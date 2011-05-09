Trending

Skarnitzl wins at Vimperk

Spesny, Friedl round out top three

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)1:27:46
2Milan Spesny (Cze)0:01:42
3Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:02:29
4Filip Eberl (Cze)0:03:00
5Tomas Pesek (Cze)0:03:17
6Michal Kanera (Cze)0:04:29
7Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:05:00
8Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:06:45
9Markus Loisl (Aut)0:07:07
10Michal Simerle (Cze)
11Michael Stieglbauer (Ger)
DNSMatej Nepustil (Cze)
DNSMartin Fucík (Cze)
DNSRobert Novotny (Cze)
DNSJaroslav Musil (Cze)
DNFBen Henderson (Aus)
DNFTomas Jakes (Cze)
DNFZdenek Vobecky (Cze)
DNFLudwig Döhl (Ger)
DNFRoman Rametsteiner (Aut)

