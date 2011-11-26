Trending

Driscoll on top at Jingle Cross Rock

Jones and Johnson second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:57:43
2Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus0:00:19
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:57
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:01:50
5Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:01:54
6Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
7Matt Shriver (USA) Bontrager/Trek
8Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue0:03:05
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:15
10Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Usa0:03:17
11Joseph Schmalz (USA) Kccx / Fugi Presented By Challenge Tires
12Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Blue Pro Team0:04:18
13Steve Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles0:04:34
14Isaac Neff (USA)0:04:44
15Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:04:59
16Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
17Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
18Daniel Miller (USA) Team Seagal0:05:45
19Kevin Fish (USA) Kccx/Fuji Presented By Challenge Tires0:05:47
20Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue
21Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing0:06:28
22Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:06:40
23Michael Hemme (USA) Chicago.Cx0:06:45
24Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl0:07:02
25Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars/ Little Guy Racing0:07:07
26Weston Luzadder (USA) Marian University0:08:19
27William Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy- 1 lap
28Bill Street (USA) Kuhl Midwest Regional Mtb-Cx Team- 3 laps
29John Meehan (USA) Garage Cycling- 4 laps
DNFJeremiah Gantzer (USA)

