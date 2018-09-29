Diether Sweeck wins in Iowa City
Godrie, Falenta round out podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-vastgoedservice
|0:56:21
|2
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Creylan - Charles
|0:00:06
|3
|Alois Falenta (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
|0:00:25
|4
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
|0:01:19
|5
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport Racing Team
|0:01:57
|6
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:02:24
|7
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company / Groove
|0:02:41
|8
|Justin Lindine (USA) Hyperthreads/Apex Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|9
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|10
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) GARNEAU-EASTON p/b TRANSITIONS
|0:03:49
|11
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:03:59
|12
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|0:04:01
|13
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|0:04:21
|14
|Terol Pursell (USA) Amy D Grassroots
|0:05:03
|15
|Trevor Odonnell (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|0:05:19
|16
|Josh Whitney (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
|0:06:08
|17
|Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
|0:06:14
|18
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|19
|Kevin Day (USA) Rollout App / Endurance360
|0:07:00
|20
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|21
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling
|22
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|23
|Adam Saban (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford
|24
|Tyler Stein (USA) Crit Fit Army Factory Team
|DNF
|Lee Unwin (USA) L5 Racing No. 22 Bikes
|DNS
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan
|DNS
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|DNS
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Donkey Label /Bingham Built
|DNS
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNS
|David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
