Thomson triumphs from break

Holcomb wins her second stage, retakes overall lead

Janel Holcomb (Colavita)

Janel Holcomb (Colavita)
(Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)
Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) in the peloton

Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Jay Thomson (Bissell) celebrates his win

Jay Thomson (Bissell) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)

Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)

Jay Thomson (Bissell) won stage three out of a mid-race breakaway at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Saturday. The South African won the race ahead of his breakaway companions Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development) in second and Luis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) in third.

“Getting the stage win was a priority for us,” said Bissell Directeur Sportif Omer Kem. “We’ve been fighting Mancebo for the entire season and he is just very strong. We wanted to come out of this race with as much as we possibly could with NRC points, taking a stage win. To see Jay win a stage is huge for us because he does so much work for the team.”

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) held onto the overall leader’s jersey despite an aggressive race. He will lead the race into the stage four finale criterium ahead of Bissell riders Ben Jacques-Maynes, Jeremy Vennell and Paul Mach.

“We still have second, third and fourth and seventh place behind Mancebo,” Kem said. “We have a number of cards to play tomorrow and RealCyclist will be in the position to have to defend. We want to capitalize on the situation, it’s only 85 minutes but a lot can happen in that time. It is also a good finish for Ben because it is hard and it is uphill and the time bonus at the finish could get us the jersey.”

The men’s field completed four laps of a large circuit that included several lengthy rollers. The race was very aggressive during the first two laps forcing overall race leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) to pay close attention and respond to threatening moves.

A small breakaway emerged on the third lap that included Paul Mach (Bissell) who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification at ten seconds back in fourth place. The breakaway also included Mach’s teammate Thompson, along with Mancebo’s teammate Cesar Grajales who was 23 seconds back in the overall classification in sixth place. A group of roughly 15 riders bridged across to the breakaway that included Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) and riders from V Australia and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), among others.

Mancebo and his RealCyclist.com teammates pushed the pace in the field to try and bring time back to the breakaway. With the overall classification separated by seconds, the larger lead group lacked the organization that it needed to maintain a lead on the peloton it was reabsorbed before the fourth and final lap.

Thomson and three other riders countered the original breakaway and gained a maximum of 1:20 minutes ahead of the field on the last lap. Thomson’s breakaway companions included Cruz, Crosby and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development). Thompson out-paced the breakaway riders for the stage win ahead of Cruz in second, Crosby in third and Howes in fourth. The peloton closed in on the breakaway in the final kilometres, enough to maintain the overall classification ranking.

“Jay sat on that group because he was the lowest placed rider in the overall, while we chased to try and close the gap,” Kem said. “He was able to sit on because we didn’t want to give up our GC spots, it wasn’t the ideal situation. We still have a shot at the jersey in the criterium tomorrow. I think it only ended up being a few seconds at the finish line. Jay was able to sit on and take the win.”

Elite Women

Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) took her second victory this week at stage three of the Joe Martin Stage Race on Saturday. Holcomb won the bunch sprint ahead of her teammate Modesta Vzesniauskaite who placed second and Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To the Top) in third.

"If things were going to be together, we knew that we had to do our best to win the stage," Holcomb said. "Tibco started controlling the front and it was a fast finish. We were fortunate at that point because Modesta and I were well positioned. I jumped and Modesta kept her eyes open to make sure that if I wasn’t going to hold it to the line, then she would hopefully be able to make up for it."

"It was really fun to sprint," she added. "I definitely switched from climber mentality to pretending to be a sprinter. I just said to myself,

"Janel, you are a sprinter and you have teammates here that are going to take care of everything behind, so you have to finish this off and do what you can."

Holcomb took the overall race lead after she won the stage one Devil’s Den time trial, however, she lost that lead by a mere 0.05 tenths of a second to Megan Guarier (TIBCO-To the Top) in stage two. Her stage three win garnered a 10-second time bonus, which bumped her back into the race lead by 10 seconds ahead of Guarnier and an additional nine seconds ahead of Lex Albrecht (Juverderm-Specialized).

"I don’t know that we could imagine a more ideal way to finish the stage today," Holcomb said. "We’re happy because I got the 10 seconds, Modesta got the six seconds and Jo got the four seconds. I know that Tibco rode a great race today and we were all fighting for the same thing and we are happy with the way we were able to ride as a team and the way it turned out."

The women’s field completed two large circuits that included several rollers before contesting a slightly varied finish line compared to previous years. According to Holcomb the first lap was highly aggressive as teams including TIBCO-To the Top were on the hunt for a breakaway move to stick.

Holcomb’s teammate Kristin Sanders followed many of the attacks until one move stuck that included Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo-Empower Coaching) along with one rider from TIBCO-To the Top and one rider from Primal-MapMyRide.

"There were lots of attacks and my teammate Kristin Sanders was involved in several of the moves that went," Holcomb said. "But, only one of those did the officials come back to give a time gap. So, they were short-lived. It was very aggressive on the first lap."

The field reunited on the second lap and remained together on the lengthy run-in to the finish line. With a large amount of time bonuses available on the finish line, Tibco-To the Top took full control at the front the field in a lead-out for Guarnier.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To the Top) took the lead in the last few kilometres followed by Kiesanowski and Guarnier. Vzesniauskaite sat closely behind the TIBCO-To the Top train with Holcomb on her wheel, waiting for the right moment to sprint. According to Holcomb, she attacked the field, initiating the sprint, as soon as Miller swung off the front of the lead-out. She held on to win the stage ahead of Vzesniauskaite and Kiesanowski.

Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light2:50:15
2Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
4Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
6Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
7Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
9Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
10Debbie Milne (USA)
11Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
12Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
13Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
14Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
15Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
16Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team
17Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
18Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
19Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
20Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
21Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
22Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
23Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
24Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
25Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
26Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing
27Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
28Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
29Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
30Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top
31Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing
32Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
33Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
34Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:00:10
35Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:27
36Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa0:24:50

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Milne (USA)5pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team5pts
2Debbie Milne (USA)3
3Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma1

Final Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light15pts
2Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light12
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top10
4Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team7
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top6
6Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi5
7Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing4
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized3
9Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten2
10Debbie Milne (USA)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b8:30:45
2Team TIBCO/To The Top
3FCS Cycling Team
4Primal/MapMyRide Womens R
5Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde
6Team Juvederm-Specialized
7Red Racing

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light5:45:08
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:10
3Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized0:00:19
4Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:23
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:27
6Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:00:32
7Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team0:00:34
8Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:00:39
9Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
10Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:45
11Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:00:51
12Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:00:52
13Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
14Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi0:01:04
15Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team0:01:05
16Debbie Milne (USA)0:01:18
17Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team0:01:24
18Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma0:01:26
19Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
20Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:01:27
21Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi0:01:36
22Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:01:45
23Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized0:01:50
24Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:01:52
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:02:04
26Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:02:17
27Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:02:20
28Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:02:23
29Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing0:03:07
30Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team0:03:08
31Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten0:03:24
32Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing
33Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing0:03:55
34Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:04:53
35Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:20:57
36Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa0:41:02

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light22pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top21
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top18
4Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team16
5Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light15
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized15
7Debbie Milne (USA)10
8Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing9
9Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team7
10Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team5
11Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi5
12Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top4
13Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing3
14Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light2
15Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten2
16Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma1
17Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/17:16:55
2Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:34
3Primal/MapMyRide Womens R0:00:51
4Team Juvederm-Specialized0:01:12
5FCS Cycling Team0:01:32
6Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde0:04:51
7Red Racing0:08:55

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling4:00:54
2Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
3Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:00:02
4Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:04
5Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:00:09
6Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
7Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:09
8Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
9Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
10Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
11Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
13Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
14Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
15Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
16Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
17Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society
18Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
19Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia
20Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
21Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
22Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
23Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
24Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
25Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
26Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
27Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
28Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande
29Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
30Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
31Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
32Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
33Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
34Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
35Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
36Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
37Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
38Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
39Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
40Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
41Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
42Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
43Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
44Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike
45Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
46Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
47Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
48Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
49Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:20
50Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:40
51Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:06:38
52Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development0:12:26
53Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
54Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team0:12:26
55Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society
56Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek
57Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
58Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
59Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
60Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
61Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
62Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
63Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com
64Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
65Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development
66Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing
67Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
68Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
69Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande0:24:52
70Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com
71Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com0:24:52
72Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com
73Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
74Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:28:15
DNFBryan Mcvey (USA) ABO Cycling Team
DNFBrian Rach (USA) ABO Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Barker (USA) Chipotle Development Team
DNFBoyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike
DNFNoah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike
DNFJosh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike
DNFDavid Sojo (Spa) Chipotle Development Team
DNFWinston David (USA) Team Globalbike
DNFAndy Scarano (USA) Team Globalbike
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
DNFStephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society
DNFErik Hamilton (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
DNFJames Mccoy (NZl) Pure Black Racing
DNFCole House (USA) Realcyclist.com
DNFThomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com
DNFBrice Jones (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
DNFScott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFMichael Dalterio (Can) Team Type 1-Development
DNFJonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
DNFJohn Walker (Aus) V Australia
DNFChris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing5pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia3
3Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team5pts
2Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing3
3Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia5pts
2Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
3Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Final Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling15pts
2Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team12
3Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing10
4Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team7
5Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
6Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia5
7Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling4
8Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
9Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing2
10Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chipotle Development Team12:02:55
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:05
3Pure Black Racing0:00:07
4V Australia0:00:14
5Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
6Team Rio Grande
7James Sutter Home p/b Col0:00:45
8Team Type 1-Development0:12:31
9Hagens Berman Cycling
10Realcyclist.com Pro Cycli
11Panther p/b Competitive C0:12:31
12Chemstar p/b UnitedHealth

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com8:21:49
2Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling8:21:56
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling8:21:58
4Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling8:21:59
5Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing8:22:01
6Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com8:22:12
7Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
8Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing8:22:13
9Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling8:22:15
10Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing8:22:18
11Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth8:22:19
12Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team8:22:20
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
14Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth8:22:21
15Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team8:22:24
16Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
17Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande8:22:30
18Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
19Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
20Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
21Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita8:22:31
22Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing8:22:38
23Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth8:22:39
24Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande8:22:40
25Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth8:22:42
26Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia8:22:43
27Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare8:22:44
28Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth8:22:53
29Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande8:22:54
30Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
31Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing8:22:56
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
33Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia8:22:58
34Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling8:23:03
35Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
36Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development8:23:07
37Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society
38Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
39Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis8:23:10
40Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling8:23:13
41Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling8:23:14
42Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia8:23:18
43Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
44Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia8:23:33
45Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita8:23:34
46Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande8:23:56
47Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike8:24:05
48Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing8:28:42
49Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia8:28:44
50Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia8:29:51
51Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita8:33:16
52Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare8:34:39
53Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com8:34:50
54Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita8:34:51
55Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing8:35:28
56Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team8:35:31
57Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society8:36:19
58Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita8:37:34
59Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek8:38:20
60Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling8:40:54
61Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team8:41:01
62Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development8:41:25
63Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team8:41:31
64Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis8:41:32
65Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita8:45:12
66Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth8:46:04
67Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling8:46:30
68Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com8:47:31
69Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek8:49:02
70Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development8:53:25
71Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande8:58:18
72Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com9:05:01
73Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com9:06:00
74Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling9:08:52

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling22pts
2Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita18
3Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing14
4Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team12
5Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team12
6Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing11
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com10
8Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing10
9Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia9
10Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling7
11Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
12Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing5
13Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia5
14Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia5
15Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling4
16Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development3
17Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing3
18Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
19Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
20Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis2
21Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1
22Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BISSELL Pro Cycling25:05:44
2Pure Black Racing0:00:58
3Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:27
4Chipotle Development Team0:01:29
5V Australia0:01:56
6Team Rio Grande0:02:20
7James Sutter Home p/b Col0:02:48
8Realcyclist.com Pro Cycli0:12:53
9Chemstar p/b UnitedHealth0:14:09
10Panther p/b Competitive C0:15:30
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:20:28
12Team Type 1-Development0:21:08

