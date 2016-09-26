Katerina Nash wins Jingle Cross C1 women's race
Noble and Lechner round out podium in Iowa
Elite Women Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|0:44:09
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:13
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:48
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:11
|6
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:01:38
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:01:41
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:53
|9
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:02:04
|10
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:02:59
|11
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross
|0:03:15
|12
|Christel Ferrier (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/b Mazda
|0:03:27
|13
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel
|0:03:38
|14
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:03:48
|15
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:03:56
|16
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) LUNA Pro Team
|0:03:59
|17
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero
|0:04:02
|18
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:04:21
|19
|Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman/Kona
|0:04:41
|20
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:05:03
|21
|Sidney Mcgill (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:05:19
|22
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|0:05:27
|23
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek GPL
|0:05:39
|24
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:05:45
|25
|Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling
|0:05:55
|26
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|0:06:13
|27
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:06:46
|28
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:06:53
|29
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:07:09
|30
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:07:19
|31
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:07:40
|32
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee
|0:07:46
|33
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:08:35
|34
|Ashley Barson (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:08:49
|35
|Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:09:20
|36
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
|0:09:55
|37
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:10:19
|38
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
|0:10:27
|39
|Lindsay Knight (USA) Heritage Race Club
|0:10:39
|40
|Abbey Mcgill (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:11:05
|41
|Vanessa Curtis (USA) University of Iowa Heart and Va
|0:11:37
|42
|Anya Malarski (USA) JetCycling/Power Fix
|43
|Diedre Ribbens (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'UL Chocolate
|44
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub
|45
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Tradewind Energy
|DNS
|Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing
|DNF
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|DNF
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|DNF
|Jena Greaser (USA)
