Image 1 of 5 The men's field early in stage two (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 2 of 5 Women's stage podium: Christina Gokey-Smith (2nd, Veloforma), Modesta Vzesniauskaite (1st, Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) and Alison Powers (3rd, Team Vera Bradley Foundation) (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 3 of 5 Women's GC podium: Alison Powers (1st, Team Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Curi Mattis (2nd, Webcor Builders Cycling Team) and Alison Starnes (3rd, TIBCO / To the Top) (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 4 of 5 Men's stage podium: Thomas Rabou (3rd, Team Type 1), Bernard Sulzberger (1st, Fly V Australia) and Luis Romero Amaran (2nd, Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita) (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 5 of 5 Men's under-23 podium (Image credit: Tom Ewart)

Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) out-kicked his breakaway companions Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) to sprint to victory in stage two of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Amaran earned a six-second time bonus as a result of his second place finish on the stage and moved into the lead of the overall classification. The Cuban rider now sits by 13 seconds ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and an additional nine seconds ahead of Jeremy Vennell (Bissell)

"Luis is showing that he is very strong," said Jamis directeur sportif, Sebastian Alexandre. "I am happy that with all his hard work that he ending today’s stage with the leader’s jersey. We will defend it tomorrow in the best way we can. The guys proved today that they are riding very strong."

Some 150 riders in the Pro men’s peloton started the 180-kilometre point-to-point road race, prepared to be challenged by 5,300 feet of climbing. The field split early in the stage, with approximately 40 riders in the front group. A breakaway of four riders swelled to a large group of 18 inside the first 20 kilometres of the race.

The breakaway riders included Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, and his teammates Ignacio Pereyra and Jamey Driscoll, along with Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), Michael Creed and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Paul Mach, Rob Britton and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Jim Stemper, Nick Keough and Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Jason Donald and Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation), Eric Boiley and Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) and Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks).

Jamis-Sutter Home riders Pereyra and Driscoll did the lion’s share of the work for their GC rider Amaran. The gap to the main field grew to nearly two minutes at the base of the day’s decisive climb, Mount Gaylor.

Second placed in the overall classification, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) bridged across to the group with Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in tow. "I finally made it up to the break at the base of the big climb," Jacques-Maynes said afterwards. "Our riders didn’t go too hard on that climb and I was able to find a little bit of recovery."

The gap was reduced to approximately 45 seconds as the breakaway descended off the top of the mid-race climb. Race leader, Andrew Talansky relied on his California Giant Berry Farms teammates to do much of the pace setting, with help from Fly V Australia, at the front of the 20-rider chase group.

"The time gap started to drop on the descent and people had been sitting on up until that point," Jacques-Maynes said. "Jamis and my team Bissell did most of the pulling and we got help from the Bahati team."

Jamis-Sutter Home and Bissell had the most to gain from the breakaway staying clear and with four riders apiece they were responsible for the bulk of the work on the flat 40-kilometre stretch into the Fayetteville finish line. Amaran and Jacques-Maynes contributed to the breakaway efforts in the last five kilometres.

"We were pulling through just to make it to the line," Jacques-Maynes said. "Certainly we didn’t want all the effort of the day to go to waste. I had Luis’ wheel and Sulzberger took me off it in the middle of the corner. I was playing catch up after that. That was crucial but who knows if I would have been able to come over the top of Luis. That’s bike racing and it was a really good hard race."

The racing continues with the stage three circuit race where the men will complete three full laps totalling 150 kilometres and 6,000 feet of climbing.

"Hats off to all the guys who were working really hard and Luis is a deserving GC lead right now," Jacques-Maynes said. "We are going to have another good day tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it."

Vzesniauskaite wins stage two, Powers leads overall GC

Lithuania’s Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won the bunch sprint ahead of Christina Smith (VeloForma) and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) at the second stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race held in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday.

"I am very happy to win because this is my first time in America and I really like the team so I am happy to win for the team today," said Vzesniauskaite. "I won for the team today. I tried to help my teammate, but after I saw that she was not with me, I felt good and I tired to win. It was an uphill, windy and a little bit technical, good for me."

Powers moved into the overall race lead by virtue of winning a time bonus at the finish line. "It was really important to get that time bonus today," Powers said. "We had a plan to finish as a team, who would start the lead-out, who would be next in the line and I just had to be patient. It was a slightly up hill power sprint and our lead-out worked out awesomely."

Strong winds held the 68-rider Pro-Elite women’s peloton together for the duration of the stage two point-to-point 102-kilometre road race. The women muscled over 3,500 feet of climbing that included the Mount Gaylor ascent halfway through the stage. Teams Tibco and Nanoblur-Gears attempted multiple breakaways but none succeeded due to the strong head winds.

"It was boring because the way the wind was it was a hard to get away," Powers said. "People tried over the climb but it was too windy. Webcor-Builders did a very nice job holding the field together. Anytime there was someone up the road there was green on it. My team did a good job too because Katheryn [Curi-Mattis] and I were tied on GC so it was mostly covering and kill [the breaks]."

The time bonuses offered at the finish line made for a tightly contested finale between sprinters and overall contenders. Powers rounded the final corner and started her sprint, but was passed by Vzesniauskaite and Smith at the line.

Men's Full Results 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 4:14:07 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 3 Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1 4 Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:12 5 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 6 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 7 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL 0:00:15 8 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 9 Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 10 Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:00:18 11 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 12 Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 13 Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1 14 Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:25 15 Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks 16 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL 17 Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 18 James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 19 Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 20 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 21 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL 22 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL 23 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 24 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 25 Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 26 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 27 Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1 28 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 29 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 30 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 31 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 32 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 33 Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 34 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 35 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 36 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 37 Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 38 Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 39 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 40 Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 41 Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships 42 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 43 Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 44 Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 45 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 46 Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks 47 Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 48 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 50 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 51 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 52 Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 53 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 54 Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 55 John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 56 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 57 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 58 Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 59 Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 60 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 61 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 62 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 63 Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 64 Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com 65 Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 66 Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 67 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 68 Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 69 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 70 Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 71 Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 72 Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 73 Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 74 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 75 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 76 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 77 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 78 Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 79 Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 80 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 81 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 82 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 83 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 85 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 86 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 87 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 88 Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 89 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships 91 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 92 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 93 Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 94 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:00:43 95 Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:00:46 96 Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 0:00:52 97 Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:56 98 Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 99 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 100 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:05 101 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:09 102 Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:01:23 103 Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 104 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 105 Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 106 Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:27 107 David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 0:01:45 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 109 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL 110 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL 111 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 112 Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:02:00 113 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:02:19 114 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:00:25 115 Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 116 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 117 Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:02:37 118 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:00:25 119 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 120 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:47 121 Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms 0:00:25 122 Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 123 Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 124 Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 125 Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 126 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 127 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 128 Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team 129 Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 0:03:17 130 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:04:19 131 Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:00:25 132 Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 133 Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 134 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:10:24 135 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 136 Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:22:55 137 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 138 Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com 0:26:31 139 Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 140 Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 141 Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks 0:26:35

Women's Full Results 1 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 2:55:24 2 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 3 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 4 Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 0:00:01 5 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 0:00:02 6 Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 7 Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 8 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 9 Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 10 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12 11 Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 12 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 13 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 14 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 15 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:11 16 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 17 Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 18 Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 19 Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 20 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 21 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 22 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 23 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 24 Lauren Robertson (USA) 25 Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 26 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh 0:00:16 27 Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen 28 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 29 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen 30 Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle 0:00:19 31 Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 0:00:21 32 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 33 Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing 0:00:27 34 Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 35 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 36 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 37 Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda 38 Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 0:00:34 39 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team 40 Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:36 41 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:39 42 Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:41 43 Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:42 44 Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 45 Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 0:00:11 46 Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:02 47 Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia 0:01:09 48 Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia 0:01:17 49 Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 0:13:40 50 Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough 51 Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:13:58 52 Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top 0:37:11 53 Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 54 Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen 55 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 56 Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo 57 Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita 58 Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT 59 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 60 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 61 Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa 62 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Flatlandia Cycling Team 63 Michelle Jensen (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa 64 Anne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 65 Jenny Trew (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears

Men's General Classification after stage 2 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 4:22:08 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 0:00:13 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL 0:00:22 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:26 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:37 6 Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 0:00:38 7 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:00:39 8 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:42 9 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL 0:00:45 10 Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 11 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:48 12 James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:00:49 13 Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 14 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL 15 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 0:00:54 16 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 17 Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:55 18 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL 0:00:56 19 Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 20 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:00:59 21 Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 0:01:00 22 Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 23 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 24 Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:01 25 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:01:02 26 Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:03 27 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:04 28 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 29 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:07 30 Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:09 31 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 32 Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 33 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:10 34 Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 0:01:12 35 Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 36 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:13 37 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:01:15 38 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:01:16 39 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:01:18 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 41 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 42 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:20 43 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 0:01:21 45 Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:23 46 Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 47 Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 48 Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 49 Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 0:01:24 50 Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 51 Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:01:25 52 Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:01:26 53 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 54 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 55 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:27 56 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 57 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 58 Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling 59 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:01:28 60 Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:01:30 61 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:01:31 62 Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks 63 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 64 John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:01:32 65 Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms 66 Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:01:33 67 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:01:35 68 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:36 69 Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 70 Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:37 71 Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 72 Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 73 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:39 74 Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships 0:01:40 75 Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:41 76 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:42 77 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:01:43 78 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:45 79 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:46 80 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 81 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 82 Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:01:47 83 Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 84 Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 0:01:48 85 Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 0:01:49 86 Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:01:50 87 Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:01:51 88 Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks 89 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 90 Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:52 91 Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com 0:01:56 92 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:59 93 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:00 94 Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:02:01 95 Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:03 96 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:02:04 97 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team 0:02:06 98 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:10 99 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:02:12 100 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 101 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 102 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong 103 Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:02:16 104 Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:02:17 105 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL 106 Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder 0:02:18 107 Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 0:02:20 108 Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 109 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:02:28 110 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:31 111 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:02:36 112 Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:37 113 Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt 114 Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:42 115 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita 0:02:44 116 Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension 0:02:47 117 Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships 0:02:59 118 David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart 0:03:06 119 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL 0:03:12 120 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 121 Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores 122 Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:03:13 123 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 0:03:18 124 Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 125 Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:03:36 126 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:03:46 127 Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF 0:03:48 128 Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:58 129 Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes 0:04:38 130 Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail 0:05:11 131 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:05:14 132 Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse 0:05:27 133 Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:07:56 134 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:11:14 135 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:11:35 136 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:24:30 137 Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:25:18 138 Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks 0:27:55 139 Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com 0:28:16 140 Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:28:48 141 Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:29:21