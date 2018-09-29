Wyman wins Jingle Cross opener
Williams, Nuss round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Xypex - Verge Sport
|0:49:24
|2
|Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:00:37
|3
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle
|0:01:43
|4
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|0:02:11
|5
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized/ Ten Speed Hero
|0:02:30
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Nokian
|0:02:31
|7
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Nokian
|0:02:44
|8
|Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:03:09
|9
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:29
|10
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:03:38
|11
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|12
|Anne Usher (USA)
|0:04:02
|13
|Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project
|0:04:10
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:04:16
|15
|Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|16
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant toronto Pb Liv
|0:04:38
|17
|Susan Livingston (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:53
|18
|Sydney Guagliardo (USA) (un)ATTACHED
|0:05:00
|19
|Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing p/b SRI
|0:05:10
|20
|Brittany Parffrey (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
|0:05:14
|21
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:05:20
|22
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:05:22
|23
|Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade
|0:05:51
|24
|Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford
|0:05:53
|25
|Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts
|0:06:09
|26
|Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
|0:06:29
|27
|Risa Hustad (USA) TacoCat Racing
|28
|April Beard (USA) Trek Midwest
|0:07:01
|29
|Emily Payonk (USA) Team NeighborLink
|0:07:03
|30
|Eleanor Dyas (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:07:50
|31
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-argon18-girondinsdebord
|0:08:59
|32
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|33
|Bridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|34
|Lindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|35
|Stacey Richardson (USA) pedalRacing
|36
|Jennifer Park (USA) Bicycle Heaven
|37
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT
|DNF
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black Dog Racing
|DNF
|Marianna Williams (USA)
|DNS
|Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee Alpha Motor Homes
|DNS
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad
|DNS
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNS
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNS
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
|DNS
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|DNS
|Jodie Prestine (USA) Bens Cycle/Milwaukee Bicycle C
|DNS
|Vanessa Curtis (USA) Iowa city cycling club
|DNS
|Abigail Yates (GBr) Matrix/RBM
|DNS
|Allison Hunt (USA) Goldenrod Pastries CX
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy