Trending

Katerina Nash wins Jingle Cross C1 women's race

Noble and Lechner round out podium in Iowa

Image 1 of 21

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) wins the C1 event at Jingle Cross

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) wins the C1 event at Jingle Cross
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 21

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) leads the Elite Women up the Mt. Krumpit climb

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) leads the Elite Women up the Mt. Krumpit climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 21

Ruby West (Cannondale) and Nicole Mertz (ISCorp) riding in front of the giant Jingle Cross mural

Ruby West (Cannondale) and Nicole Mertz (ISCorp) riding in front of the giant Jingle Cross mural
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 21

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) leading Ellen Noble on the descent off Mt. Krumpit

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) leading Ellen Noble on the descent off Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 21

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding in 7th place ahead of Pendrel

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding in 7th place ahead of Pendrel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 21

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) running the barriers with one lap remaining

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) running the barriers with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 21

Sophia Gomez Villafane (Ten Speed Hero) descending ahead of Hannah Rae Finchamp

Sophia Gomez Villafane (Ten Speed Hero) descending ahead of Hannah Rae Finchamp
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 21

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) striding over the barriers with two laps remaining

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) striding over the barriers with two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 21

Eva Lechner (Cliff Pro Team) racing to a podium finish

Eva Lechner (Cliff Pro Team) racing to a podium finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 21

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading Pendrel through some tight turns

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading Pendrel through some tight turns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 21

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was having another fantastic outing

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was having another fantastic outing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 21

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) riding to a top ten finish.

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) riding to a top ten finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 21

Eva Lechner (Cliff Pro Team) leading over one of the flyovers during lap one

Eva Lechner (Cliff Pro Team) leading over one of the flyovers during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 21

Eva Lechner (Cliff Pro Team) leading Helen Wyman (Kona) through the long sand pit

Eva Lechner (Cliff Pro Team) leading Helen Wyman (Kona) through the long sand pit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 21

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) pushing her bike during the second lap

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) pushing her bike during the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 21

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in fourth position ahead of Compton

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in fourth position ahead of Compton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 21

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) chasing the leaders on Mt. Krumpit during lap two

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) chasing the leaders on Mt. Krumpit during lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 21

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) running well in fifth place

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) running well in fifth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 21

Helen Wyman (Kona), who had won on Friday night, would have to settle for a top ten finish today

Helen Wyman (Kona), who had won on Friday night, would have to settle for a top ten finish today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 21

Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel) riding the fast descent off the big hill

Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel) riding the fast descent off the big hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 21

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) and team-mate Eva Lechner congratulate each other at the finish.

Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) and team-mate Eva Lechner congratulate each other at the finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team0:44:09
2Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:13
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:00:31
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:48
5Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:11
6Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:01:38
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.com0:01:41
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:53
9Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:02:04
10Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache0:02:59
11Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross0:03:15
12Christel Ferrier (Can) SAS-Macogep-Acquisio p/b Mazda0:03:27
13Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel0:03:38
14Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:03:48
15Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:03:56
16Hannah Finchamp (USA) LUNA Pro Team0:03:59
17Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero0:04:02
18Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:21
19Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman/Kona0:04:41
20Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:05:03
21Sidney Mcgill (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:05:19
22Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:05:27
23Cindy Montambault (Can) Trek GPL0:05:39
24Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:05:45
25Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling0:05:55
26Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM0:06:13
27Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles0:06:46
28Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:06:53
29Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:07:09
30Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:07:19
31Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:07:40
32Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee0:07:46
33Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio0:08:35
34Ashley Barson (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:08:49
35Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:09:20
36Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports0:09:55
37Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio0:10:19
38Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team0:10:27
39Lindsay Knight (USA) Heritage Race Club0:10:39
40Abbey Mcgill (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:11:05
41Vanessa Curtis (USA) University of Iowa Heart and Va0:11:37
42Anya Malarski (USA) JetCycling/Power Fix
43Diedre Ribbens (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'UL Chocolate
44Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub
45Catherine Walberg (USA) Tradewind Energy
DNSElle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing
DNFAmanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
DNFArley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
DNFJena Greaser (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews