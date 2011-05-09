Skarnitzl wins at Vimperk
Spesny, Friedl round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|1:27:46
|2
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:01:42
|3
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|0:02:29
|4
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:03:00
|5
|Tomas Pesek (Cze)
|0:03:17
|6
|Michal Kanera (Cze)
|0:04:29
|7
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|0:05:00
|8
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:06:45
|9
|Markus Loisl (Aut)
|0:07:07
|10
|Michal Simerle (Cze)
|11
|Michael Stieglbauer (Ger)
|DNS
|Matej Nepustil (Cze)
|DNS
|Martin Fucík (Cze)
|DNS
|Robert Novotny (Cze)
|DNS
|Jaroslav Musil (Cze)
|DNF
|Ben Henderson (Aus)
|DNF
|Tomas Jakes (Cze)
|DNF
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|DNF
|Ludwig Döhl (Ger)
|DNF
|Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)
