placed rider in the overall, while we chased to try and close the gap,” Kem said. “He was able to sit on because we didn’t want to give up our GC spots, it wasn’t the ideal situation. We still have a shot at the jersey in the criterium tomorrow. I think it only ended up being a few seconds at the finish line. Jay was able to sit on and take the win.”
Elite Women
Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) took her second victory this week at stage three of the Joe Martin Stage Race on Saturday. Holcomb won the bunch sprint ahead of her teammate Modesta Vzesniauskaite who placed second and Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To the Top) in third.
"If things were going to be together, we knew that we had to do our best to win the stage," Holcomb said. "Tibco started controlling the front and it was a fast finish. We were fortunate at that point because Modesta and I were well positioned. I jumped and Modesta kept her eyes open to make sure that if I wasn’t going to hold it to the line, then she would hopefully be able to make up for it."
"It was really fun to sprint," she added. "I definitely switched from climber mentality to pretending to be a sprinter. I just said to myself,
"Janel, you are a sprinter and you have teammates here that are going to take care of everything behind, so you have to finish this off and do what you can."
Holcomb took the overall race lead after she won the stage one Devil’s Den time trial, however, she lost that lead by a mere 0.05 tenths of a second to Megan Guarier (TIBCO-To the Top) in stage two. Her stage three win garnered a 10-second time bonus, which bumped her back into the race lead by 10 seconds ahead of Guarnier and an additional nine seconds ahead of Lex Albrecht (Juverderm-Specialized).
"I don’t know that we could imagine a more ideal way to finish the stage today," Holcomb said. "We’re happy because I got the 10 seconds, Modesta got the six seconds and Jo got the four seconds. I know that Tibco rode a great race today and we were all fighting for the same thing and we are happy with the way we were able to ride as a team and the way it turned out."
The women’s field completed two large circuits that included several rollers before contesting a slightly varied finish line compared to previous years. According to Holcomb the first lap was highly aggressive as teams including TIBCO-To the Top were on the hunt for a breakaway move to stick.
Holcomb’s teammate Kristin Sanders followed many of the attacks until one move stuck that included Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo-Empower Coaching) along with one rider from TIBCO-To the Top and one rider from Primal-MapMyRide.
"There were lots of attacks and my teammate Kristin Sanders was involved in several of the moves that went," Holcomb said. "But, only one of those did the officials come back to give a time gap. So, they were short-lived. It was very aggressive on the first lap."
The field reunited on the second lap and remained together on the lengthy run-in to the finish line. With a large amount of time bonuses available on the finish line, Tibco-To the Top took full control at the front the field in a lead-out for Guarnier.
Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To the Top) took the lead in the last few kilometres followed by Kiesanowski and Guarnier. Vzesniauskaite sat closely behind the TIBCO-To the Top train with Holcomb on her wheel, waiting for the right moment to sprint. According to Holcomb, she attacked the field, initiating the sprint, as soon as Miller swung off the front of the lead-out. She held on to win the stage ahead of Vzesniauskaite and Kiesanowski.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|2:50:15
|2
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|4
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|6
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|7
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|9
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|10
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|11
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|12
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|13
|Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|14
|Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
|15
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|16
|Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|17
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|18
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|19
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|20
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|21
|Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|22
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|23
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|24
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|25
|Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
|26
|Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing
|27
|Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|28
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|29
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|30
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|31
|Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing
|32
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|33
|Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|34
|Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:10
|35
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:00:27
|36
|Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|0:24:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|3
|3
|Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|15
|pts
|2
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|12
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|10
|4
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|6
|6
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|5
|7
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|4
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|3
|9
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|2
|10
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b
|8:30:45
|2
|Team TIBCO/To The Top
|3
|FCS Cycling Team
|4
|Primal/MapMyRide Womens R
|5
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde
|6
|Team Juvederm-Specialized
|7
|Red Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|5:45:08
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:00:10
|3
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:00:19
|4
|Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:23
|5
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:27
|6
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|0:00:32
|7
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|8
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:00:39
|9
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|10
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:00:45
|11
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:00:51
|12
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:00:52
|13
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|14
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|0:01:04
|15
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|16
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|0:01:18
|17
|Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|18
|Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
|0:01:26
|19
|Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|20
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:01:27
|21
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|0:01:36
|22
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:01:45
|23
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:50
|24
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:52
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:02:04
|26
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:17
|27
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:20
|28
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:02:23
|29
|Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
|0:03:07
|30
|Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|31
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:03:24
|32
|Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing
|33
|Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing
|0:03:55
|34
|Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:04:53
|35
|Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:20:57
|36
|Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|0:41:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|22
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|21
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|18
|4
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|15
|6
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|15
|7
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|10
|8
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|9
|9
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|5
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|4
|13
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|3
|14
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|2
|15
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|2
|16
|Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
|1
|17
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/
|17:16:55
|2
|Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:00:34
|3
|Primal/MapMyRide Womens R
|0:00:51
|4
|Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:12
|5
|FCS Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde
|0:04:51
|7
|Red Racing
|0:08:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4:00:54
|2
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:00:02
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:00:09
|6
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|7
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|8
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|9
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|10
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|11
|Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|13
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|14
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|15
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|16
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|17
|Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society
|18
|Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|19
|Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia
|20
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|21
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|22
|Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|23
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|24
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|25
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|26
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|27
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande
|29
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|30
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|31
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|32
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|33
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|34
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|35
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|36
|Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|37
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|38
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|39
|Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|40
|Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|41
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|42
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|43
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|44
|Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike
|45
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|46
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|47
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|48
|Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|49
|Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:20
|50
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:40
|51
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:06:38
|52
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|0:12:26
|53
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|54
|Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|55
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society
|56
|Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek
|57
|Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|58
|Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|59
|Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|60
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|61
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|62
|Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|63
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com
|64
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|65
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|66
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|67
|Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|68
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|69
|Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:24:52
|70
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com
|71
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com
|0:24:52
|72
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com
|73
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|74
|Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:28:15
|DNF
|Bryan Mcvey (USA) ABO Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brian Rach (USA) ABO Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Barker (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|DNF
|Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike
|DNF
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike
|DNF
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike
|DNF
|David Sojo (Spa) Chipotle Development Team
|DNF
|Winston David (USA) Team Globalbike
|DNF
|Andy Scarano (USA) Team Globalbike
|DNF
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|DNF
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
|DNF
|Erik Hamilton (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|DNF
|James Mccoy (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|DNF
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com
|DNF
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com
|DNF
|Brice Jones (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|DNF
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Michael Dalterio (Can) Team Type 1-Development
|DNF
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|DNF
|John Walker (Aus) V Australia
|DNF
|Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|3
|3
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|3
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|3
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|10
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|7
|5
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|6
|6
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|5
|7
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|9
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|2
|10
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chipotle Development Team
|12:02:55
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Pure Black Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|V Australia
|0:00:14
|5
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|6
|Team Rio Grande
|7
|James Sutter Home p/b Col
|0:00:45
|8
|Team Type 1-Development
|0:12:31
|9
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|10
|Realcyclist.com Pro Cycli
|11
|Panther p/b Competitive C
|0:12:31
|12
|Chemstar p/b UnitedHealth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|8:21:49
|2
|Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8:21:56
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8:21:58
|4
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8:21:59
|5
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|8:22:01
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|8:22:12
|7
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|8:22:13
|9
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|8:22:15
|10
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|8:22:18
|11
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|8:22:19
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|8:22:20
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|14
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|8:22:21
|15
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|8:22:24
|16
|Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|17
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande
|8:22:30
|18
|Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|19
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|20
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|21
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8:22:31
|22
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|8:22:38
|23
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|8:22:39
|24
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|8:22:40
|25
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|8:22:42
|26
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|8:22:43
|27
|Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|8:22:44
|28
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|8:22:53
|29
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|8:22:54
|30
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|31
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|8:22:56
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|33
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|8:22:58
|34
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8:23:03
|35
|Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|36
|Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|8:23:07
|37
|Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society
|38
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|39
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|8:23:10
|40
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8:23:13
|41
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|8:23:14
|42
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|8:23:18
|43
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|44
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|8:23:33
|45
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8:23:34
|46
|Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande
|8:23:56
|47
|Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike
|8:24:05
|48
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|8:28:42
|49
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|8:28:44
|50
|Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia
|8:29:51
|51
|Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8:33:16
|52
|Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|8:34:39
|53
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com
|8:34:50
|54
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8:34:51
|55
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|8:35:28
|56
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|8:35:31
|57
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society
|8:36:19
|58
|Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8:37:34
|59
|Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek
|8:38:20
|60
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|8:40:54
|61
|Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team
|8:41:01
|62
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|8:41:25
|63
|Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|8:41:31
|64
|Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|8:41:32
|65
|Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8:45:12
|66
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|8:46:04
|67
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|8:46:30
|68
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com
|8:47:31
|69
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|8:49:02
|70
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|8:53:25
|71
|Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande
|8:58:18
|72
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com
|9:05:01
|73
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com
|9:06:00
|74
|Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|9:08:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|22
|pts
|2
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18
|3
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|14
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|5
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|6
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|11
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|10
|8
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|10
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|9
|10
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|7
|11
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|12
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|5
|13
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|5
|14
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|5
|15
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|3
|17
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|3
|18
|Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|19
|Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|20
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|2
|21
|Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|22
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|25:05:44
|2
|Pure Black Racing
|0:00:58
|3
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:01:27
|4
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:29
|5
|V Australia
|0:01:56
|6
|Team Rio Grande
|0:02:20
|7
|James Sutter Home p/b Col
|0:02:48
|8
|Realcyclist.com Pro Cycli
|0:12:53
|9
|Chemstar p/b UnitedHealth
|0:14:09
|10
|Panther p/b Competitive C
|0:15:30
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:20:28
|12
|Team Type 1-Development
|0:21:08
