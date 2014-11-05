Video: Jeremy Powers pleased with modified cyclo-cross programme

Image 1 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) has been unbeatable since Cross Vegas (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was the first up the stairs with Summerhill close behind (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) bunny-hopping a log on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) had a strong start to the 2014-2015 cyclo-cross season, netting a strong 9th place finish in the first UCI World Cup in Valkenburg. The US national champion attributes his success to a modified racing plan, that includes focussing only on the C1-ranked events, often competing in just one race per weekend, and limiting his travel.

He plans to head back to Europe for the Koksijde and Milton Keynes World Cup rounds this month, and then the block of races in Belgium in December.

Cyclingnews spoke with Powers at the Cincy3 races in Ohio.