Diether Sweeck wins in Iowa City

Godrie, Falenta round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-vastgoedservice0:56:21
2Stan Godrie (Ned) Creylan - Charles0:00:06
3Alois Falenta (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA0:00:25
4Fabien Canal (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA0:01:19
5Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport Racing Team0:01:57
6Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:02:24
7Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company / Groove0:02:41
8Justin Lindine (USA) Hyperthreads/Apex Pro Cycling0:02:55
9Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team0:02:59
10Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) GARNEAU-EASTON p/b TRANSITIONS0:03:49
11Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG0:03:59
12Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas0:04:01
13Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX0:04:21
14Terol Pursell (USA) Amy D Grassroots0:05:03
15Trevor Odonnell (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus0:05:19
16Josh Whitney (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team0:06:08
17Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade0:06:14
18Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team0:06:21
19Kevin Day (USA) Rollout App / Endurance3600:07:00
20Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
21Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling
22Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
23Adam Saban (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford
24Tyler Stein (USA) Crit Fit Army Factory Team
DNFLee Unwin (USA) L5 Racing No. 22 Bikes
DNSMatthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan
DNSGrant Ellwood (USA)
DNSBjorn Selander (USA) Donkey Label /Bingham Built
DNSNicholas Lemke (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNSDavid Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero

