David van der Poel wins Jingle Cross C1 men's race
Photo gallery and brief results
Elite Men Day 1: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|1:01:58
|2
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts
|0:00:12
|3
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus
|0:00:14
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus
|0:00:16
|5
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:28
|6
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:31
|7
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:08
|8
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:16
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team
|0:01:26
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:01:33
|11
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:01:40
|12
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:01:55
|13
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid
|0:01:59
|14
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:25
|15
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:02:31
|16
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:02:32
|17
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin
|0:02:33
|18
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:02:34
|19
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC Aix En Provence
|0:02:37
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:55
|21
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:16
|22
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:03:27
|23
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:03:36
|24
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo
|0:03:47
|25
|Craig Richey (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:03:50
|26
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:04:17
|27
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|0:04:24
|28
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau
|0:04:39
|29
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:45
|30
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:04:56
|31
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite CX
|0:06:11
|32
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:06:20
|33
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
|0:06:51
|34
|Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:07:34
|35
|Eric Thompson (USA) Hed p/b Molten Speed Wax
|36
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Vista Subaru
|37
|Michael Larson (USA) Velo Reno/Ad Bikes
|38
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Real Deal D'Ornellas p/b Garnea
|39
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart
|40
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
|41
|David Reyes (USA) Ten Speed Hero
|42
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/Coaching Giro Scratchlabs
|43
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|44
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|45
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|46
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|47
|Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
|48
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power
|49
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Professional Cyclocross
|50
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above And Beyond Cancer Cycling
|51
|Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
|52
|Steve Tilford (USA) Tradewind Energy/Eriksen Cycles
|53
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|DNS
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNS
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona
|DNS
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-NNOF
|DNS
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNS
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNS
|Christopher Aitken (USA) Focus Attaquer CX Team
|DNS
|Tom Chapman (USA) Focus Attaquer CX
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b RK Black
|DNS
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
|DNS
|Caleb Thompson (USA) CRC-Scott-2nd Ave Sports
|DNF
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|DNF
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
