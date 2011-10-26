Trending

Wloszczowska wins at home in Poland

Galinski earns men's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Galinski (Pol)1:14:17
2Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:00:30
3Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:01:23
4Przemyslaw Ebertowski (Pol)0:07:36
5Bartosz Janowski (Pol)0:08:16
6Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:08:34
7Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:09:03
8Janusz Drozdz (Pol)0:11:39
9Piotr Wilk (Pol)0:12:00

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:17:43
2Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:01:46
3Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:04:37
4Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:06:20
5Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:07:19
6Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)

Latest on Cyclingnews