Trending

Miller beats Stetson-Lee at Jingle Cross Rock

Butler comes home in third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:41:25
2Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:00:01
3Susan Butler (USA) Hudz Subaru0:00:18
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles0:00:30
5Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:00:37
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University0:00:41
7Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Felt0:01:10
8Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha-Focus0:01:40
9Samantha Schneider (USA) CyclocrossRacing.com0:02:11
10Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge0:02:14
11Rebecca Blatt (USA) Rebecca Blatt0:02:49
12Brittany Mcconnell (USA) mercy specialized0:02:58
13Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:07
14Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewelry Gallery p/b Sunnyside Sports0:03:33
15Marne Smiley (USA) Bobs Red Mill0:03:56
16Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp0:04:17
17Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens0:04:27
18Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:04:29
19Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda p/b geargrinder0:04:37
20Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI0:04:40
21Sarah Huang (USA) Nova IS Corp0:05:01
22Jeanne Fleck (USA) VELO Duluth-Twin Ports Cyclery0:05:28
23Kelly Paterson (USA) WOLVERINE/ACFSTORES.COM0:05:58
24Amber Rydholm (USA) New Hope 360/Trek/GS Boulder

Latest on Cyclingnews