Gilbert wins Jingle Cross Day 2 ahead of Honsinger

Gomez Villafane takes third

Sunny Gilbert at Jingle Cross in 2014

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:44:26
2Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX0:00:12
3Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)0:00:42
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:12
5Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:45
6Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:02:17
7Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:02:24
8Courtney Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:02:32
9Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX0:02:45
10Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:03:19
11Catherine Sands (Irl) Amy D Foundation0:03:35
12Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:03:59
13Nicole Mertz (USA) The Meteor p/b Allied0:04:23
14Suzie Livingston (USA) TOPO Designs CX0:04:33
15Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate0:05:20
16Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters0:05:35
17Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan0:07:19
18Sarah Szefi (USA) PSIMET Racing0:07:47
19Kelli Richter (USA) PSIMET0:07:59
20Katie Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing0:08:19
21Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea0:08:41
22Lindsay Knight (USA) Ten Speed Hero CX0:09:17
23Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba

