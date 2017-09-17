Jingle Cross: Vermeersch wins Day 2
Chainel, Ortenblad round out podium
Elite Men: Iowa -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts
|0:56:04
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) TEAM CHAZAL CANYON
|0:00:06
|3
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin
|0:00:19
|4
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:29
|5
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:01:41
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:01:53
|7
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:02:17
|8
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green
|0:02:53
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:03:07
|10
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru
|0:03:40
|11
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear PB Bingham Built
|0:04:05
|12
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:04:27
|13
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM
|0:05:09
|14
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
|0:05:18
|15
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:05:38
|16
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:05:42
|17
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|0:05:43
|18
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:05:47
|19
|Kevin Day (GBr) Endurance 360
|0:05:53
|20
|Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
|0:06:28
|21
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|22
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|23
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|24
|Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles
|25
|Matt Clements (USA) Rotor Bike Components
|26
|Tyler Stein (USA)
|27
|Justin Morgan (USA) Top Club CX
|28
|Tyler Curtis (USA) Spin Racing
|29
|Andrew Thompson (USA) Birchwood
|30
|Johannes Stromski (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|31
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|32
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|DNF
|Bryan Tyers (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
