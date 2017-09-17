Gilbert wins Jingle Cross Day 2 ahead of Honsinger
Gomez Villafane takes third
Elite Women: Iowa -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:44:26
|2
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:00:12
|3
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|0:00:42
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:12
|5
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:45
|6
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:02:17
|7
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:02:24
|8
|Courtney Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|9
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:02:45
|10
|Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:03:19
|11
|Catherine Sands (Irl) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:35
|12
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:03:59
|13
|Nicole Mertz (USA) The Meteor p/b Allied
|0:04:23
|14
|Suzie Livingston (USA) TOPO Designs CX
|0:04:33
|15
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate
|0:05:20
|16
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|0:05:35
|17
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
|0:07:19
|18
|Sarah Szefi (USA) PSIMET Racing
|0:07:47
|19
|Kelli Richter (USA) PSIMET
|0:07:59
|20
|Katie Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing
|0:08:19
|21
|Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|0:08:41
|22
|Lindsay Knight (USA) Ten Speed Hero CX
|0:09:17
|23
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba
