Emotional Haas takes overall win after five incredible days of racing
Kittel bags stage win number two over fading Giacoppo
German sprint sensation Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) claimed the 17th win of his season today in Melbourne, Australia crossing the line comfortably in a bunch sprint following a 61.5 kilometre criterium, the fifth and final stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was second, while Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma – Lotto) was third across the line.
Despite Kittel increasing his 2011 tally for the second time this week, the day really belonged to Nathan Haas (Genesys) who was never threatened as overnight leader of the general classification, increasing his 10 second advantage over Jack Bobridge (Garmin – Cervelo) by a further seven seconds. The battle for third was intense with Saxo Bank SunGard's Jonas Jorgensen (26 seconds), MTN – Qhubeka's Janse Van Rensburg (27 seconds) and Omega Pharma Lotto's Jens Debusschere (29 seconds) all snaring valuable time bonuses on the final stage.
Kittel's team were consistently at the front of the bunch with several breakaway groups taking their chances over the 4.1 kilometre circuit, while the race finally came back together on the final of the 15 laps.
The sprinter explained he was well-suited to the course having experienced a lot of criterium-style racing as a junior in Germany.
"It was a really nice finish to my season, I really like Australia, and this has just been a great day to close things out," Kittel said following the finish.
Given his recent form, the 23-year-old said he was indeed saddened that Sunday's stage marked the end of his season.
"Believe it or not I'm really disappointed," he admitted. "I just love cycling. I love the travelling and it's really something special when you spend the whole year on the road with the boys. You have so much exciting things the whole time. I will miss it during the winter. For sure I won't be lazy and I will prepare for next year. The winter time is not too long. In January or February we race again."
Canberra-based Haas finished safely in the bunch after teammate Steele Von Hoff went away in one of the day's early breaks. The 22-year-old paid tribute to the work of the orange train, which also secured the team classification while the current National Road Series leader also took out the sprint and young rider classification.
"Our team stepped up again today and as I've said all year, this team is just unbelievable," Haas said. "We've not lost a race in Australia this year and now to win the Herald Sun Tour, we would never have thought this. We were going to be happy with one placing in a stage."
Despite the pressure on his rookie shoulder, Haas explained that the hours between being awarded with the yellow jersey and heading to the inner-city suburb of Carlton for today's start had been a whirlwind.
"To be honest I haven't really had time to think about emotions going into this," he explained. "I just tried to stay as cool as possible and I actually surprised myself when I was on the line at the start, I was like oh, well you're sitting here and you're about to finish this crit, just roll through."
While Bobridge was a mathematical chance of overtaking the lead of his compatriot, he was never a threat.
"To be honest ... I just went in to defend second today," the current Australian road champion admitted. "It was going to be nearly impossible to take 10 seconds out of him today. I would have had to win both primes and finish in front of him, or place at the finish - and he's just as quick as I am, if not quicker.
"I've got to be happy with second ... I threw everything at him this week, but at the end of the day he was too good, the best man won."
One man under no pressure today was KOM classification leader, Cam Peterson (V Australia) with no points on offer in the crit. Just last week at the Tour of Tasmania, he had pushed Haas all the way before the Genesys rider finally took control of the overall on the eighth of 10 stages.
"Last week was really tough," Peterson spoke of his Tasmanian experience. "Nathan Haas come in and beat me in the end, and then winning this, it doesn't bother me that he beat me this week. I had two sick days this week and then came good yesterday and suffered through today."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:28:19
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
|8
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|14
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|15
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|16
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|17
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|18
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|20
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|21
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:07
|22
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|23
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|33
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|36
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:00:11
|37
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|38
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|39
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|40
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|41
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|42
|Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|43
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
|45
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|46
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|47
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|48
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:17
|49
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:19
|50
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|51
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|53
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:00:25
|54
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:36
|55
|Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|56
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:54
|57
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:57
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:16
|60
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|61
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:01:20
|62
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:44
|63
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|64
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:59
|65
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|66
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:52
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|4
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|4
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4:24:57
|2
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Pureblack Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:11
|5
|Australia National Team
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Drapac Cycling
|8
|MTN Qhubeka
|9
|V Australia
|0:00:18
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:26
|11
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|12
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:41
|13
|United Health Care Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|14
|Skil Shimano
|0:01:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|16:39:39
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17
|3
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:00:26
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:27
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|6
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:21
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:03:29
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:03:56
|9
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:03:59
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:12
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:37
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:41
|13
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:44
|14
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:10:47
|15
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:50
|16
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:54
|17
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:57
|18
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|19
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:10:58
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:00
|21
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:11:15
|22
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:11:18
|23
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:11:28
|24
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:11:29
|25
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:11:32
|26
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:11:38
|27
|Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:11:45
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:54
|29
|Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:11
|30
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:36
|31
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:12:37
|32
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:12:43
|33
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:13:01
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:13:03
|35
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:04
|36
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:27
|37
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:14:33
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:34
|39
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:26
|40
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:08
|41
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|0:16:43
|42
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:17:21
|43
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:17:22
|44
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:10
|45
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|46
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:40
|47
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|0:20:41
|48
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|49
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:48
|50
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:20:52
|52
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:21:00
|53
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:21:09
|54
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:15
|55
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:25
|56
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:32
|57
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:21:51
|58
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:01
|59
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:02
|60
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:03
|61
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:47
|62
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:49
|63
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:23:06
|64
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:33
|65
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:00
|66
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:25:11
|67
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|26
|pts
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|4
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|16
|5
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|14
|9
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|8
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|13
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|6
|14
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|15
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|17
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|18
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|19
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|20
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|21
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|4
|22
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|23
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|2
|24
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|2
|25
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|16:39:39
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:27
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:03:29
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:54
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:00
|8
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:11:28
|9
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:12:37
|10
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:13:01
|11
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:04
|12
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:21:00
|13
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:25
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:02
|15
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:03
|16
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|50:19:20
|2
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:59
|3
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:10
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|0:02:38
|5
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:45
|6
|Australia National Team
|0:05:22
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:34
|8
|V Australia
|0:07:34
|9
|Pureblack Racing
|0:07:45
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:15:06
|11
|Skil Shimano
|0:15:31
|12
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:23:56
|13
|United Health Care Pro Cycling
|0:28:33
|14
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:40:56
