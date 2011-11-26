Miller beats Stetson-Lee at Jingle Cross Rock
Butler comes home in third
Elite women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:41:25
|2
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:00:01
|3
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz Subaru
|0:00:18
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles
|0:00:30
|5
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:00:37
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|0:00:41
|7
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:01:10
|8
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:01:40
|9
|Samantha Schneider (USA) CyclocrossRacing.com
|0:02:11
|10
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge
|0:02:14
|11
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Rebecca Blatt
|0:02:49
|12
|Brittany Mcconnell (USA) mercy specialized
|0:02:58
|13
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:07
|14
|Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewelry Gallery p/b Sunnyside Sports
|0:03:33
|15
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bobs Red Mill
|0:03:56
|16
|Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp
|0:04:17
|17
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|0:04:27
|18
|Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:04:29
|19
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda p/b geargrinder
|0:04:37
|20
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|0:04:40
|21
|Sarah Huang (USA) Nova IS Corp
|0:05:01
|22
|Jeanne Fleck (USA) VELO Duluth-Twin Ports Cyclery
|0:05:28
|23
|Kelly Paterson (USA) WOLVERINE/ACFSTORES.COM
|0:05:58
|24
|Amber Rydholm (USA) New Hope 360/Trek/GS Boulder
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy