Wyman wins Jingle Cross opener

Williams, Nuss round out podium

Helen Wyman wins her 10th national cyclo-cross title
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Xypex - Verge Sport0:49:24
2Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG0:00:37
3Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle0:01:43
4Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas0:02:11
5Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized/ Ten Speed Hero0:02:30
6Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian0:02:31
7Sophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Nokian0:02:44
8Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:03:09
9Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:29
10Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports0:03:38
11Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
12Anne Usher (USA)0:04:02
13Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project0:04:10
14Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:04:16
15Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team0:04:19
16Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant toronto Pb Liv0:04:38
17Susan Livingston (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:53
18Sydney Guagliardo (USA) (un)ATTACHED0:05:00
19Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing p/b SRI0:05:10
20Brittany Parffrey (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA0:05:14
21Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear0:05:20
22Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:05:22
23Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade0:05:51
24Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford0:05:53
25Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts0:06:09
26Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA0:06:29
27Risa Hustad (USA) TacoCat Racing
28April Beard (USA) Trek Midwest0:07:01
29Emily Payonk (USA) Team NeighborLink0:07:03
30Eleanor Dyas (USA) Midwest Devo0:07:50
31Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-argon18-girondinsdebord0:08:59
32Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team0:09:17
33Bridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
34Lindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero
35Stacey Richardson (USA) pedalRacing
36Jennifer Park (USA) Bicycle Heaven
37Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT
DNFSiobhan Kelly (Can) Black Dog Racing
DNFMarianna Williams (USA)
DNSElle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee Alpha Motor Homes
DNSSamantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad
DNSSunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNSCassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNSAlicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
DNSRachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
DNSJodie Prestine (USA) Bens Cycle/Milwaukee Bicycle C
DNSVanessa Curtis (USA) Iowa city cycling club
DNSAbigail Yates (GBr) Matrix/RBM
DNSAllison Hunt (USA) Goldenrod Pastries CX

