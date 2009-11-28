Trending

Wells claims Night Rock win

Little brother Troy in second

Full Results
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:54:48
2Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar0:01:28
3Ryan Iddings (USA)0:01:41
4Marko Lalonde (USA) Planet Bike0:01:46
5David Hackworthy (USA) Plan C0:02:02
6Jake Wells (USA)0:03:42
7Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA)0:04:04
8Mitch Hoke (USA)0:04:12
9Brian Matter (USA)0:04:19
10Brady Kappius (USA)0:05:50
11Ben Popper (USA)0:07:17
12Kevin Mcconnell (USA)0:07:48
13Jesse Rients (USA)0:08:19
14Kevin Klug (USA)0:08:21
15Duane Dickey (USA)0:09:02
16Chris Hurst (USA)0:09:14
17Shadd Smith (USA)
18Michael Hemme (USA)
19David Quist (USA)
20Mathew Allen (USA)
21Logan Vonbokel (USA)
22Jacob Helmbrecht (USA)
23Teodoro Ramos (USA)
24Travis Mcmaster (USA)
25Bill Street (USA)

