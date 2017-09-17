Trending

Jingle Cross: Vermeersch wins Day 2

Chainel, Ortenblad round out podium

Gianni Vermeersch (Beobank-Corendon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts0:56:04
2Steve Chainel (Fra) TEAM CHAZAL CANYON0:00:06
3Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin0:00:19
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:01:29
5Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:01:41
6Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:01:53
7Jonathan Page (USA)0:02:17
8Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green0:02:53
9Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:03:07
10Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru0:03:40
11Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear PB Bingham Built0:04:05
12Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:04:27
13Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM0:05:09
14Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club0:05:18
15Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:05:38
16Trevor O'donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:05:42
17Josh Bauer (USA)0:05:43
18Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:05:47
19Kevin Day (GBr) Endurance 3600:05:53
20Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade0:06:28
21Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
22Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
23Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
24Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles
25Matt Clements (USA) Rotor Bike Components
26Tyler Stein (USA)
27Justin Morgan (USA) Top Club CX
28Tyler Curtis (USA) Spin Racing
29Andrew Thompson (USA) Birchwood
30Johannes Stromski (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
31Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
32Christian Sundquist (USA)
DNFBryan Tyers (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross

