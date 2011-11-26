Driscoll on top at Jingle Cross Rock
Jones and Johnson second and third
Elite men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:57:43
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|0:00:19
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:57
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:01:50
|5
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|0:01:54
|6
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|7
|Matt Shriver (USA) Bontrager/Trek
|8
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue
|0:03:05
|9
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:15
|10
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Usa
|0:03:17
|11
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Kccx / Fugi Presented By Challenge Tires
|12
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Blue Pro Team
|0:04:18
|13
|Steve Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles
|0:04:34
|14
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|0:04:44
|15
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:04:59
|16
|Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
|17
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|18
|Daniel Miller (USA) Team Seagal
|0:05:45
|19
|Kevin Fish (USA) Kccx/Fuji Presented By Challenge Tires
|0:05:47
|20
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue
|21
|Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:06:28
|22
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:06:40
|23
|Michael Hemme (USA) Chicago.Cx
|0:06:45
|24
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
|0:07:02
|25
|Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars/ Little Guy Racing
|0:07:07
|26
|Weston Luzadder (USA) Marian University
|0:08:19
|27
|William Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy
|- 1 lap
|28
|Bill Street (USA) Kuhl Midwest Regional Mtb-Cx Team
|- 3 laps
|29
|John Meehan (USA) Garage Cycling
|- 4 laps
|DNF
|Jeremiah Gantzer (USA)
