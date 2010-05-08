Sulzberger seals stage two, Amaran moves into overall lead
Vzesniauskaite wins stage two, Powers leads overall GC
Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) out-kicked his breakaway companions Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) to sprint to victory in stage two of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Amaran earned a six-second time bonus as a result of his second place finish on the stage and moved into the lead of the overall classification. The Cuban rider now sits by 13 seconds ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and an additional nine seconds ahead of Jeremy Vennell (Bissell)
"Luis is showing that he is very strong," said Jamis directeur sportif, Sebastian Alexandre. "I am happy that with all his hard work that he ending today’s stage with the leader’s jersey. We will defend it tomorrow in the best way we can. The guys proved today that they are riding very strong."
Some 150 riders in the Pro men’s peloton started the 180-kilometre point-to-point road race, prepared to be challenged by 5,300 feet of climbing. The field split early in the stage, with approximately 40 riders in the front group. A breakaway of four riders swelled to a large group of 18 inside the first 20 kilometres of the race.
The breakaway riders included Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, and his teammates Ignacio Pereyra and Jamey Driscoll, along with Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), Michael Creed and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Paul Mach, Rob Britton and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Jim Stemper, Nick Keough and Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Jason Donald and Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation), Eric Boiley and Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) and Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks).
Jamis-Sutter Home riders Pereyra and Driscoll did the lion’s share of the work for their GC rider Amaran. The gap to the main field grew to nearly two minutes at the base of the day’s decisive climb, Mount Gaylor.
Second placed in the overall classification, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) bridged across to the group with Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in tow. "I finally made it up to the break at the base of the big climb," Jacques-Maynes said afterwards. "Our riders didn’t go too hard on that climb and I was able to find a little bit of recovery."
The gap was reduced to approximately 45 seconds as the breakaway descended off the top of the mid-race climb. Race leader, Andrew Talansky relied on his California Giant Berry Farms teammates to do much of the pace setting, with help from Fly V Australia, at the front of the 20-rider chase group.
"The time gap started to drop on the descent and people had been sitting on up until that point," Jacques-Maynes said. "Jamis and my team Bissell did most of the pulling and we got help from the Bahati team."
Jamis-Sutter Home and Bissell had the most to gain from the breakaway staying clear and with four riders apiece they were responsible for the bulk of the work on the flat 40-kilometre stretch into the Fayetteville finish line. Amaran and Jacques-Maynes contributed to the breakaway efforts in the last five kilometres.
"We were pulling through just to make it to the line," Jacques-Maynes said. "Certainly we didn’t want all the effort of the day to go to waste. I had Luis’ wheel and Sulzberger took me off it in the middle of the corner. I was playing catch up after that. That was crucial but who knows if I would have been able to come over the top of Luis. That’s bike racing and it was a really good hard race."
The racing continues with the stage three circuit race where the men will complete three full laps totalling 150 kilometres and 6,000 feet of climbing.
"Hats off to all the guys who were working really hard and Luis is a deserving GC lead right now," Jacques-Maynes said. "We are going to have another good day tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it."
Lithuania’s Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won the bunch sprint ahead of Christina Smith (VeloForma) and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) at the second stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race held in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday.
"I am very happy to win because this is my first time in America and I really like the team so I am happy to win for the team today," said Vzesniauskaite. "I won for the team today. I tried to help my teammate, but after I saw that she was not with me, I felt good and I tired to win. It was an uphill, windy and a little bit technical, good for me."
Powers moved into the overall race lead by virtue of winning a time bonus at the finish line. "It was really important to get that time bonus today," Powers said. "We had a plan to finish as a team, who would start the lead-out, who would be next in the line and I just had to be patient. It was a slightly up hill power sprint and our lead-out worked out awesomely."
Strong winds held the 68-rider Pro-Elite women’s peloton together for the duration of the stage two point-to-point 102-kilometre road race. The women muscled over 3,500 feet of climbing that included the Mount Gaylor ascent halfway through the stage. Teams Tibco and Nanoblur-Gears attempted multiple breakaways but none succeeded due to the strong head winds.
"It was boring because the way the wind was it was a hard to get away," Powers said. "People tried over the climb but it was too windy. Webcor-Builders did a very nice job holding the field together. Anytime there was someone up the road there was green on it. My team did a good job too because Katheryn [Curi-Mattis] and I were tied on GC so it was mostly covering and kill [the breaks]."
The time bonuses offered at the finish line made for a tightly contested finale between sprinters and overall contenders. Powers rounded the final corner and started her sprint, but was passed by Vzesniauskaite and Smith at the line.
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4:14:07
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|3
|Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:00:12
|5
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|6
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|7
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL
|0:00:15
|8
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|9
|Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|10
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:00:18
|11
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|12
|Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|13
|Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|14
|Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:25
|15
|Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|16
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL
|17
|Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|18
|James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|19
|Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|20
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|21
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL
|22
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL
|23
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|24
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|25
|Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|26
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|27
|Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1
|28
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|29
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|30
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|31
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|32
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|33
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|34
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|35
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|36
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|37
|Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|38
|Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|39
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|40
|Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|41
|Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|42
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|43
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|44
|Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|45
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|46
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|47
|Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|48
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|50
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|51
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|52
|Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|53
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|54
|Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|55
|John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|56
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|57
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|58
|Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|59
|Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|60
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|61
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|62
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|63
|Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|64
|Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com
|65
|Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|66
|Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|67
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|68
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|69
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|70
|Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|71
|Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|72
|Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|73
|Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|74
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|75
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|76
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|77
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|78
|Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|79
|Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|80
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|81
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|82
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|83
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|85
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|86
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|87
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|88
|Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|89
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|91
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|92
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|93
|Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|94
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:00:43
|95
|Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:00:46
|96
|Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|0:00:52
|97
|Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:56
|98
|Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|99
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|100
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|101
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:09
|102
|Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:01:23
|103
|Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|104
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|105
|Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|106
|Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|107
|David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|0:01:45
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|109
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL
|110
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL
|111
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|112
|Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:02:00
|113
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:02:19
|114
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|115
|Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|116
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|117
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:02:37
|118
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:25
|119
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|120
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:47
|121
|Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:00:25
|122
|Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|123
|Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|124
|Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|125
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|126
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|127
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|128
|Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
|129
|Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|0:03:17
|130
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:04:19
|131
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:00:25
|132
|Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|133
|Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|134
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:10:24
|135
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|136
|Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:22:55
|137
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|138
|Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com
|0:26:31
|139
|Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|140
|Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|141
|Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|0:26:35
|1
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|2:55:24
|2
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|4
|Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:01
|5
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|7
|Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|8
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|9
|Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|10
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
|11
|Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|13
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|14
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|15
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:11
|16
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|19
|Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|21
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|22
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|23
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Lauren Robertson (USA)
|25
|Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|26
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh
|0:00:16
|27
|Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|28
|Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|29
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|30
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:00:19
|31
|Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|32
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|33
|Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing
|0:00:27
|34
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|35
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|36
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|37
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda
|38
|Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|39
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|40
|Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:36
|41
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:39
|42
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:41
|43
|Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:42
|44
|Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|45
|Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:00:11
|46
|Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:02
|47
|Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|0:01:09
|48
|Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|0:01:17
|49
|Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:13:40
|50
|Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough
|51
|Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:13:58
|52
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:37:11
|53
|Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|54
|Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|55
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|56
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo
|57
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|58
|Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|59
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|60
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|62
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Flatlandia Cycling Team
|63
|Michelle Jensen (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|64
|Anne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|65
|Jenny Trew (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|4:22:08
|2
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|0:00:13
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL
|0:00:22
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:26
|5
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:37
|6
|Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|7
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:00:39
|8
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:00:42
|9
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL
|0:00:45
|10
|Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|11
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:00:48
|12
|James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:00:49
|13
|Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|14
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL
|15
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|0:00:54
|16
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|17
|Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:55
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL
|0:00:56
|19
|Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|20
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:00:59
|21
|Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|22
|Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|23
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|24
|Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:01
|25
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:01:02
|26
|Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:03
|27
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:04
|28
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|29
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:07
|30
|Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|31
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|32
|Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|33
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:10
|34
|Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|0:01:12
|35
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|36
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:13
|37
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|38
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:01:16
|39
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|41
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|42
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:20
|43
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|0:01:21
|45
|Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:23
|46
|Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|47
|Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|48
|Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|49
|Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|50
|Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|51
|Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:01:25
|52
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:01:26
|53
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|54
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|55
|James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:27
|56
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|57
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|58
|Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
|59
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:01:28
|60
|Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:01:30
|61
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:01:31
|62
|Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|63
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|64
|John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:01:32
|65
|Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms
|66
|Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:01:33
|67
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:01:35
|68
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:36
|69
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|70
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:37
|71
|Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|72
|Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|73
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|74
|Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|0:01:40
|75
|Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:41
|76
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|77
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|78
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:45
|79
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:46
|80
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|81
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|82
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:01:47
|83
|Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|84
|Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|0:01:48
|85
|Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|0:01:49
|86
|Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:01:50
|87
|Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|88
|Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|89
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|90
|Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:52
|91
|Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com
|0:01:56
|92
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:59
|93
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:00
|94
|Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:02:01
|95
|Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:03
|96
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:02:04
|97
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|98
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:02:10
|99
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:02:12
|100
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|101
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|102
|Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
|103
|Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:02:16
|104
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:02:17
|105
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL
|106
|Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
|0:02:18
|107
|Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|0:02:20
|108
|Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|109
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:02:28
|110
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:31
|111
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:02:36
|112
|Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:37
|113
|Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
|114
|Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:42
|115
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
|0:02:44
|116
|Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
|0:02:47
|117
|Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|0:02:59
|118
|David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
|0:03:06
|119
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL
|0:03:12
|120
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|121
|Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
|122
|Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:03:13
|123
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:03:18
|124
|Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|125
|Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:03:36
|126
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:03:46
|127
|Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
|0:03:48
|128
|Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:58
|129
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
|0:04:38
|130
|Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
|0:05:11
|131
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:05:14
|132
|Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|0:05:27
|133
|Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:07:56
|134
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:11:14
|135
|Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:11:35
|136
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:24:30
|137
|Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|138
|Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks
|0:27:55
|139
|Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com
|0:28:16
|140
|Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:28:48
|141
|Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:29:21
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|3:04:59
|2
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:14
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:30
|5
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:00:31
|6
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:33
|7
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|8
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:37
|9
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
|0:00:39
|10
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:44
|11
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:45
|12
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Lauren Robertson (USA)
|0:00:47
|14
|Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:00:48
|15
|Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:00:52
|16
|Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|17
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:01:01
|18
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:01:02
|19
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|20
|Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:07
|21
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:01:15
|22
|Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|23
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh
|0:01:20
|24
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|25
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:24
|26
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|27
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|0:01:26
|28
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|29
|Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|0:01:29
|30
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:30
|31
|Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|32
|Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:01:34
|33
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:01:42
|34
|Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
|35
|Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|36
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:51
|37
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|38
|Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|0:01:53
|39
|Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:06
|40
|Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|41
|Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|42
|Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:11
|43
|Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:02:15
|44
|Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:18
|45
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|46
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:02:23
|47
|Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:27
|48
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
|0:02:34
|49
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:36
|50
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|0:02:44
|51
|Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
|0:02:47
|52
|Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:02:51
|53
|Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|54
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:54
|55
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:56
|56
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo
|0:03:41
|57
|Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough
|0:03:44
|58
|Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
|0:04:11
|59
|Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen
|0:04:16
|60
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|61
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Flatlandia Cycling Team
|0:17:03
|62
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|0:17:09
|63
|Michelle Jensen (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|0:17:14
|64
|Anne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:40:03
|65
|Jenny Trew (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:41:01
