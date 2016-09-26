Trending

David van der Poel wins Jingle Cross C1 men's race

Photo gallery and brief results

David Van Der Poel (Beobankcorendon) rode a smart race and won with a late effort.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Belgium’s Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) and USA’s Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) share a laugh at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
This section of the course was unrideable during Saturday’s World Cup but many managed to ride it today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) leading the race at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) moved up considerable in the final laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Diether Sweeck (Era-Circus) riding to a podium finish today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Diether Sweeck (Era-Circus) cornering with one foot unclipped due to the mud

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The mud had dried considerably since Friday night but there were still some challenges

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) racing to a top ten finish today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Martin (Focus) pushing his bike up Mt. Krumpit early in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Diether Sweeck (Era-Circus) fighting for third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) at the head of the bike race with three laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (Kona) riding to a top ten finish today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) takes the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid) crossing one of the two flyovers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) riding the long sand pit during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) riding in a long train of racers through the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rob Peters (Crelan) leading the climb up Mt. Krumpit during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rob Peters (Crelan) got a lead by jumping on his bike while others were still running

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rob Peters (Crelan) trying to make the most of his early advantage on Mt. Kumpit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) chasing the leaders during lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders entered a shady wooded section of the course halfway through each lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon1:01:58
2Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts0:00:12
3Diether Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus0:00:14
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus0:00:16
5Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:00:28
6Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:31
7Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:08
8Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:01:16
9Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team0:01:26
10Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:01:33
11Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:01:40
12Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:01:55
13Anthony Clark (USA) Squid0:01:59
14James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:02:25
15Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:02:31
16Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:02:32
17Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin0:02:33
18Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:02:34
19Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence0:02:37
20Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement0:02:55
21Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:03:16
22Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:03:27
23Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:03:36
24Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo0:03:47
25Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:03:50
26Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:04:17
27Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru0:04:24
28Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau0:04:39
29Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:04:45
30Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:04:56
31Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite CX0:06:11
32Aaron Schooler (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:06:20
33Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club0:06:51
34Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles0:07:34
35Eric Thompson (USA) Hed p/b Molten Speed Wax
36Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
37Michael Larson (USA) Velo Reno/Ad Bikes
38Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Real Deal D'Ornellas p/b Garnea
39Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart
40Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
41David Reyes (USA) Ten Speed Hero
42Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/Coaching Giro Scratchlabs
43Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
44Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
45Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
46Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
47Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
48Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power
49Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
50Connor Dilger (USA) Above And Beyond Cancer Cycling
51Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
52Steve Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles
53Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
DNSTom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSJeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
DNSMarcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona
DNSToon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSQuinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSThijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSJim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSDaan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSJens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-NNOF
DNSTroy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNSJeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNSChristopher Aitken (USA) Focus Attaquer CX Team
DNSTom Chapman (USA) Focus Attaquer CX
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
DNSJeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
DNSCaleb Thompson (USA) CRC-Scott-2nd Ave Sports
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
DNFJonathan Page (USA) Fuji

