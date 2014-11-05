Video: Jeremy Powers pleased with modified cyclo-cross programme
US champion finds success in scaled-back schedule
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) had a strong start to the 2014-2015 cyclo-cross season, netting a strong 9th place finish in the first UCI World Cup in Valkenburg. The US national champion attributes his success to a modified racing plan, that includes focussing only on the C1-ranked events, often competing in just one race per weekend, and limiting his travel.
He plans to head back to Europe for the Koksijde and Milton Keynes World Cup rounds this month, and then the block of races in Belgium in December.
Cyclingnews spoke with Powers at the Cincy3 races in Ohio.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy