Image 1 of 5

The men's field early in stage two

The men's field early in stage two
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 2 of 5

Women's stage podium: Christina Gokey-Smith (2nd, Veloforma), Modesta Vzesniauskaite (1st, Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) and Alison Powers (3rd, Team Vera Bradley Foundation)

Women's stage podium: Christina Gokey-Smith (2nd, Veloforma), Modesta Vzesniauskaite (1st, Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) and Alison Powers (3rd, Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 3 of 5

Women's GC podium: Alison Powers (1st, Team Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Curi Mattis (2nd, Webcor Builders Cycling Team) and Alison Starnes (3rd, TIBCO / To the Top)

Women's GC podium: Alison Powers (1st, Team Vera Bradley Foundation), Katheryn Curi Mattis (2nd, Webcor Builders Cycling Team) and Alison Starnes (3rd, TIBCO / To the Top)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 4 of 5

Men's stage podium: Thomas Rabou (3rd, Team Type 1), Bernard Sulzberger (1st, Fly V Australia) and Luis Romero Amaran (2nd, Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita)

Men's stage podium: Thomas Rabou (3rd, Team Type 1), Bernard Sulzberger (1st, Fly V Australia) and Luis Romero Amaran (2nd, Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 5 of 5

Men's under-23 podium

Men's under-23 podium
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)

Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) out-kicked his breakaway companions Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) to sprint to victory in stage two of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Amaran earned a six-second time bonus as a result of his second place finish on the stage and moved into the lead of the overall classification. The Cuban rider now sits by 13 seconds ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and an additional nine seconds ahead of Jeremy Vennell (Bissell)

"Luis is showing that he is very strong," said Jamis directeur sportif, Sebastian Alexandre. "I am happy that with all his hard work that he ending today’s stage with the leader’s jersey. We will defend it tomorrow in the best way we can. The guys proved today that they are riding very strong."

Some 150 riders in the Pro men’s peloton started the 180-kilometre point-to-point road race, prepared to be challenged by 5,300 feet of climbing. The field split early in the stage, with approximately 40 riders in the front group. A breakaway of four riders swelled to a large group of 18 inside the first 20 kilometres of the race.

The breakaway riders included Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, and his teammates Ignacio Pereyra and Jamey Driscoll, along with Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia), Michael Creed and Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Paul Mach, Rob Britton and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Jim Stemper, Nick Keough and Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Jason Donald and Evan Hyde (Ouch-Bahati Foundation), Eric Boiley and Francois Parisien (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) and Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks).

Jamis-Sutter Home riders Pereyra and Driscoll did the lion’s share of the work for their GC rider Amaran. The gap to the main field grew to nearly two minutes at the base of the day’s decisive climb, Mount Gaylor.

Second placed in the overall classification, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) bridged across to the group with Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in tow. "I finally made it up to the break at the base of the big climb," Jacques-Maynes said afterwards. "Our riders didn’t go too hard on that climb and I was able to find a little bit of recovery."

The gap was reduced to approximately 45 seconds as the breakaway descended off the top of the mid-race climb. Race leader, Andrew Talansky relied on his California Giant Berry Farms teammates to do much of the pace setting, with help from Fly V Australia, at the front of the 20-rider chase group.

"The time gap started to drop on the descent and people had been sitting on up until that point," Jacques-Maynes said. "Jamis and my team Bissell did most of the pulling and we got help from the Bahati team."

Jamis-Sutter Home and Bissell had the most to gain from the breakaway staying clear and with four riders apiece they were responsible for the bulk of the work on the flat 40-kilometre stretch into the Fayetteville finish line. Amaran and Jacques-Maynes contributed to the breakaway efforts in the last five kilometres.

"We were pulling through just to make it to the line," Jacques-Maynes said. "Certainly we didn’t want all the effort of the day to go to waste. I had Luis’ wheel and Sulzberger took me off it in the middle of the corner. I was playing catch up after that. That was crucial but who knows if I would have been able to come over the top of Luis. That’s bike racing and it was a really good hard race."

The racing continues with the stage three circuit race where the men will complete three full laps totalling 150 kilometres and 6,000 feet of climbing.

"Hats off to all the guys who were working really hard and Luis is a deserving GC lead right now," Jacques-Maynes said. "We are going to have another good day tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it."

Vzesniauskaite wins stage two, Powers leads overall GC

Lithuania’s Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won the bunch sprint ahead of Christina Smith (VeloForma) and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) at the second stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race held in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday.

"I am very happy to win because this is my first time in America and I really like the team so I am happy to win for the team today," said Vzesniauskaite. "I won for the team today. I tried to help my teammate, but after I saw that she was not with me, I felt good and I tired to win. It was an uphill, windy and a little bit technical, good for me."

Powers moved into the overall race lead by virtue of winning a time bonus at the finish line. "It was really important to get that time bonus today," Powers said. "We had a plan to finish as a team, who would start the lead-out, who would be next in the line and I just had to be patient. It was a slightly up hill power sprint and our lead-out worked out awesomely."

Strong winds held the 68-rider Pro-Elite women’s peloton together for the duration of the stage two point-to-point 102-kilometre road race. The women muscled over 3,500 feet of climbing that included the Mount Gaylor ascent halfway through the stage. Teams Tibco and Nanoblur-Gears attempted multiple breakaways but none succeeded due to the strong head winds.

"It was boring because the way the wind was it was a hard to get away," Powers said. "People tried over the climb but it was too windy. Webcor-Builders did a very nice job holding the field together. Anytime there was someone up the road there was green on it. My team did a good job too because Katheryn [Curi-Mattis] and I were tied on GC so it was mostly covering and kill [the breaks]."

The time bonuses offered at the finish line made for a tightly contested finale between sprinters and overall contenders. Powers rounded the final corner and started her sprint, but was passed by Vzesniauskaite and Smith at the line. 

Men's Full Results
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia4:14:07
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
3Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 1
4Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:00:12
5Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
6Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
7Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL0:00:15
8Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
9Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
10Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder0:00:18
11Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
12Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
13Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 1
14Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:25
15Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks
16Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL
17Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
18James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
19Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
20Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
21Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL
22Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL
23Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
24David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
25Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
26Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
27Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 1
28Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
29Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
30Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
31Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
32Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
33Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
34Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
35Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
36Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
37Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
38Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
39Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
40Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
41Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships
42Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
43Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
44Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension
45Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
46Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
47Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
48Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
49Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
50Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
51Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
52Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
53Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
54Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
55John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
56Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
57Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
58Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
59Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
60Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
61Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
62Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
63Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
64Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com
65Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
66Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
67David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
68Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
69Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
70Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
71Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
72Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
73Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
74Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
75Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
76Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
77William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
78Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
79Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
80Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
81Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
82Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
83Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
85Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
86Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
87Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
88Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
89Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships
91Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
92Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
93Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
94Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:00:43
95Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores0:00:46
96Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension0:00:52
97Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:56
98Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
99Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
100Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:05
101Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:09
102Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores0:01:23
103Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
104Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
105Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
106Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:27
107David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart0:01:45
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
109Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL
110Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL
111Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
112Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF0:02:00
113Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:02:19
114Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team0:00:25
115Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
116Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
117Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes0:02:37
118Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:25
119David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
120Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:02:47
121Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms0:00:25
122Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
123Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
124Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
125Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
126James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
127Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
128Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
129Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse0:03:17
130Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:04:19
131Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF0:00:25
132Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
133Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
134Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:10:24
135Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
136Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:22:55
137Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
138Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com0:26:31
139Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
140Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
141Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks0:26:35

Women's Full Results
1Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team2:55:24
2Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
3Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
4Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:00:01
5Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:00:02
6Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
7Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
8Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
9Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
10Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
11Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
12Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
13Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
14Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
15Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:00:11
16Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
17Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
18Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
19Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
20Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
21Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
22Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
23Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
24Lauren Robertson (USA)
25Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
26Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh0:00:16
27Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen
28Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
29Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen
30Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle0:00:19
31Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:00:21
32Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
33Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing0:00:27
34Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
35Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top
36Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
37Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda
38Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:00:34
39Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
40Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda0:00:36
41Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:00:39
42Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda0:00:41
43Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:42
44Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
45Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT0:00:11
46Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda0:01:02
47Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia0:01:09
48Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia0:01:17
49Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita0:13:40
50Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough
51Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:13:58
52Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:37:11
53Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
54Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen
55Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
56Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo
57Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
58Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
59Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
60Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
61Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
62Kristen Meshberg (USA) Flatlandia Cycling Team
63Michelle Jensen (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
64Anne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
65Jenny Trew (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears

Men's General Classification after stage 2
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita4:22:08
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL0:00:13
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL0:00:22
4Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:26
5Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:37
6Jason Donald (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling0:00:38
7Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita0:00:39
8Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:00:42
9Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL0:00:45
10Corey Collier (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
11Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:00:48
12James Driscill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita0:00:49
13Eric Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
14Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL
15Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL0:00:54
16Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
17Mike Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:55
18Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL0:00:56
19Nick Waite (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
20Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder0:00:59
21Alex Hagman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling0:01:00
22Patrick Mccarty (USA) Richardson Bike Mart
23Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
24Thomas Rabou (USA) Team Type 10:01:01
25Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita0:01:02
26Jonathion Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:03
27David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:04
28Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
29David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:07
30Juan Pablo Dotti (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:09
31Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita
32Patrick Bevin (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
33Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:10
34Mike Northey (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong0:01:12
35Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
36Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:13
37Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team0:01:15
38Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder0:01:16
39Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team0:01:18
40Andrew Talansky (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
41Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
42Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:20
43Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Corey Carlson (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension0:01:21
45Andrew Pinfold (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:23
46Walker Savidge (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
47Matthew Rice (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
48Nick Walker (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
49Neil Coleman (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling0:01:24
50Roman Vanuden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
51Kevin Nicol (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF0:01:25
52Logan Hutchings (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF0:01:26
53Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
54Sean Sullivan (Aus) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF
55James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:27
56Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
57Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
58Evan Hyde (USA) OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cycling
59Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes0:01:28
60Nicholas Coil (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores0:01:30
61Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder0:01:31
62Cameron Cogburn (USA) CCB Wheelworks
63Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
64John Eisinger (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt0:01:32
65Sidney Taberlay (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms
66Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita0:01:33
67Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:01:35
68Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:36
69Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder
70Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:37
71Will Hoffarth (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
72Erik Hamilton (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail
73Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:39
74Mat Ankney (USA) Park Place Dealerships0:01:40
75Troy Wells (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:41
76Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:42
77Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team0:01:43
78Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:45
79Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:46
80Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team
81Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
82Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores0:01:47
83Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
84Brian Jensen (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores0:01:48
85Colt Trant (USA) Richardson Bike Mart0:01:49
86Demis Aleman (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita0:01:50
87Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team0:01:51
88Kevin Wolfson (USA) CCB Wheelworks
89William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
90Aldo Ilesic (USA) Team Type 10:01:52
91Spencer Gaddy (USA) Myogenesis.com0:01:56
92Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:59
93Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:00
94Thomas Burke (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt0:02:01
95Daniel Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:03
96Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:02:04
97Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team0:02:06
98Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:02:10
99Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes0:02:12
100Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
101Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes
102Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestrong
103Heath Blackgrove (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF0:02:16
104Carlos Vargas (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF0:02:17
105Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL
106Nick Keough (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling pb Geargrinder0:02:18
107Alan Antonuk (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt0:02:20
108Emile Abraham (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
109David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes0:02:28
110Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:31
111Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:02:36
112Kris French (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:37
113Tim Srenaski (USA) US Clev. Clinic Sport Health/Felt
114Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:02:42
115Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home pb Colavita0:02:44
116Bryan Mcvey (USA) ReCycling p/b Ascension0:02:47
117Chad Cagle (USA) Park Place Dealerships0:02:59
118David Sojo Diego (USA) Richardson Bike Mart0:03:06
119Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL0:03:12
120Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
121Bill Stolte (USA) TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores
122Luke Keough (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:03:13
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 10:03:18
124Adam Carr (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
125Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:03:36
126Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:03:46
127Ronald Strange (USA) Hotel SJC/Mel Johnnys/SubaruGF0:03:48
128Osvaldo Olmos (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:03:58
129Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes0:04:38
130Mike Sherer (USA) US NUVO Cultural Trail0:05:11
131Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:05:14
132Brian Cornelius (USA) TriSports Cycling/Eclipse0:05:27
133Zacha Spinhirne-Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:07:56
134Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:11:14
135Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis0:11:35
136Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:24:30
137Mat Stephens (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:25:18
138Emerson Oronte (USA) CCB Wheelworks0:27:55
139Winston David (USA) Myogenesis.com0:28:16
140Emilio Asconeguy (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team0:28:48
141Andrew Crater (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team0:29:21

Women's General Classification after stage 2
1Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation3:04:59
2Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:00:05
3Alison Starnes (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:00:14
4Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:00:30
5Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:00:31
6Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:00:33
7Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
8Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:37
9Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty120:00:39
10Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:44
11Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:00:45
12Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
13Lauren Robertson (USA)0:00:47
14Devon Haskell (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:00:48
15Susannah Gordon (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita0:00:52
16Andrea Graus (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
17Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:01:01
18Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:01:02
19Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
20Alison Testroete (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:07
21Tayler Wiles (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita0:01:15
22Alexandra Carle (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
23Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh0:01:20
24Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
25Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:01:24
26Amy Dombroski (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
27Annajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen0:01:26
28Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
29Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita0:01:29
30Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:01:30
31Erinne Willock (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team
32Megan Hottman (USA) TREADS.com/DFT0:01:34
33Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:01:42
34Lisa Renee Tumminello (USA) Primal/Rocky Mountain Colavita
35Jasmine Hurikino (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
36Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:01:51
37Laura Van Gilder (USA) TREADS.com/DFT
38Bri Kovac (USA) Alderfer Bergen0:01:53
39Mitzie Goldman (USA) Team Kenda0:02:06
40Angela McClure (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:02:08
41Nury Dudfay Torres (Col) INDERCAS Columbia
42Kristin Wentworth (USA) Team Kenda0:02:11
43Erica Allar (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:02:15
44Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:18
45Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders Cycling Team0:02:20
46Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:02:23
47Amy Mcguire (USA) Wheelworks Racing0:02:27
48Kristen Lasasso (USA) TIBCO / To the Top0:02:34
49Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda0:02:36
50Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle0:02:44
51Monica Lorena Mendez (Col) INDERCAS Columbia0:02:47
52Liza Rachetto (USA) TREADS.com/DFT0:02:51
53Shontell Gauthier (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
54Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda0:02:54
55Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:56
56Lauren Hecht (USA) Webcor Alto Velo0:03:41
57Priscilla Cazer (USA) Tulsa Tough0:03:44
58Kat Carr (USA) TREADS.com/DFT0:04:11
59Katharina Weber (USA) Alderfer Bergen0:04:16
60Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:05:17
61Kristen Meshberg (USA) Flatlandia Cycling Team0:17:03
62Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa0:17:09
63Michelle Jensen (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa0:17:14
64Anne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:40:03
65Jenny Trew (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:41:01

 

