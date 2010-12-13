Trending

Sawada dominates Junior championship

Nakai, Ono round out podium

Full Results
1Toki Sawada (Jpn)0:41:09
2Michimasa Nakai (Jpn)0:03:36
3Hiroki Ono (Jpn)0:04:16
4Yudai Hinobayashi (Jpn)0:04:56
5Shin Chochi (Jpn)0:05:37
6Yuya Ushiro (Jpn)0:06:24
7Hayato Nishio (Jpn)0:08:12
8Ryo Yamakawa (Jpn)0:09:09
9Yuki Nakano (Jpn)0:10:06
10Ryosuke Tanaka (Jpn)0:10:13
11Jin Matsushita (Jpn)0:10:15
12Yoshiyuki Matsumoto (Jpn)0:10:52
13Ryu Nishizawa (Jpn)
14Koichi Iwasa (Jpn)
15Kohei Tsuji (Jpn)

Latest on Cyclingnews