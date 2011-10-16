Trending

Image 1 of 24

Oh yeah! Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is officially the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun winner

Oh yeah! Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is officially the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun winner
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 2 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) also won the sprint classification

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) also won the sprint classification
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 3 of 24

Nathan Haas and his Genesys Wealth Advisors teammates

Nathan Haas and his Genesys Wealth Advisors teammates
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 4 of 24

An overjoyed Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)

An overjoyed Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 5 of 24

Race winner Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)

Race winner Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 6 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) on the podium

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) on the podium
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 7 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) poses with his new trophy

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) poses with his new trophy
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 8 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 9 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) is congratulated after his win

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) is congratulated after his win
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 10 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) is accompanied by his teammates

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) is accompanied by his teammates
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 11 of 24

Racers fly by in a blur on the final stage

Racers fly by in a blur on the final stage
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 12 of 24

Genesys Wealth Advisors was best team

Genesys Wealth Advisors was best team
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 13 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 14 of 24

The final podium

The final podium
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 15 of 24

Bubbly time for Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)

Bubbly time for Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 16 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 17 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 18 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) celebrates with his teammates

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) celebrates with his teammates
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 19 of 24

Genesys Wealth Advisers' Nathan Haas holds the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun Tour trophy aloft

Genesys Wealth Advisers' Nathan Haas holds the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun Tour trophy aloft
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 20 of 24

On the podium as a stage winner for the 17th time this season, Marcel Kittel

On the podium as a stage winner for the 17th time this season, Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 21 of 24

Happy man! Nathan Haas with his winner's trophy

Happy man! Nathan Haas with his winner's trophy
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 22 of 24

The Sun Tour - coming to a street near you, Lygon Street to be exact

The Sun Tour - coming to a street near you, Lygon Street to be exact
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 23 of 24

Nathan Haas (Genesys) en-route to overall victory on the streets of Carlton

Nathan Haas (Genesys) en-route to overall victory on the streets of Carlton
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 24 of 24

Skil-Shimano's Marcel Kittel takes win number 17 for the season at the final stage of the Sun Tour

Skil-Shimano's Marcel Kittel takes win number 17 for the season at the final stage of the Sun Tour
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

German sprint sensation Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) claimed the 17th win of his season today in Melbourne, Australia crossing the line comfortably in a bunch sprint following a 61.5 kilometre criterium, the fifth and final stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was second, while Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma – Lotto) was third across the line.

Despite Kittel increasing his 2011 tally for the second time this week, the day really belonged to Nathan Haas (Genesys) who was never threatened as overnight leader of the general classification, increasing his 10 second advantage over Jack Bobridge (Garmin – Cervelo) by a further seven seconds. The battle for third was intense with Saxo Bank SunGard's Jonas Jorgensen (26 seconds), MTN – Qhubeka's Janse Van Rensburg (27 seconds) and Omega Pharma Lotto's Jens Debusschere (29 seconds) all snaring valuable time bonuses on the final stage.

Kittel's team were consistently at the front of the bunch with several breakaway groups taking their chances over the 4.1 kilometre circuit, while the race finally came back together on the final of the 15 laps.

The sprinter explained he was well-suited to the course having experienced a lot of criterium-style racing as a junior in Germany.

"It was a really nice finish to my season, I really like Australia, and this has just been a great day to close things out," Kittel said following the finish.

Given his recent form, the 23-year-old said he was indeed saddened that Sunday's stage marked the end of his season.

"Believe it or not I'm really disappointed," he admitted. "I just love cycling. I love the travelling and it's really something special when you spend the whole year on the road with the boys. You have so much exciting things the whole time. I will miss it during the winter. For sure I won't be lazy and I will prepare for next year. The winter time is not too long. In January or February we race again."

Canberra-based Haas finished safely in the bunch after teammate Steele Von Hoff went away in one of the day's early breaks. The 22-year-old paid tribute to the work of the orange train, which also secured the team classification while the current National Road Series leader also took out the sprint and young rider classification.

"Our team stepped up again today and as I've said all year, this team is just unbelievable," Haas said. "We've not lost a race in Australia this year and now to win the Herald Sun Tour, we would never have thought this. We were going to be happy with one placing in a stage."

Despite the pressure on his rookie shoulder, Haas explained that the hours between being awarded with the yellow jersey and heading to the inner-city suburb of Carlton for today's start had been a whirlwind.

"To be honest I haven't really had time to think about emotions going into this," he explained. "I just tried to stay as cool as possible and I actually surprised myself when I was on the line at the start, I was like oh, well you're sitting here and you're about to finish this crit, just roll through."

While Bobridge was a mathematical chance of overtaking the lead of his compatriot, he was never a threat.

"To be honest ... I just went in to defend second today," the current Australian road champion admitted. "It was going to be nearly impossible to take 10 seconds out of him today. I would have had to win both primes and finish in front of him, or place at the finish - and he's just as quick as I am, if not quicker.

"I've got to be happy with second ... I threw everything at him this week, but at the end of the day he was too good, the best man won."

One man under no pressure today was KOM classification leader, Cam Peterson (V Australia) with no points on offer in the crit. Just last week at the Tour of Tasmania, he had pushed Haas all the way before the Genesys rider finally took control of the overall on the eighth of 10 stages.

"Last week was really tough," Peterson spoke of his Tasmanian experience. "Nathan Haas come in and beat me in the end, and then winning this, it doesn't bother me that he beat me this week. I had two sick days this week and then came good yesterday and suffered through today."

Full results

Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:28:19
2Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
7Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
8David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
10Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
13Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
14Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
15Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
16Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
17Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
18Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
20Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
21Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:07
22Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
23Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
24Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
25Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
30Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
32Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
33Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
34Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
36Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:00:11
37Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
38Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
39John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
40Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
41Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
42Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
43Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
45Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
46Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
47Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
48Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:17
49Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:19
50Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
51Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
52Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
53Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:25
54Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:36
55Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:45
56Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:54
57Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:57
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:16
60Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
61Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:01:20
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:44
63Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
64Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:01:59
65Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:02
66William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:52
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:03:02

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6pts
2Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6pts
2Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard4
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Arrival
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano10pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
4Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers4:24:57
2Saxo Bank Sungard
3Pureblack Racing0:00:07
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:11
5Australia National Team
6Katusha Team0:00:14
7Drapac Cycling
8MTN Qhubeka
9V Australia0:00:18
10Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:26
11Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:00:33
12Team Budget Forklifts0:00:41
13United Health Care Pro Cycling0:00:52
14Skil Shimano0:01:01

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers16:39:39
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:26
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:27
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
6Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:21
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:29
8Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:03:56
9Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:03:59
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:12
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:37
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:41
13Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:10:44
14Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team0:10:47
15Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:50
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:54
17Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:57
18Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
19Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:10:58
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:11:00
21Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:15
22Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:11:18
23Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:11:28
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:11:29
25Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:32
26Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:38
27Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:45
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:54
29Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:11
30Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:36
31Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:12:37
32David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:12:43
33Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:13:01
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team0:13:03
35Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:04
36William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:27
37Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:14:33
38Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:14:34
39Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:26
40Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:08
41Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia0:16:43
42John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team0:17:21
43Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:17:22
44Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:10
45Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
46Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:40
47Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia0:20:41
48Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
49Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:48
50Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:20:52
52Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team0:21:00
53Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:09
54Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:15
55Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:25
56Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:32
57Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:21:51
58Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:01
59Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:22:02
60Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:03
61Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:22:47
62Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:49
63Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:23:06
64Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:24:33
65Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:00
66Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:25:11
67Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:27:29

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers26pts
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka24
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20
4Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard16
5Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo14
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers14
9Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
10Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
12Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
13Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
14Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
15Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team4
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team4
17Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
18John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team4
19Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
20Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
21Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts4
22Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
23Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia2
24Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia2
25Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers16:39:39
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:27
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:29
6Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:54
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:11:00
8Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:11:28
9Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:12:37
10Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:13:01
11Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:04
12Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team0:21:00
13Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:25
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:22:02
15Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:03
16Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:27:29

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers50:19:20
2Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:59
3Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:10
4Drapac Cycling0:02:38
5MTN Qhubeka0:02:45
6Australia National Team0:05:22
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:34
8V Australia0:07:34
9Pureblack Racing0:07:45
10Katusha Team0:15:06
11Skil Shimano0:15:31
12Team Budget Forklifts0:23:56
13United Health Care Pro Cycling0:28:33
14Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:40:56

