Wells claims Night Rock win
Little brother Troy in second
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:54:48
|2
|Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar
|0:01:28
|3
|Ryan Iddings (USA)
|0:01:41
|4
|Marko Lalonde (USA) Planet Bike
|0:01:46
|5
|David Hackworthy (USA) Plan C
|0:02:02
|6
|Jake Wells (USA)
|0:03:42
|7
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA)
|0:04:04
|8
|Mitch Hoke (USA)
|0:04:12
|9
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:04:19
|10
|Brady Kappius (USA)
|0:05:50
|11
|Ben Popper (USA)
|0:07:17
|12
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA)
|0:07:48
|13
|Jesse Rients (USA)
|0:08:19
|14
|Kevin Klug (USA)
|0:08:21
|15
|Duane Dickey (USA)
|0:09:02
|16
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|0:09:14
|17
|Shadd Smith (USA)
|18
|Michael Hemme (USA)
|19
|David Quist (USA)
|20
|Mathew Allen (USA)
|21
|Logan Vonbokel (USA)
|22
|Jacob Helmbrecht (USA)
|23
|Teodoro Ramos (USA)
|24
|Travis Mcmaster (USA)
|25
|Bill Street (USA)
